Previous / Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry to support young riders
Moto2 / Misano Race report

Misano Moto2: Fernandez resists teammate Gardner to win

By:

Raul Fernandez battled through a wrist injury to claim back-to-back victories in Moto2 after fending off Ajo Motorsport teammate Remy Gardner in the San Marino Grand Prix.

Fernandez fractured his right wrist prior to last week’s Aragon GP, but has taken a maximum of 25 points from both events after holding firm at Misano to keep his title hopes alive.

Fernandez converted pole to the holeshot from Sam Lowes and Marco Bezzecchi at the start of the 25-lap race, though would succumb to Lowes’ advances into the Tramonto right-hander later in the lap.

Aspar rider Aron Canet found a way through on Fernandez at the Carro hairpin on lap four to begin the chase on race leader Lowes, whose advantage at the front had grown to six tenths.

Canet chipped away at the Marc VDS rider’s lead over the new few tours and capitalised on an error for Lowes at Carro to take the lead on the eighth lap.

Fernandez then punished Lowes further by demoting him to third at the first corner, while the sister Ajo Kalex of Remy Gardner began to close in on the leaders in fourth.

The leading quartet ran line astern by lap 14, with Canet holding sway over Fernandez, Lowes and Gardner.

But Fernandez launched his Ajo Kalex up the inside of Canet into Turn 1 at the start of the next tour to retake the lead, as Lowes dropped behind Gardner at the same section of track two laps later.

Now in clear air, Fernandez upped his pace and tested the chasing Canet, with the Aspar rider unable to go with the Ajo rider.

With three laps to go Fernandez’s lead grew to over seven tenths, while Gardner scythed through on Canet on the inside of Turn 2 to move into second.

Gardner was able to break Canet’s resolve and slashed into teammate Fernandez’s lead, the gap standing at just four tenths after the first sector of the final lap.

The Australian continued to close in on Fernandez through sectors two and three, but a big moment going through the fast Curvone right put paid to Gardner’s victory hopes, leaving Fernandez to claim his sixth win of the campaign.

Gardner held onto second ahead of Canet, while Lowes dropped off the podium battle in the latter stages in fourth.

Marc Bezzecchi’s championship charge looks all but over now after the VR46 rider ended his home race fifth, his gap in the standings now 82 points.

Augusto Fernandez couldn’t convert a front row start into a podium charge, the Marc VDS rider sixth at the chequered flag ahead of Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, Petronas Sprinta’s Xavi Vierge, Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and VR46 rider Celestino Vietti.

Raul Fernandez has taken another five points out of teammate Gardner to get his championship disadvantage down to 34 points with four races remaining.

Misano Moto2 - Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
Kalex
2 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Kalex 0.402
3 44 Spain Arón Canet
Boscoscuro B-21 0.569
4 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 1.578
5 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Kalex 4.920
6 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 5.361
7 79 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 6.236
8 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Kalex 7.468
9 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Kalex 7.562
10 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 13.230
11 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi
Kalex 15.596
12 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 16.172
13 9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Boscoscuro B-21 20.234
14 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Kalex 22.819
15 14 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 23.015
16 62 Italy Stefano Manzi
Kalex 26.152
17 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega
Kalex 26.987
18 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
NTS 27.231
19 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 28.150
20 40 Spain Hector Garzo
Kalex 28.526
21 6 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex 29.864
22 75 Spain Albert Arenas
Boscoscuro B-21 33.140
23 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 36.098
24 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
MV Agusta 43.861
25 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 47.329
35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex
19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex
70 Belgium Barry Baltus
NTS
5 Italy Yari Montella
Boscoscuro B-21
24 Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta
View full results
