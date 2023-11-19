Subscribe
Lamborghini World Finals 2023
View more
Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Vallelunga
Breaking news

Lamborghini | 2024 World Finals set to be held at Jerez

Next season will end with the final rounds valid for the Europe, Asia and North America series on the Spanish track named after Angel Nieto, where everyone will then fight it out for the World titles on the weekend of 21-24 November.

Author Julian Thomas
Published
La partenza di Gara 1 delle World Finals LC-AM

The 2024 edition of the Lamborghini World Finals will take place at Jerez de la Frontera on the weekend of November 21-24.

The circuit named after Angel Nieto returns once again to host the final round of the Super Trofeo, as in 2019, with the one-make series lining up for the closing rounds of the Europe, Asia and North America series in Spain.

After the final rounds, on Saturday and Sunday all the protagonists of the various championships will then be pooled together to challenge for the titles in the PRO, PRO/AM, AM and Lamborghini Cup Classes.

The announcement was made in the 2023 World Finals at Vallelunga, during the awards ceremony for the Champions of the three series, in the Congress Centre of the Piero Taruffi racetrack on the outskirts of Rome.

Next year the Super Trofeo Europa will see the Huracan ST EVO2s take to the track at Imola, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans in support races of the FIA World Endurance Championship, plus Nürburgring and Barcelona in the rounds of the GT World Challenge Europe. For North America rounds have been scheduled together with the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Sebring, Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen and Indianapolis, in addition to the FIA WEC event at Austin. Finally, Super Trofeo Asia will race at Sepang, The Bend, Inje Speedium, Fuji and Shanghai, thus touching five different countries.

In November the three series will then get together at Jerez for the final two races of the series, before tackling the finals.

"Next year we will debut with our new SC63 LMDh in the WEC and IMSA championships, so we are really proud that in these races we will be able to have the support of the Super Trofeo and offer all our participants the opportunity to see the prototype in action", said Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Lamborghini.

Daniil Kvyat and Andrea Caldarelli, who together with Romain Grosjean and Mirko Bortolotti will drive the SC63, then took to the stage at the awards ceremony. During the evening, Caldarelli was confirmed as the first IMSA driver, while Kvyat officially forms part of the WEC crew.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

Imola (Italy), 19-21 April - FIA WEC

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), 9-11 May - FIA WEC

Le Mans (France), 11-15 June - FIA WEC, 24 Hours of Le Mans

Nürburgring (Germany), 26-28 July - GT World Challenge Europe

Barcelona (Spain), 11-13 October - GT World Challenge Europe

Jerez (Spain), 21-24 November

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Sebring (Florida), 13-16 March - IMSA

Laguna Seca (California), 10-12 May - IMSA

Watkins Glen (New York), 21-23 June - IMSA

Circuit of the Americas (Texas), 31 August-1 September - FIA WEC

Indianapolis (Indiana), 20-22 September - IMSA

Jerez (Spain), 21-24 November

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

Sepang (Malaysia), 3-5 May

The Bend (Australia), 7-9 June

Inje (South Korea), 19-21 July

Fuji (Japan), 16-18 August

Shanghai (China), September

Jerez (Spain), 21-24 November

shares
comments
Previous article Lamborghini | World Finals AM-LC: McGee/McIntosh and Wilgus win Race 1
Next article Lamborghini | McGee/McIntosh and Abkhazava are AM and LC Champions
More from
Julian Thomas
Lamborghini | Super Trofeo Asia Race 1: easy win for Giltrap/Van Der Drift

Lamborghini | Super Trofeo Asia Race 1: easy win for Giltrap/Van Der Drift

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Lamborghini | Super Trofeo Asia Race 1: easy win for Giltrap/Van Der Drift Lamborghini | Super Trofeo Asia Race 1: easy win for Giltrap/Van Der Drift

Lamborghini | Europe Pro/Pro-AM: Race 1 win goes to Michelotto/Stadsbader

Lamborghini | Europe Pro/Pro-AM: Race 1 win goes to Michelotto/Stadsbader

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Lamborghini | Europe Pro/Pro-AM: Race 1 win goes to Michelotto/Stadsbader Lamborghini | Europe Pro/Pro-AM: Race 1 win goes to Michelotto/Stadsbader

Lamborghini | Super Trofeo North America Race 1 win for Marcelli/Formal

Lamborghini | Super Trofeo North America Race 1 win for Marcelli/Formal

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Lamborghini | Super Trofeo North America Race 1 win for Marcelli/Formal Lamborghini | Super Trofeo North America Race 1 win for Marcelli/Formal

Latest news

Why Verstappen is both right and wrong about F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Why Verstappen is both right and wrong about F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why Verstappen is both right and wrong about F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix Why Verstappen is both right and wrong about F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe