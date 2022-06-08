Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Glickenhaus fastest in second practice

Glickenhaus Racing led the way in second practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours as Romain Dumas outpaced the two Toyotas on Wednesday night.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Le Mans 24h: Glickenhaus fastest in second practice
Dumas posted a 3m28.900s at the wheel of the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH to beat the best of the Toyota GR010 Hybrids, the #8 machine of Brendon Hartley, by 0.348 seconds.

The best time in the two-hour night session was around 1.7s slower than the time Kamui Kobayashi set in the #7 Toyota in first qualifying.

Mike Conway put the #7 car third in the order with a best effort of 3m29.748s, exactly half a second down on the sister Toyota.

Glickenhaus' #709 entry was fourth-fastest in the hands of Ryan Briscoe, albeit 2.5s down on Dumas' benchmark, followed by the solo Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 driven by Matthieu Vaxiviere.

LMP2 was topped by Rene Rast at the wheel of the best of the three WRT-run Oreca 07-Gibsons.

Rast posted a 3m33.119s to eclipse the early benchmark set by United Autosports man Filipe Albuquerque to the tune of a little over two tenths.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship star Ricky Taylor was third-fastest in the Cool Racing Oreca, ahead of Robert Kubica in the Prema car and Richard Mille Racing's Charles Milesi.

Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken was sixth-fastest for Algarve Pro Racing and best of the Pro/Am runners.

Corvette Racing led the way in the GTE Pro ranks as Nicky Catsburg set a best effort of 3m53.492s early on in the quicker of the American marque's pair of C8.Rs, the #63 car.

Next up was the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s, the #91 example of Frederic Makowiecki, with the #64 Corvette of Tommy Milner a mere three hundredths further back in third. 

The quickest Ferrari 488 GTE Evo was the privateer Riley Motorsports entry in fourth with Felipe Fraga at the wheel, ahead of the #92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and the two works AF Corse-entered Ferraris.

Danish racer Mikkel Pedersen set the time to beat in the GTE Am ranks at the wheel of the Team Project 1 Porsche.

Two cars involved in earlier accidents did not set a time during the session, the #45 Algarve Pro Racing that had earlier been crashed by Steven Thomas and the #93 Proton Competition Porsche in which Michael Fassbender suffered a shunt.

In a relatively incident-free session, Inter Europol Competition's #43 entry stopped along the start/finish straight with a suspension problem, while the #21 AF Corse Ferrari of Christoph Ulrich needed rescuing from the gravel following an off at Arnage.

