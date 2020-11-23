Top events
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season

shares
comments
Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season
By:

Full entry lists for both the 2021 Moto2 and Moto3 seasons have been revealed, confirming the full rider line-ups for both MotoGP's support classes for the coming season.

The Moto2 entry list is once again dominated by Kalex machinery, with the German manufacturer supplying 22 of the 30 bikes that will race in the intermediate class.

Speed Up will again have four bikes, while MV Agusta and NTS will have two apiece.

Read Also:

With Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini and Jorge Martin all stepping up to MotoGP next year, Sam Lowes is the highest-placed returnee next season, and will remain in an unchanged line-up at the Marc VDS squad alongside Augusto Fernandez.

Marco Bezzecchi had been approached by Aprilia about a step up to the premier class next year but will instead remain at the VR46 team for another season, with Celestino Vietti making the move up from Moto3 to partner him in place of Marini.

Also stepping up from Moto3 are Albert Arenas (Aspar), Raul Fernandez (Ajo), Tony Arbolino (Intact), Barry Baltus (RW) and Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia), while Cameron Beaubier joins from MotoAmerica and Yari Montella moves across from the CEV Moto2 series.

Another notable riders changing teams for 2021 include Remy Gardner (Ajo), Thomas Luthi (SAG) and Joe Roberts (Italtrans).

Moto2 entry list 2021:

     
Team Bike Riders
EG 0,0 Marc VDS

Kalex

United Kingdom Sam Lowes

Spain Augusto Fernandez

Flexbox HP40 Pons

 

Kalex

Italy Stefano Manzi

Spain Hector Garzo
Red Bull KTM Ajo

Kalex

Australia Remy Gardner

Spain Raul Fernandez
Speed Up Racing

Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

Italy Yari Montella
Intact GP

Kalex

Italy Tony Arbolino

Germany Marcel Schrotter
SAG Team

Kalex

Switzerland Thomas Luthi

Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
Petronas Sprinta Racing

Kalex

Spain Xavi Vierge

United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Italtrans Racing Team

Kalex

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta

United States Joe Roberts
Sky Racing Team VR46

Kalex

Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Italy Celestino Vietti
Aspar Team

Speed Up

Spain Albert Arenas

Spain Aron Canet
American Racing

Kalex

Spain Marcos Ramirez

United States Cameron Beaubier
NTS RW Racing GP

NTS

Belgium Barry Baltus

Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin 
Federal Oil Gresini Moto2

Kalex

Italy Fabio di Giannantonio

Italy Nicolo Bulega
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Kalex

Thailand Somkiat Chantra

Japan Ai Ogura
MV Agusta Forward

MV Agusta

Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri

Italy Simone Corsi

While the Moto2 entry list is stable for 2021, the Moto3 grid will slim down to just 28 bikes from the current level of 31 with the disappearance of the VR46 and Monlau teams.

Their loss is partly offset by Avintia expanding to a second bike.

Honda is now down to 12 bikes, while KTM will supply the remaining 16, of which four will be entered under sub-brands Husqvarna and GasGas.

With the top five riders from this year's standings all moving up to Moto2, Jaume Masia is the highest-placed returnee, albeit switching from Leopard Honda to Ajo KTM.

Of this year's other race winners, John McPhee and Darryn Binder will be teammates at Petronas Sprinta Honda, Dennis Foggia stays at Leopard, Tatsuki Suzuki will remain at SIC58 Honda, and Romano Fenati will return for another season with Max Racing Team Husqvarna.

Moto3 entry list 2021:

Team Bike Riders
Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM

Japan Ayumu Sasaki

Turkey Deniz Oncu
Leopard Racing Team Honda

Italy Dennis Foggia

Spain Xavi Artigas
Petronas Sprinta Racing Honda

South Africa Darryn Binder

United Kingdom John McPhee
Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM

Spain Pedro Acosta

Spain Jaume Masia
VNE Snipers Team Honda

Italy Andrea Migno

Czech Republic Filip Salac
BOE Skull Rider Mugen Race KTM

Italy Stefano Nepa

Italy Riccardo Rossi
CIP Green Power KTM

Japan Kaito Toba

Austria Maximilian Kofler
GasGas Aspar Team GasGas

Spain Sergio Garcia

Spain Izan Guevara
Honda Team Asia Honda

Japan Yuki Kunii

Indonesia Andi Farid Idzihar
Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 Honda

Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo

Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Esponsorama Avintia KTM

Italy Niccolo Antonelli

Spain Carlos Tatay
Redox PruestelGP KTM

Switzerland Jason Dupasquier

Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda

Japan Tatsuki Suzuki

France Lorenzo Fellon
Sterilgarda Max Racing Team Husqvarna

Spain Alonso Lopez

Italy Romano Fenati
