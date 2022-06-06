Video: Why drivers love the Le Mans 24 Hours

Listen to this article

In Part 1, Will gets a sense of why this race is so special – speaking to fans, drivers, team owners and walking the very unique grid at Circuit de la Sarthe.

He also talks with Ferrari President John Elkann about the history and future of the Scuderia at Le Mans, and then watches trackside as the race gets underway.

Watch the full episode at Will Buxton's Le Mans Special Edition.