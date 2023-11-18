Lamborghini | World Finals AM-LC: McGee and Varutti on pole
Glen McGee takes pole position for Race 1, while Alban Varutti will start from the front in Race 2 on Saturday in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final at Vallelunga.
McGee, driver of the PPM team, took pole position in Race 1 with a time of 1m33.628s.
In second place can be found Ibrahim Badawy, with a gap of one tenth from the American driver's time. Third was the Italian Giovanni Anapoli, who with a time of 1m33.763s placed himself ahead of the winner of Friday's Race 2, Julien Piguet, fourth with a gap of 376 thousandths.
Gabriel Rindone, the AM class champion, recorded a time of 1m34.599s and will start in sixth position in today's Race 1, behind his fellow Italian Paolo Leonardo Biglieri, first in the Lamborghini Cup category. Thirteenth time for the LC champion Donovan Privitelio, who set a time of 1m35.124s.
As for qualifying for Race 2, Varutti, driver of the Autovitesse team, came out on top, finishing in 1'33''333.
Second and third were Badawy and Changwoo Lee, slower than the Frenchman by 426 and 717 thousandths respectively. The first in the LC category is Blake McDonald, who closes the qualification with the ninth time, in 1'35''111.
Luciano Privitelio will start only 36th, stuck in the gravel following an exit in turn 10, which caused a red flag just under 10 minutes from the end of qualifying.
