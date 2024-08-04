MotoGP British GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Ivan Ortola picks up the Moto3 victory while Jake Dixon triumphs in Moto2 at the British Grand Prix
Jake Dixon became the first British rider to win on home soil since 2015 after beating Aron Canet in a straight duel in the Moto2 race at Silverstone.
Fantic Racing’s Canet had been leading the race since he passed polesitter Ai Ogura at Stowe on the opening lap, with Dixon biding his time in second after demoting Ogura at Brooklands on lap 2.
The two riders were in a class apart from the rest of the field, pulling more than seven seconds clear of the rest of the pack in the 17-lap contest at Silverstone.
Canet started the final lap at the front but CFMoto rider Dixon timed his race-winning pass to absolute perfection, throwing his Kalex up the inside into Abbey to claim the lead.
Canet tried his best to retaliate over the remainder of the lap, but Dixon held on by 0.177s to celebrate his first victory of the year in the intermediate class and the third of his career.
The final place on the podium went to Ajo’s Celestino Vietti, while MT Helmets - MSi rider Sergio Garcia completed a remarkable recovery from 16th on the grid to finish fourth and extend his lead in the championship.
Garcia had dropped down to 24th place after being held up at Abbey on the opening lap, but the Spanish rider quickly carved his way through the field and was running inside the top 10 by lap 7.
He even briefly snatched third place on lap 15 with a move on Manuel Gonzalez into Stowe, but was demoted to fourth by Vietti on the penultimate tour.
Garcia’s charge up the order was made easier by two of his closest title rivals hitting trouble. American Racing Teams’ Joe Roberts had a high-speed crash at Farm on lap seven, while Ogura only went backwards after starting from pole, dropping to 14th at the finish.
MotoGP-bound Fermin Aldeguer, fourth in the championship coming to Silverstone, also had a race to forget on the SpeedUp bike en route to 12th place.
Moto2 British GP - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|17
|
-
|25
|2
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|17
|
+0.177
0.177
|0.177
|20
|3
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|17
|
+7.054
7.054
|6.877
|16
|4
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|17
|
+8.476
8.476
|1.422
|13
|5
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|17
|
+8.718
8.718
|0.242
|11
|6
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|17
|
+8.901
8.901
|0.183
|10
|7
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|17
|
+10.505
10.505
|1.604
|9
|8
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|17
|
+11.689
11.689
|1.184
|8
|9
|A. López GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|17
|
+12.390
12.390
|0.701
|7
|10
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|17
|
+13.935
13.935
|1.545
|6
|11
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|17
|
+14.115
14.115
|0.180
|5
|12
|F. Aldeguer GT Trevisan SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|17
|
+14.308
14.308
|0.193
|4
|13
|B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team
|64
|Kalex
|17
|
+14.942
14.942
|0.634
|3
|14
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|17
|
+17.541
17.541
|2.599
|2
|15
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|17
|
+17.767
17.767
|0.226
|1
|16
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|17
|
+22.228
22.228
|4.461
|17
|M. Schrotter Ajo Motorsport
|32
|Kalex
|17
|
+22.302
22.302
|0.074
|18
|J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team
|9
|Forward F2
|17
|
+25.002
25.002
|2.700
|19
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|17
|
+29.245
29.245
|4.243
|20
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|17
|
+29.375
29.375
|0.130
|21
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|17
|
+32.702
32.702
|3.327
|22
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|17
|
+50.176
50.176
|17.474
|23
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|17
|
+1.110
1.110
|dnf
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|9
|
8 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|6
|
11 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|6
|
11 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|6
|
11 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|5
|
12 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|4
|
13 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|4
|
13 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team
|5
|Kalex
|1
|
16 laps
|Accident
|View full results
Ivan Ortola, MT Helmets MSI
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
MT Helmets - MSi rider Ivan Ortola pulled off a last-lap move to take a stunning victory on his 20th birthday in the Moto3 race at Silverstone.
Almost a dozen riders were part of the lead group that ran nose-to-tail in the 15-lap contest on Sunday, although only five had a realistic chance of victory.
Initially, the race appeared to be a three-way fight between polesitter Ortola, Boe Motorsports’ Joel Kelso and Tech3’s Daniel Holgado, who had made a rapid getaway from eighth on the grid.
The trio continued to squabble among themselves and trade the top spot for the majority of the race, before championship leader rider David Alonso (CFMoto) and Collin Veijer joined the fight for victory in the final five laps.
Veijer started the final lap of the race at the front, having made a brilliant pass at the end of the Hangar straight on the previous tour.
But Ortola then overtook Alonso into Copse to claim second, before completing an unlikely move on Veijer going into Maggots to take victory by just 0.123s - despite running wide into Club.
Alonso also managed to barge his way past Veijer at Maggots to finish second, limiting the points loss in the title fight with Ortola. With half of the 20 rounds now complete, Alonso leads the championship by a still sizeable margin of 55 points.
Fourth place in the race went to Holgado, while Kelso dropped to seventh at the finish behind MTA’s Stefano Nepa and Ortola’s team-mate Ryusei Yamanaka.
Moto3 British GP - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|15
|
32'42.328
|162.3
|25
|2
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|15
|
+0.123
32'42.451
|0.123
|162.3
|20
|3
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|15
|
+0.226
32'42.554
|0.103
|162.3
|16
|4
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|15
|
+0.333
32'42.661
|0.107
|162.3
|13
|5
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|15
|
+0.397
32'42.725
|0.064
|162.3
|11
|6
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|15
|
+0.463
32'42.791
|0.066
|162.3
|10
|7
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|15
|
+0.548
32'42.876
|0.085
|162.3
|9
|8
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|15
|
+1.321
32'43.649
|0.773
|162.2
|8
|9
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|15
|
+1.431
32'43.759
|0.110
|162.2
|7
|10
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|15
|
+1.537
32'43.865
|0.106
|162.2
|6
|11
|M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|15
|
+1.614
32'43.942
|0.077
|162.2
|5
|12
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|15
|
+12.542
32'54.870
|10.928
|161.3
|4
|13
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|15
|
+12.642
32'54.970
|0.100
|161.3
|3
|14
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|15
|
+12.747
32'55.075
|0.105
|161.3
|2
|15
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|15
|
+13.012
32'55.340
|0.265
|161.2
|1
|16
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|15
|
+13.708
32'56.036
|0.696
|161.2
|17
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|15
|
+23.059
33'05.387
|9.351
|160.4
|18
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|15
|
+23.566
33'05.894
|0.507
|160.4
|19
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|15
|
+32.585
33'14.913
|9.019
|159.7
|20
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|15
|
+47.831
33'30.159
|15.246
|158.4
|21
|
D. Syahmi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|57
|Honda
|15
|
+52.349
33'34.677
|4.518
|158.1
|dnf
|V. Pérez Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing
|21
|Honda
|6
|
+9 Laps
16'44.279
|9 Laps
|126.8
|Retirement
|dnf
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|4
|
+11 Laps
8'50.229
|2 Laps
|160.2
|Accident
|dnf
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|1
|
+14 Laps
2'14.733
|3 Laps
|157.6
|Accident
|dnf
|S. Ogden Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|1
|
+14 Laps
2'15.323
|0.590
|156.9
|Accident
|View full results
