Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours – How to watch, session timings and more Next / Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice

Toyota knocked Glickenhaus off the top spot in the closing minutes of opening free practice for this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Gary Watkins
By:
Le Mans 24h: Toyota leads Glickenhaus in first practice
Listen to this article

Brendon Hartley got down to a 3m29.441s with 20 minutes of the three-hour session remaining in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid to push the #709 Glickenhaus 007 LMH down to second.

Glickenhaus driver Franck Mailleux had led the way with a 3m29.917s, which was just a couple of tenths up on Pipo Derani’s 3m30.102s in the sister car, which ended up third in the final times. 

A 3m30.403s set by Kamui Kobayashi aboard the #7 car set early in the session had stood as the fastest Toyota time before Hartley improved on Sebastien Buemi’s earlier best in the #8.

The second Toyota was pushed down to fifth by the fastest LMP2 runner in the dying stages of the session.

Alex Lynn found just over two tenths aboard his United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson with a 3m30.238s to improve on a time set early in the session which had stood as best in class until his improvement.

The Alpine A480-Gibson, the final runner in the Hypercar class, ended up eighth in the classification behind three LMP2 cars courtesy of a 3m32.075s from Andre Negrao. 

Antonio Felix da Costa went second in P2 and sixth overall in the best of the JOTA Oreca with just a handful of minute left on the clock. His 3m31.624s just shaded Robert Kubica’s 3m31.881s in the Prema team’s solo Oreca.

Fourth fastest in class and ninth overall was taken by Robin Frijns in the best of three WRT-run Oreca.

The Dutch driver’s 3m32.158s just shaded Norman Nato’s 3m32.183s in the sister Realteam by WRT Oreca.

Fifth quickest LMP2, and the best of the pro/am P2 runners, was Mathias Beche aboard the TDS Racing entry with a 3m32.536s.

Corvette Racing maintained its test day form to take the top two positions in GTE Pro. 

A 3m53.250s from Antonio Garcia aboard the #63 Corvette C8.R knocked teammate Tommy Milner in the sister car off the top spot.

Milner’s 3m53.360s put him seven tenths up on the best of the rest, the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 in which Gianmaria Bruni got down to 3m54.081s. 

The sister Porsche took fourth in class in the hands of Michael Christensen with a 3m54.601s. 

The top car from Ferrari, which was hit by reduction in power with a late Balance of Performance change ahead of the session, was the #52 factory AF Corse entry. 

Antonio Fuoco got down to a 3m54.543s late in the session aboard his Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, while the sister #51 car didn’t set a representative time because it was undergoing an engine change.

The Proton-run WeatherTech Racing squad led the way in GTE Am. A 3m55.082s from Julien Andlauer gave the US entrant’s Proton-run Porsche 911 RSR a margin of nearly nine tenths on the GR Racing Porsche. 

First qualifying begins at 19:00 with a one-hour session from which the fastest six cars in each class will go through to tomorrow’s Hyperpole session.

Le Mans 24 Hours 2022 - First practice results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 8 SUI Sebastien Buemi
NZL Brendon Hartley
JPN Ryo Hirakawa		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'29.441  
2 709 AUS Ryan Briscoe
GBR Richard Westbrook
FRA Franck Mailleux		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'29.917 0.476
3 708 FRA Olivier Pla
FRA Romain Dumas
BRA Pipo Derani		 Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3'30.102 0.661
4 23 GBR Alex Lynn
GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Josh Pierson		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'30.238 0.797
5 7 GBR Mike Conway
JPN Kamui Kobayashi
ARG Jose Maria Lopez		 Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 3'30.403 0.962
6 38 MEX Roberto Gonzalez
POR Antonio Felix da Costa
GBR Will Stevens		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.624 2.183
7 9 POL Robert Kubica
SUI Louis Deletraz
ITA Lorenzo Colombo		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'31.881 2.440
8 36 BRA André Negrão
FRA Nicolas Lapierre
FRA Matthieu Vaxivière		 Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 3'32.075 2.634
9 31 INA Sean Gelael
HOL Robin Frijns
GER René Rast		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.158 2.717
10 41 POR Rui Andrade
AUT Ferdinand Habsburg
FRA Norman Nato		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.183 2.742
11 13 FRA Philippe Cimadomo
SUI Mathias Beche
HOL Tijmen van der Helm		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.536 3.095
12 45 USA Steven Thomas
AUS James Allen
AUT Rene Binder		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'32.621 3.180
13 47 GER Sophia Floersch
USA John Falb
GBR Jack Aitken		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.113 3.672
14 1 FRA Lilou Wadoux
FRA Sébastien Ogier
FRA Charles Milesi		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.185 3.744
15 5 USA Dane Cameron
FRA Emmanuel Collard
BRA Felipe Nasr		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.213 3.772
16 22 GBR Philip Hanson
POR Filipe Albuquerque
USA William Owen		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.363 3.922
17 83 FRA François Perrodo
DEN Nicklas Nielsen
ITA Alessio Rovera		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.367 3.926
18 32 SUI Rolf Ineichen
ITA Mirko Bortolotti
BEL Dries Vanthoor		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.502 4.061
19 37 Ye Yifei
USA Ricky Taylor
GER Niklas Kruetten		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.642 4.201
20 48 FRA Paul Lafargue
FRA Paul Loup Chatin
FRA Patrick Pilet		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.848 4.407
21 24 USA Rodrigo Sales
USA Matt Bell
GBR Ben Hanley		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'33.899 4.458
22 43 DEN David Heinemeier Hansson
SUI Fabio Scherer
BRA Pietro Fittipaldi		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.292 4.851
23 28

