Le Mans 24h: Glickenhaus fastest in second practice

Dumas posted a 3m28.900s at the wheel of the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH to beat the best of the Toyota GR010 Hybrids, the #8 machine of Brendon Hartley, by 0.348 seconds.

The best time in the two-hour night session was around 1.7s slower than the time Kamui Kobayashi set in the #7 Toyota in first qualifying.

Mike Conway put the #7 car third in the order with a best effort of 3m29.748s, exactly half a second down on the sister Toyota.

Glickenhaus' #709 entry was fourth-fastest in the hands of Ryan Briscoe, albeit 2.5s down on Dumas' benchmark, followed by the solo Alpine A480-Gibson LMP1 driven by Matthieu Vaxiviere.

LMP2 was topped by Rene Rast at the wheel of the best of the three WRT-run Oreca 07-Gibsons.

Rast posted a 3m33.119s to eclipse the early benchmark set by United Autosports man Filipe Albuquerque to the tune of a little over two tenths.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship star Ricky Taylor was third-fastest in the Cool Racing Oreca, ahead of Robert Kubica in the Prema car and Richard Mille Racing's Charles Milesi.

Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken was sixth-fastest for Algarve Pro Racing and best of the Pro/Am runners.

Corvette Racing led the way in the GTE Pro ranks as Nicky Catsburg set a best effort of 3m53.492s early on in the quicker of the American marque's pair of C8.Rs, the #63 car.

Next up was the best of the factory Porsche 911 RSR-19s, the #91 example of Frederic Makowiecki, with the #64 Corvette of Tommy Milner a mere three hundredths further back in third.

The quickest Ferrari 488 GTE Evo was the privateer Riley Motorsports entry in fourth with Felipe Fraga at the wheel, ahead of the #92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and the two works AF Corse-entered Ferraris.

Danish racer Mikkel Pedersen set the time to beat in the GTE Am ranks at the wheel of the Team Project 1 Porsche.

Two cars involved in earlier accidents did not set a time during the session, the #45 Algarve Pro Racing that had earlier been crashed by Steven Thomas and the #93 Proton Competition Porsche in which Michael Fassbender suffered a shunt.

In a relatively incident-free session, Inter Europol Competition's #43 entry stopped along the start/finish straight with a suspension problem, while the #21 AF Corse Ferrari of Christoph Ulrich needed rescuing from the gravel following an off at Arnage.

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap 1 708 Olivier Pla

Romain Dumas

Pipo Derani Glickenhaus/Pipo 3'28.900 2 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

José María López Toyota 3'29.164 0.264 3 8 Sébastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota 3'29.248 0.348 4 709 Ryan Briscoe

