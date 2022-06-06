Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How in-form Bourdais is nailing his "normal transition" Next / How Supercars star van Gisbergen rescued his Le Mans dream
Le Mans News

Video: Why drivers love the Le Mans 24 Hours

In 2021 Will Buxton travelled to France to witness his very first 24 Hours of Le Mans, the greatest sportscar race in the world.

Listen to this article

In Part 1, Will gets a sense of why this race is so special – speaking to fans, drivers, team owners and walking the very unique grid at Circuit de la Sarthe.

He also talks with Ferrari President John Elkann about the history and future of the Scuderia at Le Mans, and then watches trackside as the race gets underway.

Watch the full episode at Will Buxton's Le Mans Special Edition.

shares
comments
How in-form Bourdais is nailing his "normal transition"
Previous article

How in-form Bourdais is nailing his "normal transition"
Next article

How Supercars star van Gisbergen rescued his Le Mans dream

How Supercars star van Gisbergen rescued his Le Mans dream
Load comments

Latest news

Video: Esteban Ocon’s Le Mans 24 Hours experience
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Video: Esteban Ocon’s Le Mans 24 Hours experience

Alpine working to address Le Mans straightline speed deficit
Le Mans Le Mans

Alpine working to address Le Mans straightline speed deficit

Lamborghini announces Ligier partnership for 2024 LMDh racer
WEC WEC

Lamborghini announces Ligier partnership for 2024 LMDh racer

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans Le Mans

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
10 h
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans Prime

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in LMP2 at Le Mans

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.