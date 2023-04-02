Subscribe
MotoGP Argentina GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Tony Arbolino won a shortened wet Moto2 race as Tatsuki Suzuki triumphed in the Moto3 class at the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
A wet 18-lap Moto3 race kicked off Sunday’s grand prix proceedings, with chaos erupting throughout the field.

Leopard Honda’s Suzuki inherited the lead on the third lap when Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu spectacularly slid out of first going through Turn 11 after a scrappy start to his race.

Suzuki’s pace proved no match for the rest of the field as the Japanese rider eased to victory by 4.571s.

MT Helmets KTM rider Diogo Moreira held onto second at the end of a frantic final lap, with Lorenzo Fellon’s CIP KTM replacement Andrea Migno – who was unable to find a place on the Moto3 grid for 2023 – rounding out the podium.

VisionTrack Racing Honda rider Scott Ogden did take the chequered flag in a career-best fourth, but was handed a six-second time penalty after the race for wiping out Prustel GP’s David Almansa at Turn 5 on the final tour.

Almansa had been drafted in to replace the injured Joel Kelso and ran in the podium battle for most of his Moto3 debut.

Ogden’s penalty dropped him to fifth ahead of Angeluss MTA Team KTM rider Stefano Nepa, with Kaito Toba the sole SIC58 Honda at the chequered flag after team-mate Riccardo Rossi crashed out on the last lap.

Championship leader Dani Holgado was promoted to fourth by the Ogdon penalty, with his points lead standing at two heading to the Americas GP.

Xavi Artigas (Prustel GP), Aspar’s Ryusei Yamanaka and CIP KTM’s David Salvador completed the top 10.

Almansan re-joined after his last-lap tangle to finish 17th, while poleman Ayumu Sasaki crashed out of the podium places early on.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 18 35'18.099
2 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 18 35'22.670 4.571
3 Italy Andrea Migno
KTM 18 35'22.798 4.699
4 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 18 35'26.913 8.814
5 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 18 35'29.611 11.512
6 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 18 35'29.964 11.865
7 Japan Kaito Toba
Honda 18 35'30.258 12.159
8 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 18 35'30.566 12.467
9 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
GASGAS 18 35'30.943 12.844
10 David Salvador
KTM 18 35'30.983 12.884
11 Syarifuddin Azman
KTM 18 35'32.132 14.033
12 Italy Matteo Bertelle
Honda 18 35'38.835 20.736
13 Italy Romano Fenati
Honda 18 35'44.403 26.304
14 David Alonso
GASGAS 18 35'45.623 27.524
15 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 18 35'55.374 37.275
16 Spain David Munoz
KTM 18 35'57.701 39.602
17 David Almansa
CF MOTO 18 36'00.058 41.959
18 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 18 36'03.882 45.783
19 Ivan Ortola
KTM 18 36'05.185 47.086
20 Filippo Farioli
KTM 18 36'05.479 47.380
21 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 18 36'12.017 53.918
22 Collin Veijer
Husqvarna 18 36'13.735 55.636
23 Jose Antonio
KTM 18 36'14.951 56.852
24 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 18 36'41.258 1'23.159
Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 17 33'25.300 1 Lap
Spain Jaume Masia
Honda 13 25'29.652 5 Laps
Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 13 25'45.333 5 Laps
Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 10 20'17.076 8 Laps
Due to the lack of wet practice for the Moto2 class this weekend, the Moto2 race was shortened to 14 laps.

Aspar’s Jake Dixon grabbed the holeshot off the line, but by lap three he had been overhauled by poleman Alonso Lopez.

Having fluffed his launch at the start, Speed Up’s Lopez spent much of the shortened race in the lead before Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino hit the front with two laps to go.

Arbolino held on by 0.663s to win ahead of Lopez, with Dixon celebrating the birth of his daughter this weekend with a podium in third.

Pons rider Aron Canet was hit with two long lap penalties for jumping the start, but recovered to fourth despite his punishment ahead of rookie team-mate Sergio Garcia – who also had to take the penalty loop for an incident in qualifying.

Intact GP rider Darryn Binder was sixth from Gresini’s Filip Salac, Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas and Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes.

Pedro Acosta struggled to 12th in the wet conditions having run as high as the podium places at the first corner of the race.

Arbolino now leads the championship by eight points from Canet, with Acosta 12 adrift.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 14 26'26.606
2 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21 14 COSCURO
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 14 26'28.567 1.961
4 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 14 26'34.375 7.769
5 Spain Sergio García
Kalex 14 26'38.560 11.954
6 South Africa Darryn Binder
Kalex 14 26'38.880 12.274
7 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 14 26'39.706 13.100
8 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 14 26'39.364 12.758
9 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 14 26'40.255 13.649
10 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 14 26'40.713 14.107
11 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 14 26'42.187 15.581
12 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex 14 26'43.519 16.913
13 Italy Celestino Vietti
Kalex 14 26'43.741 17.135
14 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 14 26'52.477 25.871
15 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 14 26'53.994 27.388
16 Spain Jordi Torres
Kalex 14 26'58.507 31.901
17 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 14 26'59.189 32.583
18 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
Kalex 14 27'00.129 33.523
19 Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 14 27'00.361 33.755
20 Soichiro Minamimoto
Kalex 14 27'00.524 33.918
21 Borja Gomez
Kalex 14 27'14.826 48.220
22 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 14 27'16.538 49.932
23 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 14 27'21.793 55.187
24 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Forward F2 14 27'22.020 55.414
25 Italy Dennis Foggia
Kalex 14 27'22.170 55.564
United Kingdom Rory Skinner
Kalex 5 9'51.639 9 Laps
David Sanchis
Forward F2 5 9'58.820 9 Laps
Sean Kelly
Kalex 1 2'02.186 13 Laps
