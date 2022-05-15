2022 MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Listen to this article

The Moto3 race began in chaotic fashion as rain began to fall from the opening lap of 22, with drama striking at the final corner.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia crashed in tandem with Aspar teammate Izan Guevara, Snipers Honda rider Andrea Migno and Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki.

Then up at Turn 3 at the start of the second lap Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado crashed, with more riders tumbling later in the lap as MT Helmets Honda rookie Diogo Moreira – who grabbed the holeshot – trading the lead with Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki.

Due to the rain, the race was red-flagged and restarted over 14 laps. However, by the time the race resumed the rain had gone and sunshine battered the track.

After an intense 14-lap battle in dry conditions, it was Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia who prevailed to take his second win of the season after pulling off a daring move to retake a lead he held for much of the race from Sasaki on the last lap.

Masia took the chequered flag 0.150s clear of Sasaki, with Guevara third after his Aspar team managed to repair his damaged GasGas during the red flag break.

Poleman Dennis Foggia was fourth on his Leopard Honda from teammate Suzuki, Prustel GP’s Carlos Tatay, championship leader Garcia, MT Helmets rider Ryusei Yamanaka, Tech 3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu and Migno.

Garcia’s championship lead now stands at 17 points, with Masia jumping up to second level on points with Foggia in third.

2022 Moto3 French Grand Prix: Full race results

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Moto2, poleman Pedro Acosta stormed away with Ajo KTM teammate Augusto Fernandez to lead for the first nine laps of the 25-lap contest.

The pair’s pace allowed them to break away from the pack behind, with Acosta looking to make a break on lap 10 when he pulled eight tenths clear of Fernandez.

But the reigning Moto3 world champion crashed going through the La Chapelle right-hander at Turn 6.

This gave Fernandez a commanding lead he would not relinquish to claim his fourth career victory and his first since 2019.

Aron Canet was a comfortable second on the Pons Kalex after a battle with Amercian Racing rider Cameron Beuabier, who lost out on third late on to Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra.

Ai Ogura was fifth on the sister Honda Team Asia bike ahead of Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter, Joe Roberts on the Italtrans Kalex and championship leader Celestino Vietti, who recovered from an early off to finish eighth.

The top 10 was completed by Jorge Navarro on the sister Pons bike and Yamaha VR46 Master Camp’s Stefano Manzi.

VR46’s Vietti continues to lead the standings by 16 points from Ogura, with Canet a further three adrift in third.

2022 Moto2 French Grand Prix: Full race results