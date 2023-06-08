Toyota: Le Mans win possible with hydrogen prototype from 2026

Pascal Vasselon, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, is confident there is “no roadblock” to achieving WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s target of having hydrogen-powered machinery competing on equal terms with the existing cars in the Hypercar class from '26.

“Everything is possible with a technological push,” Vasselon told Motorsport.com.

“There is no roadblock if the technological level is allowed — it should be feasible.

“In most cases, the level of performance of a racing car is determined by the regulations."

Vasselon’s comments have come after ACO president Pierre Fillon firmed up plans for a new hydrogen class at the Le Mans 24 Hours and in the WEC at Fuji last month.

He made several key announcements about a class that has been in planning since 2018 ahead of the Fuji 24 Hours, in which Toyota was competing with the latest version of its hydrogen-powered Corolla H2 Concept.

They included the opening up of the category to hydrogen-powered combustion-engined cars as well as fuel cells for which it was originally conceived, while he also stated a desire to see all cars in the Hypercar class running on Hydrogen by 2030.

Vasselon said that combustion made more sense for racing applications than using a hydrogen fuel cell.

“This technology is lighter, simpler and a bit better suited to racing applications,” he explained.

Mission 24 and Toyota mystery car Photo by: Gary Watkins

Asked if he believed a hydrogen fuel cell prototype could achieve Hypercar speeds in the short term, he replied: “That would be more difficult.”

Vasselon confirmed that Toyota has been present in the technical working group formulating the introduction of hydrogen into the WEC.

Toyota president Koji Sato hinted at a future involvement by the manufacturer in the hydrogen class at a press conference attended by Fillon ahead of the Super Taikyu fixture at Fuji on 27/28 May.

“We’re not ready to make any specific announcements of our own today, but I hope that in the near future, we can make a good announcement with smiles on our faces,” he said.

The ACO has set up what it is calling the Hydrogen Village during this week’s Le Mans 24 Hours to showcase the latest developments in green technology.

A display includes what is dubbed the ‘Toyota mystery car’, which is set to be unveiled on Friday after remaining under covers so far.

The silhouette of the car suggests it could be a prototype in concept form that points to a future involvement by Toyota in the hydrogen class.

Bosch Engineering boss Johannes Ruger echoed Vasselon’s belief that a hydrogen-combustion car could hit Hypercar levels of performance by 2026.

He made the comments on the launch of the demonstrator developed by the German engineering giant and French constructor Ligier to showcase hydrogen-combustion technology.

Ligier H2E car launch Photo by: DPPI

“The characteristics of this engine are absolutely comparable with the characteristics of the original gasoline engine - it did not lose any performance,” said Ruger.

He admitted that the high-pressure storage of hydrogen did come with a weight penalty, but he pointed out that in gaseous form it has three times the energy density of petrol per kilogramme.

The Ligier/Bosch concept is known as the JS2 RH2 and is powered by a 560bhp three-litre V6 twin-turbo engine, the origins of which have not been disclosed.

It is loosely based on Ligier JS2 one-make racer, though built around a carbon-composite monocoque rather than a spaceframe that incorporates three tanks with a total capacity of 156 litres.

The car has already run on track and Ruger didn’t rule out the next iteration of the car racing sometime next year.