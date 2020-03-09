Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Le Mans / Breaking news

Vergne confirms Le Mans return, but quits ELMS

shares
comments
Vergne confirms Le Mans return, but quits ELMS
By:
Co-author: Matt Kew
Mar 9, 2020, 1:00 PM

Jean-Eric Vergne will scale down his sportscar commitments in 2020 and focus on Formula E and a third consecutive Le Mans 24 campaign with G-Drive Racing.

The two-time FE champion will race for the Russian LMP2 entrant at the FIA Le Mans World Endurance Championship finale in June and at the preceding Spa round in April. 

But the Frenchman will not continue in the European Le Mans Series this year with the TDS Racing-run team, with which he claimed four wins across the 2018 and '19 seasons.

Vergne explained that the original clash between the now-postponed Rome FE fixture and the Barcelona ELMS opener on the first weekend of April had played a part in his discussions with G-Drive boss and driver Roman Rusinov.

"It's good for them to have the same team for the year and it's good because I have more time to work on FE and focus on Le Mans," Vergne told Motorsport.com. "For them to have to find a driver just for one race is maybe not the best.

"I'm used to racing with Roman at Le Mans, but we missed by a very little bit to win two times in a row so hopefully the third one will be the good one."

Vergne, Rusinov and Andrea Pizzitola lost the LMP2 class victory at Le Mans in 2018 after modifications TDS made to its refuelling system were deemed to be illegal.

Rusinov said: "We took the decision for several reasons, but we always wanted to keep Jean-Eric for Le Mans. He's fast and knows the team, so he fits perfectly."

G-Drive is scheduled to announce its full driver line-up for the ELMS and Le Mans this week.

Rusinov has promised big-name signing to replace Vergne for the six-round ELMS and "a very good silver" to take the place of Job van Uitert, who raced alongside the pair at Le Mans last year but is now part of the United Autosports squad.

The Russian will be partnered by the two newcomers in the team's Aurus 01 in the ELMS, while the new silver-rated driver and Vergne will be his teammates for Spa and Le Mans.

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Job Van Uitert, Jean-Eric Vergne

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01 Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Job Van Uitert, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: G-Drive Racing

Next article
LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

Previous article

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

Next article

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , European Le Mans
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Author Gary Watkins

Le Mans Next session

24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans

12 Sep - 20 Sep

Trending

1
Sprint

Coastal Region Loxley results 2007-06-30

2
NASCAR Cup

General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

5
Gaming

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

Latest videos

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next 12:03
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What happened next

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened 13:22
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari - What really happened

Under the skin of a Le Mans legend 06:15
Le Mans

Under the skin of a Le Mans legend

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 1 07:01
Le Mans

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 1

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 2 07:01
Le Mans

Ford at Le Mans 1966: This Time Tomorrow - Part 2

Latest news

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers
LM24

New Le Mans date threatens participation of Supercars drivers

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus
LM24

Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September due to coronavirus

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis
WEC

April decision for Le Mans 24 Hours amid coronavirus crisis

Vergne confirms Le Mans return, but quits ELMS
LM24

Vergne confirms Le Mans return, but quits ELMS

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”
WEC

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.