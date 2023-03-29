Subscribe
Previous / Taylor, Rast team up at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours Next / Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023
Le Mans / Le Mans News

Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans

Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet have filled the vacant seats in the third factory Porsche 963 LMDh at the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

Gary Watkins
By:
Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans
Listen to this article

The IMSA SportsCar Championship team-mates have been named alongside Felipe Nasr in the additional car that will join Porsche Penske Motorsport’s two full-season World Endurance Championship entries in the Hypercar class for the double-points round on 10-11 June.

Tandy’s 11th Le Mans start reprises his debut in the top class at the French enduro in 2015 when he drove the third Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 to victory with Nico Hulkenberg and Earl Bamber.

Jaminet will be making his second start at Le Mans after racing a factory Porsche 911 RSR in 2019 in GTE Pro.

Tandy told Motorsport.com: “When I first talked to Porsche about the four-car PPM programme I always said that racing in IMSA was high on my list of priorities, but if and when there was an extra car or cars at Le Mans, I would love to drive the 963 there.

“It wasn’t sure at the beginning when that would be possible, but it’s great that it’s happening in the first year of the programme and that I’m delighted to be part of it.

“The last time we went to Le Mans with a third entry, it didn’t end too badly, did it?”

Porsche had played down the chances of bringing its IMSA squad to Le Mans in the first year of the 963, but marque motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach said on the publication of the entry list at the end of February that the move was “all about maximising our chances”.

Nico Hulkenberg/Earl Bamber/Nick Tandy, Porsche 919 Hybrid celebrate in parc ferme at the 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours

Nico Hulkenberg/Earl Bamber/Nick Tandy, Porsche 919 Hybrid celebrate in parc ferme at the 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

“That’s why we’re fielding a third car,” he continued. “The history of the race has shown that the additional cars deployed are often the factor that ultimately tips the scales.

“We don’t have to look far back in Porsche Motorsport’s history to see evidence of this.”

The third Porsche will run race number #75 in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the marque.

Matt Campbell, who partners Nasr in IMSA, has been named as the reserve for the three-car PPM squad.

The two regular WEC PPM entries will be driven by the line-ups that came together at the Sebring 1000 Miles series-opener earlier this month. Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki drive #5 and Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor race #6.

The presence of the British Jota team’s customer 963 on the grid means there will be four Porsche LMDhs participating at Le Mans.

The Proton Competition team’s car is due to join the WEC at the Monza round in July.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Taylor, Rast team up at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours

Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Le Mans

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023

Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023

Le Mans

Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023 Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

GT GT

Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes Marciello, Gounon to defend GTWCE Endurance crown with ASP Mercedes

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

LM24 Le Mans

Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win Toyota: New safety car rules risk devaluing Le Mans win

Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal

Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal

MGP MotoGP

Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal Honda's Marquez penalty decision to go to MotoGP Court of Appeal

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Marcus Simmons

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.