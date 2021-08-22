Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

By:

The fuel issue that hit both Toyotas in last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours could have been a "showstopper", according to the Japanese team's technical boss. 

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

Pascal Vasselon, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, has revealed that only the resourcefulness of his team prevented long pitstops that would have deprived the marque of the fourth consecutive victory in the French enduro it secured on Sunday.

He likened the problem to the one that resulted in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID spending nearly an hour in the pits at the Monza World Endurance Championship round in July. 

"It was a similar problem to Monza, but in Monza we could not fix it," said Vasselon. "Many people in the team have been quite creative to fix the problem.

"The big difference this time was that we found a way to work around it without stopping for an hour in the garage, which would have been a showstopper.

"We knew stopping would have be game over for the win, which is why we did everything we could not to do it."

The Toyota Le Mans Hypercars that finished 1-2 at the end of the 24 Hours on Sunday did not have enough of a margin to be able to undertake a long pitstop and emerge ahead of the chasing Alpine LMP1 car, the Glickenhaus LMHs and the leading LMP2 prototypes.

Vasselon explained that pulling the cars into the garage to undertake the same fix as at Monza would "have cost at least 45 minutes". Toyota changed the fuel collector incorporating a filter inside the tank of the #8 Toyota at the Italian WEC round.

It needed to do so after contamination of the fuel, which was related to the processes and systems used by the team and not the fuel supply from Total, afflicted the car shared by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima. 

Vasselon would not reveal how Toyota managed to fix the problem this time around, stating only, “We have to look into more details to give a clearer picture.”

The fuel issue began to affect the #8 car that took the checkered flag two laps down on the winning Toyota as the race approached two-thirds' duration. It affected the distance the car could do between refueling stops, reducing its regular 13-lap stint length to eight or nine laps.

Then the winning #7 car shared by Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez also began to be affected in the closing hours of the race, by which time the Toyota crew had figured out what it described as a "workaround" to overcome it.

shares
comments
Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Previous article

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

2
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3
IndyCar

Foyt elated by strongest race of the season at Gateway

3 h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

5
NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"

1 h
Latest news
Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes
LM24

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

37m
Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
LM24

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

1 h
Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
LM24

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

4 h
Buemi: #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
Video Inside
LM24

Buemi: #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

5 h
Conway "crying like a little girl" after overdue Le Mans win
Video Inside
LM24

Conway "crying like a little girl" after overdue Le Mans win

7 h
Latest videos
2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
5 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
6 h

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours 04:59
Le Mans
8 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 24 hours

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours 05:00
Le Mans
9 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 23 hours

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours 05:02
Le Mans
11 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: 21 hours

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars
IMSA

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

Alpine confident in 12-lap stints, pace close to Toyota 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Alpine confident in 12-lap stints, pace close to Toyota

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Latvala: Toyota "didn't have the experience" to win in Ypres Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Latvala: Toyota "didn't have the experience" to win in Ypres

Ogier appears set for Toyota Hypercar run in WEC rookie test
Video Inside
WEC

Ogier appears set for Toyota Hypercar run in WEC rookie test

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race Prime
WRC

The past lessons Toyota must heed in the WRC title race

Trending Today

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Foyt elated by strongest race of the season at Gateway
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt elated by strongest race of the season at Gateway

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dillon on bizarre crash: "I don't know why it happened"

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Prime

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes
Le Mans Le Mans

Fixing fuel issue would have ended Toyota's Le Mans victory hopes

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Le Mans Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win
Le Mans Le Mans

Frijns: "Everything went wrong" before shock LMP2 win

Buemi: #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Buemi: #8 Toyota was “quite lucky” in Le Mans 24h start clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.