Lamborghini | Europe AM-LC: Piguet and Varutti win Race 1
Piguet and Varutti (AM class) take the win in Race 1 of the final round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Vallelunga. Krebs dominates in LC.
The final act of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo 2023 on Thursday got underway with Race 1 of the Europe division dedicated to the AM and Lamborghini Cup (LC) classes held on the Autodromo Piero Taruffi track at Vallelunga.
Alban Varutti and Julien Piguet powered to the win in a dominant manner after proving to be the quickest right from the start. Piguet, in fact, immediately managed to overtake the polesitter Glenn McGee, and he and his co-driver were never headed.
At that point the Autovitesse team driver could do little else but keep Ibrahim Badawy at bay until the pit stop which led to the driver change. Piguet entered the pits first to hand over the wheel to Varutti, with the mandatory stop going in the best possible way.
Varutti returned to the track in the lead and took home the victory, preceding Badawy by more than 2 seconds. McGee, after being overtaken by Piguet and Badawy, was unable to respond to his rivals' attacks and neither was his teammate Anthony McIntosh who took over in the Huracan of the Imperiale Racing team.
Gabriel Rindone finished in fourth, but some distance away from both the drivers ahead of him and those behind him. The top 5 was completed by Elie Dubelly and Roee Meyuhas (Boutsen VDS).
In the Lamborghini Cup, Jurgen Krebs scored his third consecutive victory, leaving only the crumbs to his chief rivals, namely Donovan and Luciano Privitelio.
Latest news
How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag
How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?
Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP
Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP
Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same
Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.