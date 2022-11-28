Suzuka 8 Hours announces new August date to avoid WSBK clash

Listen to this article

The popular Japanese motorcycle enduro has traditionally been held in the final week of July and has attracted big names from both WSBK and MotoGP in the past.

However, when WSBK revealed its full calendar for the 2023 season earlier this month, it had its Most fixture scheduled on the same weekend as the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Discovery Sports Events, the promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship of which the Suzuka race is a part of, has now moved to avoid a clash between the two events.

The Suzuka enduro will now take place on the first weekend of August, conveniently during the month-long summer break in WSBK.

Francois Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “The Suzuka 8 Hours is not only a big test of rider, team and machine, it’s also a celebration of Japan’s vastly successful motorcycle industry.

"Therefore, it’s vital that the top riders, teams and manufacturers are able to be present for this famous event at a truly iconic venue. We thank our friends at FIM and Mobilityland for their collective efforts to finalise the new date of 4-6 August 2023.”

This year’s event, the first since the advent of the pandemic, was won by Honda trio Iker Lecuona, Takumi Takahashi, Tetsuta Nagashima, with Lecuona one of the WSBK riders in attendance.

The other big name on the grid was six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea, who once again flew the flag for Kawasaki after leading the marque to a memorable victory in 2019.

The 2023 EWC season will begin at Le Mans on 13-16 April, with Spa-Francorchamps hosting the second round on 16-18 June after a successful debut this year.

The flagship Suzuka round in early August will be followed by another 24-hour race at Paul Ricard in September, which will bring the campaign to a close.

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendar

• Round 1: 24 Heures Motos (Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France) 13-16 April- FFM

• Round 2: 24H SPA EWC Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) 16-18 June - FMB

• Round 3: Suzuka 8 Hours (Suzuka Circuit, Japan) 4-6 August -FMJ

• Round 4: Bol d’Or 24 hours (Circuit Paul Ricard, France) 14-17 September - FFM