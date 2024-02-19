All Series
USA
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Check out the full entry list for the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours, the 92nd running of the French endurance classic and the blue riband round of the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

Upd:
Cars group photo

ACO

 

 Team Car Drivers

Hypercar - 23 cars
2  Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R

New Zealand Earl Bamber

United Kingdom Alex Lynn

Spain Alex Palou
3  Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R

 Sebastien Bourdais

Netherlands Renger van der Zande

 Scott Dixon
4 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

 Mathieu Jaminet

TBA

TBA
5 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

Australia Matt Campbell

 Michael Christensen

 Frederic Makowiecki
6 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

 Kevin Estre

Germany Andre Lotterer

 Laurens Vanthoor
7  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Mike Conway

 Kamui Kobayashi

Netherlands Nyck de Vries
8  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Sebastien Buemi

 Brendon Hartley

 Ryo Hirakawa
11  Italy Isotta Fraschini Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6

Canada Antonio Serravalle

France Jean-Karl Vernay

United States Carl Wattana Bennett
12  Hertz Team JOTA  Porsche 963

United Kingdom Will Stevens

France Norman Nato

United Kingdom Callum Ilott
15 Germany BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8

Belgium Dries Vanthoor

Switzerland Raffaele Marciello

Germany Marco Wittmann
19 Italy Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63

France Romain Grosjean

Italy Andrea Caldarelli

Italy Matteo Cairoli
20 Germany BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8

South Africa Sheldon van der Linde

Netherlands Robin Frijns

Germany Rene Rast
35 France Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424

France Paul-Loup Chatin

Austria Ferdinand Habsburg

France Charles Milesi
36 France Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424

France Nicolas Lapierre

France Matthieu Vaxiviere

Germany Mick Schumacher
38  Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963

 Oliver Rasmussen

United Kingdom Jenson Button

United Kingdom Phil Hanson
50  Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

 Antonio Fuoco

 Miguel Molina

 Nicklas Nielsen
51  Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

 Alessandro Pier Guidi

 James Calado

 Antonio Giovinazzi
63 Italy Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63

Italy Mirko Bortolotti

Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat

Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
83 Italy AF Corse Ferrari 499P

Poland Robert Kubica

Israel Robert Shwartzman

China Yifei Ye
93  Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

 Jean-Eric Vergne

TBA

TBA
94  Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne

TBA
TBA
99 Germany Proton Competition Porsche 963

Switzerland Neel Jani

United Kingdom Harry Tincknell

France Julien Andlauer
311  Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R

 Pipo Derani

 Jack Aitken

TBA

LMP2 - 16 cars

Bold represents Pro/Am entry
9 Germany Proton Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

Germany Jonas Ried

TBA
TBA
10  Vector Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ryan Cullen

 Gabriel Aubry

Monaco Stephane Richelmi
14 United States AO by TF Oreca 07-Gibson

United States PJ Hyett

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

TBA
22  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Filipe Albuquerque

TBA
TBA
23  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

United States Ben Keating

Chile Nicolas Pino

United Kingdom Ben Hanley
24 United Kingdom Nielsen Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

Spain Albert Costa

TBA
TBA
25 Portugal Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

LiechtensteinMathias Kaiser

United Kingdom Olli Caldwell

TBA
28 France IDEC Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

France Paul Lafargue

Netherlands Job van Uitert

Netherlands Reshad de Gurus
30  Duqueine Team Oreca 07-Gibson

Netherlands Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer

Australia James Allen

TBA
33 Luxembourg DKR Engineering Oreca 07-Gibson

Germany Alexander Mattschull

TBA
TBA
34 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Jakub Smiechowski

France Tom Dillmann

TBA
37  Cool Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

Spain Lorenzo Fluxa

Denmark Malthe Jakobsen

Japan Ritomo Miyata
45  Crowdstrike by APR Oreca 07-Gibson

 George Kurtz

 Colin Braun

TBA
47  Cool Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

United States Naveen Rao

United Kingdom Matthew Bell

Denmark Frederik Vesti
65  Panis Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

