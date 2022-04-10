Tickets Subscribe
2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Austin Results

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Tony Arbolino scored his maiden Moto2 victory in a hectic Americas Grand Prix, as Jaume Masia snatched his first win of the 2022 Moto3 campaign.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Listen to this article

The format for the Americas GP weekend was altered, with Moto2 going first and Moto3 the final race of the day.

What happened in Moto2 at COTA?

American Cameron Beaubier scored his first Moto2 grand prix pole in front of his home fans at the Circuit of the Americas, but would get jumped off the line at the start by several riders.

Valentino Rossi protege Celestino Vietti took the lead at Turn 1, but would soon succumb to the advances of Pons rider Aron Canet.

As he chased Canet, VR46 rider and championship leader Vietti would crash out.

Race leader Canet would also end his race early with a tumble, with 12 riders ultimately failing to finish – including Ajo KTM rookie and reigning Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta and Sam Lowes – who was caught up in a tangle with Somkiat Chantra and Fermin Aldeguer.

Canet’s crash released Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino into a lead he would stretch out to over three seconds to claim his first Moto2 win.

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He was followed home by Honda Teams Asia’s Ai Ogura, while Britain’s Jake Dixon scored his first Moto2 podium in third.

Home hero Beaubier crashed out on the last lap while running in fourth spot, which promoted Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter.

Jorge Navarro was the sole Pons rider at the chequered flag in fifth ahead of Gresini rookie Jeremy Alcoba, SAG Racing’s Bo Bendsneyder, American Joe Roberts on the Italtrans Kales, Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez and RW Racing’s Barry Baltus.

Vietti continues to lead the championship by 14 points despite his crash, with Ogura and Arbolino second and third.

2022 Moto2 Americas GP: Race result

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex
2 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 3.439
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 4.787
4 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 14.529
5 Spain Jorge Navarro
Kalex 16.347
6 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 17.388
7 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 17.631
8 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 19.784
9 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 24.595
10 Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 30.291
11 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 33.475
12 Spain Marcos Ramirez
MV Agusta 34.785
13 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 34.988
14 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 37.786
15 Italy Romano Fenati
Boscoscuro B-21 38.408
16 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 1'19.999
17 Sean Dylan
Kalex 1'24.437
United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex 1 Lap
Italy Niccolo Antonelli
Kalex 6 Laps
Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 11 Laps
Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 14 Laps
Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex 15 Laps
Italy Alessandro Zaccone
Kalex 15 Laps
Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta 16 Laps
Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21
United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex
Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex
Zonta Van
Kalex
Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo
Kalex
What happened in Moto3 at COTA?

In the Moto3 battle, Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia scored victory with a last-lap move to beat Leopard’s Dennis Foggia and Valentino Rossi protégé Andrea Migno (Snipers Honda).

Foggia leads the standings after four races from Aspar’s Sergio Garcia, who retired from the COTA race, while Migno hold third – albeit 33 points adrift of Foggia.

2022 Moto3 Americas GP: Race result

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM
2 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 0.172
3 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 0.394
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 0.490
5 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 1.113
6 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 1.576
7 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 2.887
8 Spain Carlos Tatay
CF MOTO 8.208
9 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 8.370
10 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 8.478
11 Ivan Ortola
KTM 10.084
12 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 10.272
13 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 10.424
14 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
KTM 17.967
15 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 18.088
16 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 20.563
17 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 21.433
18 Australia Joel Kelso
KTM 21.959
19 Italy Elia Bartolini
KTM 29.099
20 Spain Gerard Riu
KTM 34.336
21 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 34.295
22 David Salvador
39.396
23 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 1'00.909
Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM
Japan Kaito Toba
KTM
Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM
Italy Matteo Bertelle
KTM
Spain Sergio García
GASGAS
United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda
