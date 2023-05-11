Subscribe
Previous / Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership
Le Mans News

WEC tyre warmer ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours

The ban on tyre warmers introduced for this year’s World Endurance Championship has been reversed for the Le Mans 24 Hours next month.

Gary Watkins
By:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

The decision made by the FIA and race organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, which jointly formulate the rules for the WEC, covers only the double-points round of the series on 10-11 June.

It has resulted from an “in-depth evaluation of tyre usage data together with the WEC’s exclusive tyre suppliers, Michelin and Goodyear”, according to a statement issued by the ACO on Thursday.

“The exemption is limited to the Le Mans only, ensuring that drivers of all experience levels will be able to compete in the safest possible environment regardless of track conditions and temperatures,” it continued.

This will allow a period in which “tyre manufacturers, teams and drivers will gain valuable time to develop better understanding of how to bring cold tyres up to temperature ahead of the remainder of the 2023 WEC season”.

The reversal of the rule covers all three classes, Hypercar and GTE Am where Michelin is the sole tyre supplier and LMP2 in which Goodyears are used.

Temporary reversal of the ban on pre-heating follows the concerns raised by drivers over the course of the Spa 6 Hours meeting earlier this month following a series of accidents in which drivers went off the track on cold tyres.

The highest profile of the incidents were those suffered by Toyota driver Brendon Hartley and Ferrari’s Antonio Fuoco in the Hypercar class.

Michelin tyres

Michelin tyres

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Hartley crashed his Toyota GR010 HYBRID at the top of Eau Rouge on his out-lap in qualifying, while Fuoco lost his Ferrari 499P on the old pit straight as he left the pits.

Ferrari sportscar racing boss Antonello Coletta suggested in the immediate aftermath of the race that it was “time to do some serious thinking on the matter because it has major ramifications for safety”.

Toyota driver and team principal Kamui Kobayashi was also critical of the ban, calling it “crazy dangerous”.

The FIA issued a statement on the day of the race after coming in for criticism that described the ban on the pre-heating of tyres as “a much-needed step from a sustainability point of view”.

It stressed that tyre warmers were not allowed in other series, including endurance racing, in a clear reference to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The latest statement from the ACO pointed out the ban on tyre warmers was “introduced as part of a long-term WEC tyre road map, developed in consultation with tyre manufacturers, and has been in the works over the past two years”.

A 100% sustainable fuel supplied by WEC exclusive supplier TotalEnergies will be mandated for use in the ovens the teams use to pre-heat the tyres at Le Mans.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Cadillac targets expanding factory WEC effort to two cars in 2024

Cadillac targets expanding factory WEC effort to two cars in 2024

WEC

Cadillac targets expanding factory WEC effort to two cars in 2024 Cadillac targets expanding factory WEC effort to two cars in 2024

Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership

Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership

Le Mans

Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership Delage name returns to Le Mans in IDEC Sport partnership

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Latest news

McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella

McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella

F1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella McLaren F1 car weakest in off-brake and off-throttle zones - Stella

WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up

WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up WRC Portugal: Faultless Rovanpera heads Sordo after leaderboard shake up

Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value

Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value

Auto Automotive

Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value Ferrari is worth $53.9 billion, overtakes Stellantis in value

IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again

IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again

Indy IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again IndyCar GP: Palou tops second practice, RLL shines again

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe