Lamborghini | McGee/McIntosh and Abkhazava are AM and LC Champions

Glenn McGee and Anthony McIntosh became the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Champions in the World Finals held this morning in Vallelunga, while Shota Abkhazava took home the Lamborghini Cup Class title.

In Race 2 AM-LC there wasn’t much in the way of excitement until the second half, when a series of contacts and incidents shuffled up the classification, changing the outcome of the race and the fight for the one-make series World Championship titles.

Gabriel Rindone, who until then had the podium in his hands and the AM title virtually in his pocket, went wide at the 'Semaforo' and then skidded and crashed into the innocent Grzegorz Moczulski (GT3 Poland), thus losing positions and putting McGee into third.

Shortly afterwards a contact between Ofir Levy (USRT) and Kurt Wagner (Micanek Motorsport) in the centre of the group also put Mark Wilgus (USRT) out of action at the 'Campagnano', leading to the entry of the Safety Car, which then peeled off with three minutes remaining, leaving just enough time for the last battles.

One pairing who didn't have any major worries was that of Varutti/Piguet (Autovitesse), who led from the start and controlled the situation behind. They took the chequered flag ahead of Anapoli/Randazzo, who gave VSR the AM podium followed by McIntosh/McGee, AM World Champions with PPR thanks to their third place.

Graham Doyle (WTR) managed to overtake Moczulski/Lewandowski in the duel for fourth place overall in the hard-fought final, but also Abkhazava, who however only needed a second place in LC to take his first Lamborghini World title.

After recovering, Rindone finished seventh overall, keeping McDonald (USRT) behind him to complete the LC podium, while Walker (PPM) and H.Kwong/E.Kwong (Triple Ace Racing) wrapped up the Top 10.

Also noteworthy was the early retirement of the Egyptian teenager Ibrahim Badawy, who started the race by taking the attack to Varutti but stopped after just a few laps due to a gearbox failure.