DEN Oliver Rasmussen
GBR Ed Jones 

Jonathan Aberdein

 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.434 4.993
24 35 FRA Jean-Baptiste Lahaye
FRA Matthieu Lahaye
FRA Francois Heriau		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.564 5.123
25 30 GBR Richard Bradley
MEX Guillermo Rojas
FRA Reshad de Gerus		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.700 5.259
26 65 FRA Julien Canal
FRA Nico Jamin
HOL Job Van Uitert		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'34.854 5.413
27 10 SUI Nico Müller
IRL Ryan Cullen
FRA Sebastien Bourdais		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.091 5.650
28 44 SVK Miroslav Konopka
HOL Bent Viscaal
FRA Tristan Vautier		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.754 6.313
29 39 FRA Eric Trouillet
FRA Sebastien Page
FRA David Droux		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'35.834 6.393
30 3 GER Laurents Hörr
BEL Jean Glorieux
FRA Alexandre Cougnaud		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.390 6.949
31 34 POL Jakub Smiechowski
GBR Alex Brundle
MEX Esteban Gutierrez		 Oreca 07 LMP2 3'36.519 7.078
32 27 FRA Cresp Christophe
Michael Jensen
FRA Steven Palette		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 3'40.886 11.445
33 63 ESP Antonio Garcia
USA Jordan Taylor
HOL Nicky Catsburg		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'53.250 23.809
34 64 USA Tommy Milner
GBR Nick Tandy
GBR Alexander Sims		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 3'53.360 23.919
35 91 ITA Gianmaria Bruni
AUT Richard Lietz
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'54.081 24.640
36 92 DEN Michael Christensen
FRA Kevin Estre
BEL Laurens Vanthoor		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 3'54.539 25.098
37 52 ESP Miguel Molina
ITA Antonio Fuoco
ITA Davide Rigon		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.543 25.102
38 74 BRA Felipe Fraga
GBR Sam Bird
NZL Shane van Gisbergen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 3'54.601 25.160
39 79 USA Cooper MacNeil
FRA Julien Andlauer
USA Thomas Merrill		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.082 25.641
40 86 GBR Michael Wainwright
ITA Riccardo Pera
GBR Ben Barker		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'55.941 26.500
41 33 USA Ben Keating
POR Henrique Chaves
DEN Marco Sørensen		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'55.997 26.556
42 98 CAN Paul Dalla Lana
GBR David Pittard
DEN Nicki Thiim		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.211 26.770
43 777 JPN Satoshi Hoshino
JPN Tomonobu Fujii
GBR Charles Fagg		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3'56.257 26.816
44 85 SUI Rahel Frey
DEN Michelle Gatting
BEL Sarah Bovy		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.663 27.222
45 60 ITA Claudio Schiavoni
ITA Alessandro Balzan
ITA Raffaele Giammaria		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.940 27.499
46 21 USA Simon Mann
CZE Christoph Ulrich
FIN Toni Vilander		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'56.954 27.513
47 56 USA Brendan Iribe
GBR Ollie Millroy
GBR Ben Barnicoat		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.082 27.641
48 77 GER Christian Ried
FRA Sebastian Priaulx
GBR Harry Tincknell		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.138 27.697
49 99 INA Andrew Haryanto
BEL Alessio Picariello
EST Martin Rump		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.237 27.796
50 57 JPN Takeshi Kimura
DEN Frederik Schandorff
DEN Mikkel Jensen		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.333 27.892
51 55 GBR Duncan Cameron
ITA Matt Griffin
David Perel		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.345 27.904
52 61 MON Louis Prette
USA Conrad Grunewald
FRA Vincent Abril		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.392 27.951
53 46 ITA Matteo Cairoli
DEN Mikkel Pedersen
SUI Nicolas Leutwiler		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.514 28.073
54 80 ITA Matteo Cressoni
ITA Giancarlo Fisichella
USA Richard Heistand		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.557 28.116
55 71 FRA Franck Dezoteux
FRA Pierre Ragues
FRA Gabriel Aubry		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.793 28.352
56 54 SUI Thomas Flohr
ITA Francesco Castellacci
NZL Nick Cassidy		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'57.964 28.523
57 93 IRL Michael Fassbender
AUS Matthew Campbell
CAN Zacharie Robichon		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'57.971 28.530
58 66 HOL Renger van der Zande
USA Mark Kvamme
USA Jason Hart		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.081 28.640
59 75 GER Pierre Ehret
GER Christian Hook
ARG Nicolas Varrone		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3'58.138 28.697
60 88 USA Fred Poordad
USA Max Root
BEL Jan Heylen		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 3'59.105 29.664
61 59 GBR Alexander West
FRA Côme Ledogar
FRA Marvin Klein		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4'00.254 30.813
62 51 ITA Alessandro Pier Guidi
GBR James Calado
BRA Daniel Serra		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 4'01.511 32.070
shares
comments
2022 Le Mans 24 Hours – How to watch, session timings and more
Previous article

2022 Le Mans 24 Hours – How to watch, session timings and more
Next article

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Brendon Hartley More from
Brendon Hartley
Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with
WEC

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect
Formula E

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Prime
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Spa WEC: Toyota leads the way with 1-2 in final practice Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota leads the way with 1-2 in final practice

Latest news

TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts
Le Mans Le Mans

TDS Racing driver banned following Le Mans practice shunts

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominant in final practice
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota dominant in final practice

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole
Le Mans Le Mans

Hartley thrilled to beat "Mr Qualifying" Kobayashi to pole

Video: Why final hours of the Le Mans 24 Hours are most important
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Video: Why final hours of the Le Mans 24 Hours are most important

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

As the GT class faces a time of transition, it’s a good time to recall the greatest hits of the GTE Pro years that pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels.

Le Mans
8 h
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Prime

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
12 h
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Prime

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic.

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.