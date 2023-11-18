Subscribe
Lamborghini World Finals 2023
Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals - Vallelunga
Race report

Lamborghini | World Finals AM-LC: McGee/McIntosh and Wilgus win Race 1

PPM team drivers Glenn McGee and Anthony McIntosh put together an excellent run to triumph in the Europa AM class after a race full of twists and turns. The winner in the Lamborghini Cup was Mark Wilgus.

Author Julian Thomas
Updated
#169 Anthony McIntosh, Glenn McGee, PPM - Precision Performance Motorsports

The first race of the World Finals of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe on Saturday at Vallelunga was a triumph for the McGee/McIntosh pairing and Wilgus, who won respectively in AM and LC.

At the start, Julien Piguet maintained the lead of the race, while in the middle of the pack Zhilong Kang lost control of his car, impacting Serge Doms' number 17 Lamborghini and causing the Safety Car to come out.

At the restart, McGee took the position on Ibrahim Badawy and in a short time he also reached and overtook the Autoviesse team driver. At that point, it was the Egyptian driver who attempted to overtake Piguet, but in trying to do so he caused a contact which caused the poleman to lose numerous positions, earning him a 10 second penalty.

With 16 minutes to go, Nigel Bailly, driver of the Wilfried Cazablon team, got stuck in the gravel, causing the Safety Car to come out again. At the restart Gabriel Rindone overtook Wesley Simp, moving into third position (but virtually second) behind Badawy.

On lap 20, Holger Harmsen got stuck in the gravel and was rear-ended by Jean-François Brunot.

The Safety Car thus entered the track for the third time, while Jurgen Krebs was also forced to retire when he went off the track, after losing control of his Lamborghini.

When the race restarted there was contact between Petar Matic and Johnson Huang which caused the Serbian driver to spin.

The Americans from the PPM team came out on top when the time ran out, followed by Gabriel Rindone and Giovanni Anapoli. With the penalty Badawy slipped down the order to tenth.

The first in the LC category to cross the finish line was Shota Abkhazava, who however lost the top slot due to a 10 second penalty. The victory should have gone to Blake McDonald, who however spun at the very last corner, handing the victory to Wilgus.

It was an unlucky race also for Oliver Freymuth and Jason Keats. The former returned to the pits after the formation lap and did not take part in the race, while the latter stopped on the first lap.

