Previous / Qatar Moto2: Vietti takes dominant win, Lowes snatches third
Moto2 / Mandalika Race report

Indonesia Moto2: Chantra claims historic win in shortened race

Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra eased to an historic maiden Moto2 victory in a shortened Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix as poleman Jake Dixon crashed out.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The Thai rider was absent from the season-opener in Qatar due to injury, but shot from fourth on the grid to dominate a Moto2 race that had its lap count cut from 25 to 16 due to safety concerns over track conditions in the extreme Indonesian heat.  

At lights out, poleman Dixon got the best launch on his Aspar Kalex, though was mugged into Turn 1 by a fast-starting Chantra.  

Marc VDS rider Sam Lowes demoted his fellow Briton Dixon down to third, while Chantra immediately opened up a lead of half a second. 

Despite spots of rain falling on circuit as dark clouds above the track threatened a heavy downpour, Chantra was never thrown off his stride.  

While the racing behind him proved frenetic, Chantra continued to ease away from the chasing pack, his gap up to eight tenths by the third lap.  

Lowes continued to chase Chantra, but would soon be overtaken by Diixon as the Aspar rider looked to stop the Honda Team Asia runner out in front from clearing off.  

But just as he’d taken second, Dixon’s hopes came to a cruel halt as he crashed at Turn 10.  

Lowes was released back into second, but Chantra was now 1.5s clear of the field and kept swelling that gap.  

Coming under no pressure through to the chequered flag, Chantra took a first win for himself and for a Thai rider in any class of grand prix racing by 3.2s.  

Lowes found himself shuffled out of second as the likes of VR46 rider Celestino Vietti and Pons Racing’s Aron Canet charged up the order.  

Qatar winner Vietti would eventually find his way into second to extend his championship lead to nine points over Canet, who completed the podium at Mandalika.  

Lowes had to settle for fourth, 3.5s behind Canet, while Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez slid from second on the grid to fifth in the race ahead of the second Honda Team Asia bike of Ai Ogura.  

Impressive Speed Up rookie Fermin Aldeguer was just 0.312s from a top six in seventh, with Tony Arbolino eighth on the second of the Marc VDS bikes.  

Reigning Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta had to serve a long lap penalty for crashing under yellow flags in practice.  

The Ajo rider dropped to 15th when he served his punishment on lap four, but recovered to ninth for his first top 10 result in the Moto2 class.  

Acosta got the better of Albert Arenas on the sole-remaining Aspar bike at the chequered flag.  

Moto2 Indonesia - Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex
2 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 3.230
3 40 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 4.366
4 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 7.918
5 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 12.228
6 79 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 12.384
7 54 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 12.696
8 14 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 14.547
9 51 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex 17.786
10 75 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 18.327
11 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 18.509
12 6 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex 18.566
13 9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Kalex 19.711
14 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 19.960
15 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 20.551
16 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 23.047
17 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
MV Agusta 23.218
18 18 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 24.179
19 5 Italy Romano Fenati
Boscoscuro B-21 25.133
20 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 26.954
21 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 27.678
22 2 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo
Kalex 29.548
23 84 Zonta Van
Kalex 31.773
24 61 Italy Alessandro Zaccone
Kalex 32.436
25 28 Italy Niccolo Antonelli
Kalex 33.974
4 Sean Dylan
Kalex
96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex
81 Thailand Keminth Kubo
Kalex
24 Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta
