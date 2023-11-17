Subscribe
Lamborghini World Finals 2023
Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Race report

Lamborghini | North America, Race 2: another victory for Formal/Marcelli

Tenth win of the year for the WTR duo with their team-mate Norman following them home, while Taurino/Petersson complete the PRO podium. Super comeback by Chandrasoma/Reger in PRO/AM, Staab and Doyle prevail in AM and LC.

Author Julian Thomas
Updated
#101 Kyle Marcelli, Danny Formal, WTR

Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal produced an encore win in Race 2 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, which wrapped up its 2023 season under the pale Vallelunga sun.

For the WTR team it was another 1-2 overall finish, with the champion PRO Class pair finishing ahead of their teammate Ryan Norman at the chequered flag. Norman initially took the lead shortly after the start, but then found himself back in the runner-up slot at the end of the round of mandatory pit stops.

Taurino/Petersson's efforts to at least get into the fight for second position proved to be of no avail, with the TR3 Racing pair having to settle for the third step of the podium, leaving Jake Walker (Forty7 Motorsport) empty-handed, after he could only get into fourth place after the stops.

Next up were many competitors in the PRO/AM Class, which was won in a comeback by Reger/Chandrasoma with the TPC Racing Huracan thanks to an excellent strategy and pace that led them to overtake a series of rivals.

Great recovery also for Perkins/Stacy (WTR), who came second in the category, even recovering from 17th to 6th place overall, while the podium was completed in the last minute by Miller/Mussler (Forty7 Motorsport), ahead of McDonald/Liddy (USRT) who led initially but then lost ground.

The top 10 included the Flying Lizard drivers, Nemschoff/Miller and Lee/Stewart, followed by their teammates Bellomo/Van Overbeek and Guy Cosmo, who came good in the second part of the race.

In Class AM, victory went without any major worries to David Staab (PPM), who beat his teammate Rob Walker and Madsen/Atapattu of Ansa Motorsport, in difficulty at the end.

Graham Doyle (WTR) triumphed in the Lamborghini Cup Class, followed at a safe distance by Mark Wilgus and Ofir Levy (USRT).