R.Westbrook

Franck Mailleux Glickenhaus/Pipo 3'31.440 2.540 5 36 André Negrão

Nicolas Lapierre

M.Vaxivière Alpine/Gibson 3'32.592 3.692 6 31 Sean Gelael

Robin Frijns

René Rast ORECA/Gibson 3'33.119 4.219 7 22 Phil Hanson

F.Albuquerque

Will Owen ORECA/Gibson 3'33.382 4.482 8 32 Rolf Ineichen

Mirko Bortolotti

Dries Vanthoor ORECA/Gibson 3'33.399 4.499 9 37 Yifei Ye

Ricky Taylor

Niklas Krütten ORECA/Gibson 3'33.473 4.573 10 9 Robert Kubica

Louis Delétraz

Lorenzo Colombo ORECA/Gibson 3'33.559 4.659 11 41 Rui Andrade

F.Habsburg

Norman Nato ORECA/Gibson 3'33.641 4.741 12 1 Lilou Wadoux

Sébastien Ogier

Charles Milesi ORECA/Gibson 3'33.692 4.792 13 47 Sophia Flörsch

John Falb

Jack Aitken ORECA/Gibson 3'33.785 4.885 14 48 Paul Lafargue

Paul-Loup Chatin

Patrick Pilet ORECA/Gibson 3'34.115 5.215 15 13 P.Cimadomo

Mathias Beche

T.van der Helm ORECA/Gibson 3'34.270 5.370 16 24 Rodrigo Sales

Matthew Bell

Ben Hanley ORECA/Gibson 3'34.589 5.689 17 5 Dane Cameron

Emmanuel Collard

Felipe Nasr ORECA/Gibson 3'34.645 5.745 18 38 Roberto González

A.F.da Costa

Will Stevens ORECA/Gibson 3'34.773 5.873 19 43 David H.Hansson

Fabio Scherer

P.Fittipaldi ORECA/Gibson 3'34.793 5.893 20 44 Miro Konopka

Bent Viscaal

Tristan Vautier ORECA/Gibson 3'34.804 5.904 21 34 J.Smiechowski

Alex Brundle

E.Gutiérrez ORECA/Gibson 3'34.957 6.057 22 65 Julien Canal

Nicolas Jamin

Job van Uitert ORECA/Gibson 3'34.971 6.071 23 3 Laurents Hörr

Jean Glorieux

A.Cougnaud ORECA/Gibson 3'35.133 6.233 24 83 François Perrodo

Nicklas Nielsen

Alessio Rovera ORECA/Gibson 3'35.313 6.413 25 28 Oliver Rasmussen

Ed Jones

J.Aberdein ORECA/Gibson 3'35.314 6.414 26 23 Alex Lynn

Oliver Jarvis

Josh Pierson ORECA/Gibson 3'35.362 6.462 27 30 Richard Bradley

Memo Rojas

Reshad De Gerus ORECA/Gibson 3'35.383 6.483 28 10 Nico Müller

Ryan Cullen

S.Bourdais ORECA/Gibson 3'35.711 6.811 29 35 J-B.Lahaye

Matthieu Lahaye

François Heriau ORECA/Gibson 3'37.960 9.060 30 39 Eric Trouillet

Sebastien Page

David Droux ORECA/Gibson 3'39.269 10.369 31 27 C.Crespo

Michael Jensen

Steven Palette Ligier/Gibson 3'40.964 12.064 32 63 Antonio García

Jordan Taylor

Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet 3'53.492 24.592 33 91 Gianmaria Bruni

Richard Lietz

F.Makowiecki Porsche 3'53.669 24.769 34 64 Nick Tandy

Tommy Milner

Alexander Sims Chevrolet 3'53.699 24.799 35 74 Felipe Fraga

Sam Bird

S.van Gisbergen Ferrari 3'54.019 25.119 36 92 M.Christensen

Kévin Estre

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 3'54.158 25.258 37 52 Miguel Molina

Antonio Fuoco

Davide Rigon Ferrari 3'54.925 26.025 38 51 A.P.Guidi

James Calado

Daniel Serra Ferrari 3'55.143 26.243 39 46 Matteo Cairoli

M.O.Pedersen

Niki Leutwiler Porsche 3'55.629 26.729 40 88 Fred Poordad

Maxwell Root

Jan Heylen Porsche 3'55.729 26.829 41 98 Paul Dalla Lana

Nicki Thiim

David Pittard Aston Martin 3'55.941 27.041 42 85 Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting

Sarah Bovy Ferrari 3'55.999 27.099 43 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Tomonobu Fujii

Charlie Fagg Aston Martin 3'56.035 27.135 44 54 Thomas Flohr

F.Castellacci

Nick Cassidy Ferrari 3'56.108 27.208 45 56 Brendan Iribe

Ollie Millroy

Ben Barnicoat Porsche 3'56.151 27.251 46 77 Christian Ried

Seb Priaulx

Harry Tincknell Porsche 3'56.257 27.357 47 60 C.Schiavoni

A.Balzan

R.Giammaria Ferrari 3'56.470 27.570 48 57 Takeshi Kimura

Mikkel Jensen

F.Schandorff Ferrari 3'56.505 27.605 49 99 Andrew Haryanto

A.Picariello

Martin Rump Porsche 3'56.536 27.636 50 80 Matteo Cressoni

G.Fisichella

Richard Heistand Ferrari 3'56.560 27.660 51 33 Ben Keating

H.Chaves Jr.

Marco Sørensen Aston Martin 3'56.637 27.737 52 21 Simon Mann

Christoph Ulrich

Toni Vilander Ferrari 3'56.679 27.779 53 79 Cooper MacNeil

Julien Andlauer

Thomas Merrill Porsche 3'56.780 27.880 54 75 Pierre Ehret

Christian Hook

Nicolás Varrone Ferrari 3'56.935 28.035 55 55 Duncan Cameron

Matt Griffin

David Perel Ferrari 3'57.165 28.265 56 71 Franck Dezoteux

Pierre Ragues

Gabriel Aubry Ferrari 3'57.456 28.556 57 86 Mike Wainwright

Ben Barker

Riccardo Pera Porsche 3'57.640 28.740 58 61 Louis Prette Jr.

Conrad Grunewald

Vincent Abril Ferrari 3'57.652 28.752 59 59 Alexander West

Côme Ledogar

Marvin Klein Ferrari 3'57.961 29.061 60 66 R.van der Zande

Mark Kvamme

Jason Hart Ferrari 4'00.566 31.666 61 45 Steven Thomas

James Allen

Rene Binder ORECA/Gibson - - 62 93 M.Fassbender

Matt Campbell

Z.Robichon Porsche - -