Vanwall drops ex-F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans
Vanwall has replaced ex-Formula 1 driver Jacques Villeneuve with IMSA SportsCar Championship race winner Tristan Vautier for its return to the Le Mans 24 Hours next month.
Villeneuve was set to make his Le Mans return in June as part of his pursuit to complete the Triple Crown of Motorsport, but has now been benched for the WEC's blue riband event.
It is unclear if the 52-year-old will return for the remaining three rounds of the season at Monza, Fuji and Bahrain - although he is named on the entry list for Monza.
Villeneuve made a highly-anticipated debut in the World Endurance Championship this year with the Vanwall Hypercar squad, joining Tom Dillmann and Esteban Guerrieri in its Vandervell 680 non-hybrid LMH car.
However, he struggled for competitiveness in the opening leg of the season, with a crash in the Sebring Prologue and another race-ending incident with a Ferrari GTE car at Spa compounding his misery.
He was also involved in another shunt at Portimao in April, although that followed a brake failure in his Vanwall that left him unable to stop the car in time to avoid hitting the barriers.
#4 Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680: Jacques Villeneuve
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Villeneuve won the Indy 500 in 1995 before moving to F1, winning the championship in his just second season in 1997 with Williams.
He previously made two appearances at Le Mans with the factory Peugeot team in 2007-08, finishing second in 2008 in the Peugeot 908 he shared with Marc Gene and Nicolas Minassian.
Villeneuve's place at Vanwall will be taken by former JDC-Miller driver Vautier, who raced at the Circuit de la Sarthe last year in an Oreca 07 entered by ARC Bratislava in the LMP2 class.
Vautier had been racing with JDC-Miller in IMSA since 2018 and scored his maiden overall win at Sebring last year together with team-mates Loic Duval and Sebastien Bourdais.
However, he wasn't retained by JDC-Miller following its move from Cadillac to Porsche customer machinery in 2023, with the 33-year-old instead signing with Algarve Pro in the European Le Mans Series.
Vautier wasn't named as part of Algarve Pro's Le Mans line-up in the LMP2 class, but will get to race at La Sarthe for a second season running after joining Vanwall.
Dillmann and Guerrieri will be his team-mates for what will be the first Le Mans outing since 2020 for the squad that previously operated under the ByKolles name.
Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring
Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring
Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss
Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss Villeneuve faces "tough" job in WEC, admits Vanwall Hypercar boss
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title
Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional Le Mans 24 Hours entries
Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional Le Mans 24 Hours entries Glickenhaus, Vanwall plan additional Le Mans 24 Hours entries
Vanwall to build £2m continuation cars of F1 title winner
Vanwall to build £2m continuation cars of F1 title winner Vanwall to build £2m continuation cars of F1 title winner
An evening driving lesson with Sir Stirling Moss
An evening driving lesson with Sir Stirling Moss An evening driving lesson with Sir Stirling Moss
Latest news
Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory
Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory Jesse Love wins at Charlotte for third straight ARCA victory
WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return
WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return
Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession
Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession
Allgaier wins pole for rain-threatened Charlotte Xfinity race
Allgaier wins pole for rain-threatened Charlotte Xfinity race Allgaier wins pole for rain-threatened Charlotte Xfinity race
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.