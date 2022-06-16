Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars Next / Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat

Toyota says that it has given up on trying to beat the distance record at the Le Mans 24 Hours because the use of slow zones has made such a feat “impossible”.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Basile Davoine
Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat
Listen to this article

The benchmark set in 2010 by Audi trio Andre Lotterer, Marcel Fassler and Benoit Treluyer of 397 laps of the Circuit de la Sarthe (5,410.713km) remains unbeaten more than a decade on, and hasn’t looked truly threatened in recent years.

Toyota made updating the distance record one of its targets ahead of the 2018 race, when it was left as the last manufacturer in LMP1, then the top class at Le Mans.

However, the 388 laps it completed in that year’s race marked the most it has managed in any of its five consecutive wins, the most recent of which came last weekend.

Last year, the winning Toyota GR010 Hybrid managed only 371 laps in the first year for the new Hypercar category, which was designed to be considerably slower than the LMP1 class it replaces, while both GR010s logged 380 laps in this year’s race.

Speaking post-race at Le Mans, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon declared that beating the 2010 record is now no longer a focus of the team.

“We don’t even look at it now because with the slow zones it’s impossible,” said Vasselon. 

“Now there is this system, which works extremely well, race control uses it a lot and it is no longer possible to beat this record.”

The 2010 race was interrupted by only four safety car periods, with the winning #9 Audi R15 plus (pictured) enjoying a virtually clean race

The 2010 race was interrupted by only four safety car periods, with the winning #9 Audi R15 plus (pictured) enjoying a virtually clean race

Vasselon is referring to the slow zone system introduced at Le Mans in 2014, in which cars are forced to pass through certain sections of the track at a reduced speed of 80km/h in the event of an accident, in similar fashion to the Virtual Safety Car in Formula 1.

The slow zones were brought in to reduce the need for full safety car periods, which tend to break up battles at La Sarthe as cars can be picked up by one of three different safety car ‘trains’ positioned evenly around the track.

There was just one full safety car in this year’s race, triggered by Robin Frijns’ crash in the WRT LMP2 Oreca in the 19th hour, while in 2021 there were four safety car periods.

However, significant portions of the race were controlled by one or more slow zones, which can make the leading cars lap around 30 seconds off their ultimate pace, or even more if there are multiple zones being implemented at the same time.

Beating the 2010 distance record would require the winning car to complete just over 16.5 laps per hour. Both Toyotas had completed 17 laps at the one-hour mark, but had dropped off the target number of laps by the fourth hour due to slow zones.

Had Toyota been able to maintain the pace of the opening hour, in theory its cars could have completed 408 laps, 11 more than the current record.

The closest the 2010 record has come to being beaten since it was set was in 2015, when the winning Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 managed 395 laps.

Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars
How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
