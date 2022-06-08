Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice

Listen to this article

Brendon Hartley got down to a 3m29.441s with 20 minutes of the three-hour session remaining in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid to push the #709 Glickenhaus 007 LMH down to second.

Glickenhaus driver Franck Mailleux had led the way with a 3m29.917s, which was just a couple of tenths up on Pipo Derani’s 3m30.102s in the sister car, which ended up third in the final times.

A 3m30.403s set by Kamui Kobayashi aboard the #7 car set early in the session had stood as the fastest Toyota time before Hartley improved on Sebastien Buemi’s earlier best in the #8.

The second Toyota was pushed down to fifth by the fastest LMP2 runner in the dying stages of the session.

Alex Lynn found just over two tenths aboard his United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson with a 3m30.238s to improve on a time set early in the session which had stood as best in class until his improvement.

The Alpine A480-Gibson, the final runner in the Hypercar class, ended up eighth in the classification behind three LMP2 cars courtesy of a 3m32.075s from Andre Negrao.

Antonio Felix da Costa went second in P2 and sixth overall in the best of the JOTA Oreca with just a handful of minute left on the clock. His 3m31.624s just shaded Robert Kubica’s 3m31.881s in the Prema team’s solo Oreca.

Fourth fastest in class and ninth overall was taken by Robin Frijns in the best of three WRT-run Oreca.

The Dutch driver’s 3m32.158s just shaded Norman Nato’s 3m32.183s in the sister Realteam by WRT Oreca.

Fifth quickest LMP2, and the best of the pro/am P2 runners, was Mathias Beche aboard the TDS Racing entry with a 3m32.536s.

Corvette Racing maintained its test day form to take the top two positions in GTE Pro.

A 3m53.250s from Antonio Garcia aboard the #63 Corvette C8.R knocked teammate Tommy Milner in the sister car off the top spot.

Milner’s 3m53.360s put him seven tenths up on the best of the rest, the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 in which Gianmaria Bruni got down to 3m54.081s.

The sister Porsche took fourth in class in the hands of Michael Christensen with a 3m54.601s.

The top car from Ferrari, which was hit by reduction in power with a late Balance of Performance change ahead of the session, was the #52 factory AF Corse entry.

Antonio Fuoco got down to a 3m54.543s late in the session aboard his Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, while the sister #51 car didn’t set a representative time because it was undergoing an engine change.

The Proton-run WeatherTech Racing squad led the way in GTE Am. A 3m55.082s from Julien Andlauer gave the US entrant’s Proton-run Porsche 911 RSR a margin of nearly nine tenths on the GR Racing Porsche.

First qualifying begins at 19:00 with a one-hour session from which the fastest six cars in each class will go through to tomorrow’s Hyperpole session.

Le Mans 24 Hours 2022 - First practice results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap 1 8 Sebastien Buemi

Brendon Hartley

Ryo Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'29.441 2 709 Ryan Briscoe

Richard Westbrook

Franck Mailleux Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'29.917 0.476 3 708 Olivier Pla

Romain Dumas

Pipo Derani Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'30.102 0.661 4 23 Alex Lynn

Oliver Jarvis

Josh Pierson Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.238 0.797 5 7 Mike Conway

Kamui Kobayashi

Jose Maria Lopez Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'30.403 0.962 6 38 Roberto Gonzalez

Antonio Felix da Costa

Will Stevens Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.624 2.183 7 9 Robert Kubica

Louis Deletraz

Lorenzo Colombo Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.881 2.440 8 36 André Negrão

Nicolas Lapierre

Matthieu Vaxivière Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 3'32.075 2.634 9 31 Sean Gelael

Robin Frijns

René Rast Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.158 2.717 10 41 Rui Andrade

Ferdinand Habsburg

Norman Nato Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.183 2.742 11 13 Philippe Cimadomo

Mathias Beche

Tijmen van der Helm Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.536 3.095 12 45 Steven Thomas

James Allen

Rene Binder Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.621 3.180 13 47 Sophia Floersch

John Falb

Jack Aitken Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.113 3.672 14 1 Lilou Wadoux

Sébastien Ogier

Charles Milesi Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.185 3.744 15 5 Dane Cameron

Emmanuel Collard

Felipe Nasr Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.213 3.772 16 22 Philip Hanson

Filipe Albuquerque

William Owen Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.363 3.922 17 83 François Perrodo

