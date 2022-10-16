Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Yamaha WSBK racer Nozane makes surprise Moto2 move
Moto2 / Phillip Island Race report

MotoGP Australian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Izan Guevara is the 2022 Moto3 world champion thanks to a thrilling Australian Grand Prix race win while Alonso Lopez dominated the Moto2 race at Phillip Island.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MotoGP Australian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Listen to this article

The Australian GP action kicked off with the 23-lap Moto3 race where Izan Guevara was able to seal the 2022 world championship.

Regardless of where his rivals finished a top two finish would do the job for the Gas Gas rider, however he made a shaky start to the race, dropping as far back as seventh on a frantic opening lap.

He was quickly able to work his way back through what was initially a seven-bike lead group, though, as he looked to get close enough to teammate and early race leader Sergio Garcia to put the title beyond doubt.

By Lap 9 the lead group was whittled down to five, local hero Joel Kelso dropping back as Guevara led the first time after working through Garcia, Ayumu Sasaki, Deniz Oncu and Diogo Moreira.

The latter would swiftly fall away from the lead group as well, leaving Guevara, Sasaki, Garcia and Oncu to stage a thrilling battle for the duration of the race.

The title picture continued to change as the top four jostled for position, each leading at some point as both the race and championship went down to the wire.

Ultimately it was a rapid final lap that made the difference, Guevara pulling far enough clear of the pack to win both the race and become world champion.

Oncu finished the race second ahead of Garcia and Sasaki.

Stefano Nepa finished fifth while the battle for sixth between John McPhee and Kelso came down to a dead heat and a photo finish. McPhee was ultimately classified in the position, Kelso forced to settle for a career-best seventh on home soil.

Moreira dropped back to eighth while Dennis Foggia, who came into the race second in the points, was never in the hunt as he battled his way to ninth ahead of Riccardo Rossi.

Full Moto3 race report

Cla Rider Laps Gap Points
1 Spain Izan Guevara
23 25
2 Turkey Deniz Öncü
23 0.345 20
3 Spain Sergio García
23 0.460 16
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
23 0.560 13
5 Italy Stefano Nepa
23 7.428 11
6 United Kingdom John McPhee
23 7.496 10
7 Brazil Diogo Moreira
23 7.574 9
8 Australia Joel Kelso
23 7.575 8
9 Italy Dennis Foggia
23 16.794 7
10 Italy Riccardo Rossi
23 16.831 6
11 Spain David Munoz
23 17.066 5
12 Spain Carlos Tatay
23 17.768 4
13 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez
23 17.884 3
14 Spain Xavier Artigas
23 21.354 2
15 Spain Jaume Masia
23 22.414 1
16 Italy Andrea Migno
23 40.095
17 Japan Kaito Toba
23 41.799
18 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
23 41.826
19 France Lorenzo Fellon
23 41.828
20 Italy Elia Bartolini
23 41.837
21 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
23 41.946
22 Italy Nicola Fabio
23 42.006
23 Spain Ana Carrasco
23 42.753
24 Italy Alberto Surra
23 54.640
Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
22 1 Lap
Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
21 2 Laps
Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
18 5 Laps
United Kingdom Scott Ogden
12 11 Laps
Spain Daniel Holgado
2 21 Laps
Japan Taiyo Furusato
2 21 Laps
View full results

The 25-lap Moto2 race saw a dominant showing from Alonso Lopez.

The Boscoscuro rider went into the race with a long lap penalty thanks to his Free Practice 1 clash with Celestino Vietta.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Lopez sprinted in the opening laps as he pulled more than two seconds over Fermin Aldeguer, Tony Arbolino and Augusto Fernandez.

On Lap 4 he was able to serve the long lap penalty and still resume with a lead of over a second.

At that point Aldeguer started to drop back through the field, leaving Arbolino sitting in second place. That was until a high-speed lowside into the Hayshed on Lap 7 sent him tumbling through the gravel and out of the race.

That left Red Bull KTM Ajo teammates Pedro Acosta and Fernandez battling it out for second place with no real pressure from behind.

With chief title rival Ai Ogura mired back outside the Top 10 and struggling for pace, it looked as if Fernandez would cruise to a podium finish and extend his points lead.

That was until Fernandez dropped the front of his KTM at Southern Loop on Lap 16 and slid out of the race.

That left Jake Dixon, who has started down in 14th sitting third, while Ogura went from facing a significant points deficit to Fernandez to leading the championship.

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Out front there was no stopping Lopez, who managed the gap back to Acosta expertly as he ran out the remaining laps.

His final winning margin was 3.5s, while Dixon finished a lonely third a further 6s down the road.

Aldeguer fought back to finish fourth in a tight battle back with Manuel Gonzalez and Jeremy Alcoba. Cameron Beaubier was ahead of that group for much of the race, but dropped back to seventh by the finish.

Somkiat Chantra and title outsider Aaron Canet finished eighth and ninth as Bo Bendsneyder rounded out the Top 10.

Ogura fought his way to 11th, which means he takes a 3.5-point series lead over Fernandez into the final two rounds of the season.

Full Moto2 race result

Cla Rider Laps Gap Points
1 Spain Alonso López
25 25
2 Spain Pedro Acosta
25 3.556 20
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
25 9.583 16
4 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
25 15.745 13
5 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
25 15.775 11
6 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
25 15.892 10
7 United States Cameron Beaubier
25 16.034 9
8 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
25 17.949 8
9 Spain Arón Canet
25 24.817 7
10 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
25 30.652 6
11 Japan Ai Ogura
25 32.981 5
12 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
25 34.407 4
13 Germany Marcel Schrotter
25 47.584 3
14 Spain Albert Arenas
25 47.608 2
15 Japan Taiga Hada
25 48.028 1
16 Italy Alessandro Zaccone
25 53.827
17 Spain Marcos Ramirez
25 54.356
18 United States Sean Dylan Kelly
25 54.637
United States Joe Roberts
23
Belgium Barry Baltus
17
Spain Augusto Fernandez
15
Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
12
Czech Republic Filip Salač
10
Thailand Keminth Kubo
10
Italy Niccolo Antonelli
10
Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
8
Italy Tony Arbolino
6
Italy Simone Corsi
3
Spain Jorge Navarro
3
View full results
shares
comments
Yamaha WSBK racer Nozane makes surprise Moto2 move
Previous article

Yamaha WSBK racer Nozane makes surprise Moto2 move
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
MotoGP riders want wildlife protection at Phillip Island after "unacceptable" near-misses Australian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP riders want wildlife protection at Phillip Island after "unacceptable" near-misses

Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller Australian GP
MotoGP

Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded

Prema drivers Louis Deletraz and Ferdinand Habsburg secured the 2022 European Le Mans Series title with victory in Sunday's final round of the season at Portimao.

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"

Ross Chastain came oh-so-close to giving fledgling Trackhouse Racing its first opportunity to compete for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race

On fresher tires, Joey Logano passed Ross Chastain with two laps remaining and held on to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Altercation between Wallace and Larson after Vegas NASCAR wreck

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson got together on track at Las Vegas (N.V.) Motor Speedway, and the incident spilled over into the infield afterwards.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.