Cla      Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap 
708 Olivier Pla
Romain Dumas
Pipo Derani		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 3'28.900  
7 Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López		 Toyota 3'29.164 0.264
8 Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota 3'29.248 0.348
709 Ryan Briscoe
R.Westbrook
Franck Mailleux		 Glickenhaus/Pipo 3'31.440 2.540
36 André Negrão
Nicolas Lapierre
M.Vaxivière		 Alpine/Gibson 3'32.592 3.692
31 Sean Gelael
Robin Frijns
René Rast		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.119 4.219
22 Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque
Will Owen		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.382 4.482
32 Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Dries Vanthoor		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.399 4.499
37 Yifei Ye
Ricky Taylor
Niklas Krütten		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.473 4.573
10  9 Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz
Lorenzo Colombo		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.559 4.659
11  41 Rui Andrade
F.Habsburg
Norman Nato		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.641 4.741
12  1 Lilou Wadoux
Sébastien Ogier
Charles Milesi		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.692 4.792
13  47 Sophia Flörsch
John Falb
Jack Aitken		 ORECA/Gibson 3'33.785 4.885
14  48 Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Patrick Pilet		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.115 5.215
15  13 P.Cimadomo
Mathias Beche
T.van der Helm		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.270 5.370
16  24 Rodrigo Sales
Matthew Bell
Ben Hanley		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.589 5.689
17  5 Dane Cameron
Emmanuel Collard
Felipe Nasr		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.645 5.745
18  38 Roberto González
A.F.da Costa
Will Stevens		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.773 5.873
19  43 David H.Hansson
Fabio Scherer
P.Fittipaldi		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.793 5.893
20  44 Miro Konopka
Bent Viscaal
Tristan Vautier		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.804 5.904
21  34 J.Smiechowski
Alex Brundle
E.Gutiérrez		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.957 6.057
22  65 Julien Canal
Nicolas Jamin
Job van Uitert		 ORECA/Gibson 3'34.971 6.071
23  3 Laurents Hörr
Jean Glorieux
A.Cougnaud		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.133 6.233
24  83 François Perrodo
Nicklas Nielsen
Alessio Rovera		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.313 6.413
25  28 Oliver Rasmussen
Ed Jones
J.Aberdein		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.314 6.414
26  23 Alex Lynn
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.362 6.462
27  30 Richard Bradley
Memo Rojas
Reshad De Gerus		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.383 6.483
28  10 Nico Müller
Ryan Cullen
S.Bourdais		 ORECA/Gibson 3'35.711 6.811
29  35 J-B.Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau		 ORECA/Gibson 3'37.960 9.060
30  39 Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
David Droux		 ORECA/Gibson 3'39.269 10.369
31  27 C.Crespo
Michael Jensen
Steven Palette		 Ligier/Gibson 3'40.964 12.064
32  63 Antonio García
Jordan Taylor
Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet 3'53.492 24.592
33  91 Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
F.Makowiecki		 Porsche 3'53.669 24.769
34  64 Nick Tandy
Tommy Milner
Alexander Sims		 Chevrolet 3'53.699 24.799
35  74 Felipe Fraga
Sam Bird
S.van Gisbergen		 Ferrari 3'54.019 25.119
36  92 M.Christensen
Kévin Estre
Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 3'54.158 25.258
37  52 Miguel Molina
Antonio Fuoco
Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 3'54.925 26.025
38  51 A.P.Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 3'55.143 26.243
39  46 Matteo Cairoli
M.O.Pedersen
Niki Leutwiler		 Porsche 3'55.629 26.729
40  88 Fred Poordad
Maxwell Root
Jan Heylen		 Porsche 3'55.729 26.829
41  98 Paul Dalla Lana
Nicki Thiim
David Pittard		 Aston Martin 3'55.941 27.041
42  85 Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy		 Ferrari 3'55.999 27.099
43  777 Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Charlie Fagg		 Aston Martin 3'56.035 27.135
44  54 Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Nick Cassidy		 Ferrari 3'56.108 27.208
45  56 Brendan Iribe
Ollie Millroy
Ben Barnicoat		 Porsche 3'56.151 27.251
46  77 Christian Ried
Seb Priaulx
Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 3'56.257 27.357
47  60 C.Schiavoni
A.Balzan
R.Giammaria		 Ferrari 3'56.470 27.570
48  57 Takeshi Kimura
Mikkel Jensen
F.Schandorff		 Ferrari 3'56.505 27.605
49  99 Andrew Haryanto
A.Picariello
Martin Rump		 Porsche 3'56.536 27.636
50  80 Matteo Cressoni
G.Fisichella
Richard Heistand		 Ferrari 3'56.560 27.660
51  33 Ben Keating
H.Chaves Jr.
Marco Sørensen		 Aston Martin 3'56.637 27.737
52  21 Simon Mann
Christoph Ulrich
Toni Vilander		 Ferrari 3'56.679 27.779
53  79 Cooper MacNeil
Julien Andlauer
Thomas Merrill		 Porsche 3'56.780 27.880
54  75 Pierre Ehret
Christian Hook
Nicolás Varrone		 Ferrari 3'56.935 28.035
55  55 Duncan Cameron
Matt Griffin
David Perel		 Ferrari 3'57.165 28.265
56  71 Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Gabriel Aubry		 Ferrari 3'57.456 28.556
57  86 Mike Wainwright
Ben Barker
Riccardo Pera		 Porsche 3'57.640 28.740
58  61 Louis Prette Jr.
Conrad Grunewald
Vincent Abril		 Ferrari 3'57.652 28.752
59  59 Alexander West
Côme Ledogar
Marvin Klein		 Ferrari 3'57.961 29.061
60  66 R.van der Zande
Mark Kvamme
Jason Hart		 Ferrari 4'00.566 31.666
61  45 Steven Thomas
James Allen
Rene Binder		 ORECA/Gibson - -
62  93 M.Fassbender
Matt Campbell
Z.Robichon		 Porsche - -