Nicklas Nielsen

Alessio Rovera Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.367 3.926 18 32 Rolf Ineichen

Mirko Bortolotti

Dries Vanthoor Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.502 4.061 19 37 Ye Yifei

Ricky Taylor

Niklas Kruetten Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.642 4.201 20 48 Paul Lafargue

Paul Loup Chatin

Patrick Pilet Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.848 4.407 21 24 Rodrigo Sales

Matt Bell

Ben Hanley Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.899 4.458 22 43 David Heinemeier Hansson

Fabio Scherer

Pietro Fittipaldi Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.292 4.851 23 28 Oliver Rasmussen

Ed Jones Jonathan Aberdein Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.434 4.993 24 35 Jean-Baptiste Lahaye

Matthieu Lahaye

Francois Heriau Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.564 5.123 25 30 Richard Bradley

Guillermo Rojas

Reshad de Gerus Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.700 5.259 26 65 Julien Canal

Nico Jamin

Job Van Uitert Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.854 5.413 27 10 Nico Müller

Ryan Cullen

Sebastien Bourdais Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.091 5.650 28 44 Miroslav Konopka

Bent Viscaal

Tristan Vautier Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.754 6.313 29 39 Eric Trouillet

Sebastien Page

David Droux Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.834 6.393 30 3 Laurents Hörr

Jean Glorieux

Alexandre Cougnaud Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.390 6.949 31 34 Jakub Smiechowski

Alex Brundle

Esteban Gutierrez Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.519 7.078 32 27 Cresp Christophe

Michael Jensen

Steven Palette Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'40.886 11.445 33 63 Antonio Garcia

Jordan Taylor

Nicky Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'53.250 23.809 34 64 Tommy Milner

Nick Tandy

Alexander Sims Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'53.360 23.919 35 91 Gianmaria Bruni

Richard Lietz

Frédéric Makowiecki Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'54.081 24.640 36 92 Michael Christensen

Kevin Estre

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'54.539 25.098 37 52 Miguel Molina

Antonio Fuoco

Davide Rigon Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.543 25.102 38 74 Felipe Fraga

Sam Bird

Shane van Gisbergen Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.601 25.160 39 79 Cooper MacNeil

Julien Andlauer

Thomas Merrill Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.082 25.641 40 86 Michael Wainwright

Riccardo Pera

Ben Barker Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.941 26.500 41 33 Ben Keating

Henrique Chaves

Marco Sørensen Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.997 26.556 42 98 Paul Dalla Lana

David Pittard

Nicki Thiim Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.211 26.770 43 777 Satoshi Hoshino

Tomonobu Fujii

Charles Fagg Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.257 26.816 44 85 Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting

Sarah Bovy Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.663 27.222 45 60 Claudio Schiavoni

Alessandro Balzan

Raffaele Giammaria Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.940 27.499 46 21 Simon Mann

Christoph Ulrich

Toni Vilander Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.954 27.513 47 56 Brendan Iribe

Ollie Millroy

Ben Barnicoat Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.082 27.641 48 77 Christian Ried

Sebastian Priaulx

Harry Tincknell Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.138 27.697 49 99 Andrew Haryanto

Alessio Picariello

Martin Rump Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.237 27.796 50 57 Takeshi Kimura

Frederik Schandorff

Mikkel Jensen Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.333 27.892 51 55 Duncan Cameron

Matt Griffin

David Perel Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.345 27.904 52 61 Louis Prette

Conrad Grunewald

Vincent Abril Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.392 27.951 53 46 Matteo Cairoli

Mikkel Pedersen

Nicolas Leutwiler Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.514 28.073 54 80 Matteo Cressoni

Giancarlo Fisichella

Richard Heistand Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.557 28.116 55 71 Franck Dezoteux

Pierre Ragues

Gabriel Aubry Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.793 28.352 56 54 Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci

Nick Cassidy Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.964 28.523 57 93 Michael Fassbender

Matthew Campbell

Zacharie Robichon Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.971 28.530 58 66 Renger van der Zande

Mark Kvamme

Jason Hart Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.081 28.640 59 75 Pierre Ehret

Christian Hook

Nicolas Varrone Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.138 28.697 60 88 Fred Poordad

Max Root

Jan Heylen Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'59.105 29.664 61 59 Alexander West

Côme Ledogar

Marvin Klein Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.254 30.813 62 51 Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

Daniel Serra Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 4'01.511 32.070