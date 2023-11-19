Lamborghini | 2024 World Finals set to be held at Jerez
Next season will end with the final rounds valid for the Europe, Asia and North America series on the Spanish track named after Angel Nieto, where everyone will then fight it out for the World titles on the weekend of 21-24 November.
The 2024 edition of the Lamborghini World Finals will take place at Jerez de la Frontera on the weekend of November 21-24.
The circuit named after Angel Nieto returns once again to host the final round of the Super Trofeo, as in 2019, with the one-make series lining up for the closing rounds of the Europe, Asia and North America series in Spain.
After the final rounds, on Saturday and Sunday all the protagonists of the various championships will then be pooled together to challenge for the titles in the PRO, PRO/AM, AM and Lamborghini Cup Classes.
The announcement was made in the 2023 World Finals at Vallelunga, during the awards ceremony for the Champions of the three series, in the Congress Centre of the Piero Taruffi racetrack on the outskirts of Rome.
Next year the Super Trofeo Europa will see the Huracan ST EVO2s take to the track at Imola, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans in support races of the FIA World Endurance Championship, plus Nürburgring and Barcelona in the rounds of the GT World Challenge Europe. For North America rounds have been scheduled together with the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Sebring, Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen and Indianapolis, in addition to the FIA WEC event at Austin. Finally, Super Trofeo Asia will race at Sepang, The Bend, Inje Speedium, Fuji and Shanghai, thus touching five different countries.
In November the three series will then get together at Jerez for the final two races of the series, before tackling the finals.
"Next year we will debut with our new SC63 LMDh in the WEC and IMSA championships, so we are really proud that in these races we will be able to have the support of the Super Trofeo and offer all our participants the opportunity to see the prototype in action", said Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Lamborghini.
Daniil Kvyat and Andrea Caldarelli, who together with Romain Grosjean and Mirko Bortolotti will drive the SC63, then took to the stage at the awards ceremony. During the evening, Caldarelli was confirmed as the first IMSA driver, while Kvyat officially forms part of the WEC crew.
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe
Imola (Italy), 19-21 April - FIA WEC
Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), 9-11 May - FIA WEC
Le Mans (France), 11-15 June - FIA WEC, 24 Hours of Le Mans
Nürburgring (Germany), 26-28 July - GT World Challenge Europe
Barcelona (Spain), 11-13 October - GT World Challenge Europe
Jerez (Spain), 21-24 November
Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America
Sebring (Florida), 13-16 March - IMSA
Laguna Seca (California), 10-12 May - IMSA
Watkins Glen (New York), 21-23 June - IMSA
Circuit of the Americas (Texas), 31 August-1 September - FIA WEC
Indianapolis (Indiana), 20-22 September - IMSA
Jerez (Spain), 21-24 November
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia
Sepang (Malaysia), 3-5 May
The Bend (Australia), 7-9 June
Inje (South Korea), 19-21 July
Fuji (Japan), 16-18 August
Shanghai (China), September
Jerez (Spain), 21-24 November
