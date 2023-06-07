Vergne sets Le Mans challenge with new hybrid Hypercar

The legends at the LEGO Group have recreated Peugeot’s 9X8 machine in 1:10 form in a LEGO® Technic™ model designed for adults, but with a massive 1,775 pieces in the box the challenge is can it be built within half the length of the race itself?

The level of detail achieved by the design teams from Peugeot Sport and the LEGO Group in the model is quite incredible, and the intricacy involved will make it a true challenge to complete within 12 hours.

Ahead of the Le Mans weekend, Peugeot driver Jean-Eric Vergne challenged Will Buxton, Anthony Davidson and Louise Beckett to build the kit from scratch. To see how they got on, take a look at the video here.

Attention to detail

The model is an incredible half a metre long, 22cm wide and 13cm high and the sleek lines of the real car are easy to spot in its distinctive silhouette, as are the tell-tale flashes of lime in the livery.

The real-life 4-wheel drive hypercar has been replicated in a simplified build in this new model, which contains the V6 engine connected to the rear wheels and a simple build LEGO Technic replica of the electric motor connected to the front wheels, which is not battery driven.

The precision engineering continues with the unique doors, novel pushrod front suspension and pull rod rear suspension – as Davidson explains in the video - and fully functioning steering.

The details do not stop at the model itself either, as livery graphics include the Peugeot and sponsor logos and glow-in-the-dark light elements to capture the atmosphere from a real 24-hour race.

Challenging recreation

Olivier Jansonnie, Peugeot Sport Technical Director, revealed that work on the Technic model started in January 2022, which was actually before the real car was revealed to the public.

He added: “It took one year to fully develop the project with the technical and design teams, allowing us to directly transpose the technical details of the Peugeot 9X8 to the LEGO Technic model.

“It was very important for both brands to create a model that is as realistic as possible and we had numerous meetings about the development of the suspension and hybrid systems that cannot be replicated from photos.”

Kasper René Hansen, designer at the LEGO Group said: “Recreating the shapes and details of such an elegant car using LEGO Technic elements wasn’t an easy feat. It’s been an honour to work so creatively with the Peugeot team.”

The LEGO Technic Universe

The new model is part of the LEGO Technic universe, which offers advanced models designed to give adult fans a challenging and rewarding building experience and result in a piece that can be displayed and enjoyed.

The premium sets – which also include Lando Norris’ McLaren F1 car – cover a wide range of themes including wonders of the world, movie magic, space exploration, pop culture icons, architecture and performance and luxury cars.

Thankfully, the LEGO Builder app offers a helping hand to build these tricky kits, with the ability to zoom in and out of instructions, rotate models in 3D and track your progress so you know whether you are on schedule to complete the task.

So, as Le Mans prepares to celebrate 100 years of racing this year, get your hands on the kit and see if you have what it takes to engineer a masterpiece in time to see the real thing cross the finish line.