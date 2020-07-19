Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
01 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
00 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
07 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Jerez / Race report

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory

shares
comments
Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 11:14 AM

Valentino Rossi protege Luca Marini eased to victory in Moto2’s first race in four months at the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

Seizing the lead early on, VR46 rider Marini eased into the distance and managed tyre wear to secure his first win of the season ahead of Qatar victor Tetsuta Nagashima on the Ajo Kalex. 

Jorge Martin transformed his maiden Moto2 pole into the race lead off the line on the sister Ajo bike ahead of Aspar rookie Aron Canet and Marini. 

Marini moved up to second by lap three and snatched the lead away from Martin on the inside of the Turn 9 right-hander on the following lap. 

Nagashima became the chaser at the end of that tour after disposing of his teammate, with the pair quickly opening up a gap to the chasing Martin, VR46 bike of Marco Bezzecchi and Canet.

Bezzecchi moved into third on the seventh lap, but a maiden Moto2 podium in just his second race in the intermediate class went away from him when he crashed at Turn 10 just moments later. 

This extended the gap at the front, with Marini also opening up his advantage over Nagashima, which stood at over a second by lap nine. 

Marini had his lead up to 1.6s by lap 12, though Nagashima did cut into it by way of several fastest laps to put the Italian under some pressure.

However, Marini settled into a rhythm again in the closing stages to keep his lead at the 1.5s and cruise to the chequered flag for his first win since last year’s Japanese GP. 

Nagashima proved his shock Qatar win was no flash in the pan to hold second from eighth on the grid to maintain his championship lead - which now stands at 17 points - while Martin repelled a late charge from Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes to complete the podium.

Lowes surmounted Canet in the second half of the race, though Asapr rider maintained fifth spot ahead of his teammate Hafizh Syahrin.

Remy Gardner got his SAG Kalex to the line in seventh, while last year’s Jerez winner Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons) fended off the Italtrans bike of Enea Bastianini and the Petronas Sprinta of Xavi Vierge. 

Jorge Navarro crashed on the opening lap after Bezzecchi nudged his Speed Up, while both Intact GP bikes of Tom Luthi and Marcel Schrotter ended their races in the gravel. 

Jerez Moto2 - Race Results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 10 Italy Luca Marini
Kalex
2 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Kalex 1.271
3 88 Spain Jorge Martin
Kalex 4.838
4 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 6.200
5 44 Spain Arón Canet
Speed Up 10.794
6 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Speed Up 15.578
7 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Kalex 17.426
8 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Kalex 19.416
9 33 Italy Enea Bastianini
Kalex 19.505
10 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Kalex 19.590
11 62 Italy Stefano Manzi
MV 21.269
12 40 Spain Hector Garzo
Kalex 21.405
13 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 24.550
14 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega
Kalex 26.232
15 24 Italy Simone Corsi
MV 27.303
16 57 Spain Edgar Pons
Kalex 32.566
17 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 33.951
18 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 36.432
19 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 43.699
20 27 Andi Izdihar
Kalex 43.889
21 2 Switzerland Jesko Raffin
NTS 1'02.884
22 99 Kasma Daniel
Kalex 1'09.455
23 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Kalex 1 Lap
24 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi
Kalex
25 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Speed Up
26 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex
27 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Kalex
28 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
NTS
29 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex
30 9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Speed Up
View full results
Next article
Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished

Previous article

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished

Trending Today

Racing Point faster than Mercedes in some corners - Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Racing Point faster than Mercedes in some corners - Wolff

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MotoGP / MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020
Video Inside
MotoGP / MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Red Bull still in the dark on Hungary balance issues - Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Red Bull still in the dark on Hungary balance issues - Verstappen

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory
Moto2 / Moto2
42m

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished
Moto2 / Moto2

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished

Moto2 star Roberts would "fare well" in MotoGP
MotoGP / MotoGP

Moto2 star Roberts would "fare well" in MotoGP

Breaking down Dorna’s €9m MotoGP financial aid package
MotoGP / MotoGP

Breaking down Dorna’s €9m MotoGP financial aid package

Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Jerez
Drivers Luca Marini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point faster than Mercedes in some corners - Wolff

2h
2
Formula 1

McLaren: Hungary qualifying "more realistic" of current pace

14m
3
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari’s recovery push hindered by tokens

3h
4
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

5
NASCAR Cup

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Latest news

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory
MOT2

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished
MOT2

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished

Moto2 star Roberts would "fare well" in MotoGP
MGP

Moto2 star Roberts would "fare well" in MotoGP

Breaking down Dorna’s €9m MotoGP financial aid package
MGP

Breaking down Dorna’s €9m MotoGP financial aid package

Ex-Rossi protege Baldassarri now training with Ducati duo
MOT2

Ex-Rossi protege Baldassarri now training with Ducati duo

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.