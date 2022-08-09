Gino Rea under sedation after serious head injuries in Suzuka crash

Listen to this article

The British rider was involved in a hefty crash at the final chicane in second practice for the Japanese enduro on Saturday morning, forcing him to miss both qualifying and the race itself.

No update was provided by either the race organiser or his team in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but Rea’s family took to Instagram on Tuesday to offer the latest on his condition.

Having flown from the UK on Monday, Rea’s family revealed that the 32-year-old had to be taken to an intensive care unit following the incident, where he was diagnosed with a broken left collarbone and serious head injuries.

The statement added that he is still under sedation to reduce swelling in his brain and keep his temperature under control. Another CT scan is scheduled on Wednesday, August 10, to evaluate his condition.

In Rea’s absence, Josh Hook and Mike de Meglio competed as a duo in the Suzuka 8 Hours for FIM Endurance World Championship regular FCC TSR, finishing 10th after losing time with a lengthy pitstop to fix a brake issue.

Full statement

This post is made by Gino's immediate family.

We couldn’t make a post earlier this is due to the Japanese culture as they do not release any news to media without the direct contact with the family first.

We arrived in Japan on the 8th of August at 8 pm with many thanks to the EWC, FIM, Suzuka Circuit, British Consulate and TSR racing team for all the help in arranging emergency Visas for us.

At 2.30pm We had the opportunity to see Gino so we now have confirmation from the doctor about his condition.

Gino was admitted to the intensive care unit on Saturday 6th August following an accident in Free Practice 2. He was concussed and sustained serious head injuries, he also has injuries to his left clavicle. He is still under sedation to reduce swelling on his brain and to control his temperature, he is due for another CT scan on Wednesday for a re-evaluation of his condition.

Thank you for the excellent work from the Suzuka Medics, Helicopter Crew and the Hospital staff.

Gino is very strong minded, lives life to the full and gives 100% to any situation. With him being so fit and healthy it will help him to a Speedy-G recovery.

Thanks for all the support and messages.

We will keep you updated as soon as we have any new information.

The Reas and Berdinis