Venezuela Manuel Maldonado

TBA
TBA
183  AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson

 Francois Perrodo

 Ben Barnicoat

Argentina Nicolas Varrone

LMGT3 - 23 cars
27 United States Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

United States Ian James

Italy Daniel Mancinelli

Spain Alex Riberas
31 Belgium Team WRT BMW M4 GT3

Brazil Augusto Farfus

United Kingdom Darren Leung

Indonesia Sean Gelael
44 Germany Proton Competition Ford Mustang GT3

Germany Christian Ried

TBA
TBA
46 Belgium Team WRT BMW M4 GT3

 Italy Valentino Rossi

Oman Ahmad Al Marthy

Belgium Maxime Martin
54 Italy Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3

 Switzerland Thomas Flohr

Italy Francesco Castellacci

Italy Davide Rigon
55 Italy Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3

 France Francois Heriau

United States Simon Mann

Italy Alessio Rovera
59 United Kingdom United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3

Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
United Kingdom James Cottingham

Brazil Nicolas Costa
60  Iron Lynx
 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

Italy Claudio Schiavoni

Italy Matteo Cressoni

France Franck Perera
66  JMW Motorsport Ferrari 296 GT3

 Giacomo Petrobelli

TBA
TBA
70 United Kingdom Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

United States Brendan Iribe

United Kingdom Ollie Millroy

Denmark Frederik Schandorff
77 Germany Proton Competition
 Ford Mustang GT3

United Kingdom Ben Barker

United States Ryan Hardwick

Canada Zacharie Robichon
78 France Akkodis ASP Team Lexus RC F GT3

South Africa Kelvin van der Linde

Russian Federation Timur Boguslavskiy

France Arnold Robin
81 United Kingdom TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Ireland Charlie Eastwood

Portugal Rui Andrade

Belgium Tom Van Rompuy
82 United Kingdom TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Spain Daniel Juncadella

Japan Hiroshi Koizumi

France Sebastien Baud
85  Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

France Doriane Pin

 Sarah Bovy

 Michelle Gatting
86  GR Racing
 Ferrari 296 GT3

 Michael Wainwright

TBA
TBA
87 France Akkodis ASP Team Lexus RC F GT3

Argentina Jose Maria Lopez

JapanTakeshi Kimura

France Esteban Masson
88 Germany Proton Competition Ford Mustang GT3

Italy Giorgio Roda

Denmark Mikkel Pedersen

Norway Dennis Olsen
91 Germany Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R

Austria Richard Lietz

Netherlands Morris Schuring

Australia Yasser Shahin
92 Lithuania Manthey PureRXcing Porsche 911 GT3 R

Saint Kitts and Nevis Aliaksandr Malykhin

Germany Joel Sturm

Austria Klaus Bachler
95 United Kingdom United Autosports McLaren 720S GT3

Japan Marino Sato

Hiroshi Hamaguchi

TBA
155 Switzerland Spirit of Race Ferrari 296 GT3

United Kingdom Duncan Cameron

Ireland Matthew Griffin

South Africa David Perel
777  D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Satoshi Hoshino

Denmark Marco Sorsensen

France Erwan Bastard

Reserve cars

NO. CLASS TEAM CAR
79 Hypercar Germany Proton Competition Porsche 963
43 LMP2 Poland Inter Europol Competiton Oreca 07-Gibson
72 LMGT3 Switzerland Racing Spirit of LeMan Aston Martin Vantage GT3
74 LMGT3 Switzerland Kessel Racing Ferrari 296 GT3
52 LMGT3 Denmark Formula Racing Ferrari 296 GT3
29 LMP2 France Richard Mille by TDS Oreca 07-Gibson
41 LMP2 United States StaySail Motorsport Oreca 07-Gibson

Previous article Palou to make Le Mans debut as third driver of Cadillac's WEC entry

