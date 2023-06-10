Le Mans 24h: Ferrari fastest in warm-up ahead of Cadillac
Ferrari topped Saturday's warm-up ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours, with James Calado leading team-mate Nicklas Nielsen in the 15-minute session.
Calado topped the timesheets after the chequered flag fell with a lap of 3m30.113s at the wheel of the #51 499P Le Mans Hypercar he shares with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi.
That was enough to beat the pole-sitting #50 car, in which Nielsen set a best effort of 3m32.959s, by a comfortable 2.8 seconds.
Best of the rest behind the Ferrari LMHs was the best of the Cadillac V-Series.R LMDhs, the #3 car in which Sebastien Bourdais suffered a dramatic fire in Thursday evening's Hyperpole session.
Bourdais slotted into third at the very end of the session on a 3m33.255s to demote the leading Peugeot 9X8, the #94 car of Nico Muller, to fourth ahead of the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs of Mike Conway and Sebastien Buemi.
Porsche's top representative was Andre Lotterer in seventh place aboard the #6 963 LMDh, followed by Paul di Resta in the #93 Peugeot.
Numerous Hypercars did not set flying laps, including the #2 Cadillac, #5 and #75 Porsches, the Action Express-entered #311 Caddy and the customer Jota Porsche.
The quickest LMP2 in ninth overall was the #23 United Autosports ORECA in which Tom Blomqvist posted a 3m39.818s.
Second-fastest was the #34 Inter Europol Competition machine of Fabio Scherer, 1.2 seconds behind, followed by Mathias Beche in the #14 Nielsen Racing car.
Leading the way in GTE Am were a pair of Kessel Racing-entered Ferrari 488 GTEs, with Daniel Serra setting the pace in the CarGuy Racing-branded #57 car ahead of Kei Cozzolino in the #74 machine.
The Garage 56 NASCAR Cup car posted a best of 3m59.403s in the hands of Mike Rockenfeller, behind the fastest six GTE cars.
The 100th anniversary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours is slated to begin at 16:00 local time.
Le Mans 24 Hours - Warm-up results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|51
|
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3'30.113
|2
|50
|
Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|3'32.959
|2.846
|3
|3
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
Renger van der Zande
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|3'33.255
|3.142
|4
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|3'34.867
|4.754
|5
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3'37.453
|7.340
|6
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|3'37.616
|7.503
|7
|6
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|3'38.025
|7.912
|8
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|3'39.691
|9.578
|9
|23
|
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'39.818
|9.705
|10
|34
|
Albert Costa
Fabio Scherer
Jakub Smiechowski
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.024
|10.911
|11
|709
|
Nathanael Berthon
Esteban Gutierrez
Franck Mailleux
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|3'41.087
|10.974
|12
|14
|
Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
Rodrigo Sales
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.153
|11.040
|13
|43
|
Maxime Martin
Tom Van Rompuy
Ugo de Wilde
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'41.874
|11.761
|14
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Louis Deletraz
Robert Kubica
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'42.548
|12.435
|15
|923
|
Tom Gamble
Dries Vanthoor
Salih Yoluc
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'42.607
|12.494
|16
|35
|
Olli Caldwell
Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'43.135
|13.022
|17
|48
|
Paul-Loup Chatin
Laurents Hörr
Paul Lafargue
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'43.534
|13.421
|18
|31
|
Robin Frijns
Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'44.447
|14.334
|19
|65
|
Tijmen van der Helm
Manuel Maldonado
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'45.475
|15.362
|20
|63
|
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
Doriane Pin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'45.603
|15.490
|21
|13
|
René Rast
Ricky Taylor
Steven Thomas
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'46.118
|16.005
|22
|39
|
Giedo van der Garde
Roberto Lacorte
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'46.487
|16.374
|23
|4
|
Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|3'46.506
|16.393
|24
|36
|
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'48.229
|18.116
|25
|9
|
Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'48.348
|18.235
|26
|10
|
Gabriel Aubry
Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'50.462
|20.349
|27
|57
|
Scott Huffaker
Takeshi Kimura
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.038
|24.925
|28
|74
|
Kei Cozzolino
Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Naoki Yokomizo
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'55.771
|25.658
|29
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.833
|26.720
|30
|54
|
Francesco Castellacci
Thomas Flohr
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'57.245
|27.132
|31
|66
|
Thomas Neubauer
Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.760
|28.647
|32
|21
|
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
Julien Piguet
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|3'58.877
|28.764
|33
|24
|
Jenson Button
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|INNOVATIVE CAR
|3'59.403
|29.290
|34
|55
|
Gustav Birch
Jens Reno Moller
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|4'00.939
|30.826
|35
|25
|
Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|4'06.169
|36.056
|36
|83
|
Luis Perez Companc
Alessio Rovera
Lilou Wadoux
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|4'09.467
|39.354
|37
|2
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|38
|5
|
Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|39
|22
|
Filipe Albuquerque
Philip Hanson
Frederick Lubin
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|40
|28
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
David Heinemeier Hansson
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|41
|30
|
Rene Binder
Neel Jani
Nicolas Pino
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|42
|32
|
Anders Fjordbach
Mark Kvamme
Jan Magnussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|43
|33
|
Nick Catsburg
Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|44
|37
|
Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Lapierre
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|45
|38
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|46
|45
|
James Allen
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|47
|47
|
Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
Simon Pagenaud
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|48
|56
|
Matteo Cairoli
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|3'56.733
|26.620
|49
|60
|
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
Claudio Schiavoni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|50
|72
|
Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|51
|75
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|52
|77
|
Julien Andlauer
Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|53
|80
|
Ben Barnicoat
Norman Nato
François Perrodo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|3'44.930
|14.817
|54
|85
|
Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|55
|86
|
Benjamin Barker
Riccardo Pera
Michael Wainwright
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|56
|88
|
Jonas Ried
Harry Tincknell
Don Yount
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|57
|98
|
Ian James
Daniel Mancinelli
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|58
|100
|
Andrew Haryanto
Chandler Hull
Jeff Segal
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|59
|311
|
Jack Aitken
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|60
|708
|
Ryan Briscoe
Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|HYPERCAR
|61
|777
|
Tomonobu Fujii
Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|62
|911
|
Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
Martin Rump
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|View full results
