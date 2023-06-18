Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Sachsenring News

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

KTM celebrated back-to-back double victories in the Moto2 and Moto3 class at the MotoGP German Grand Prix courtesy of Pedro Acosta and Deniz Oncu.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo

A tense 23-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off race action on Sunday at the Sachsenring, as victory was decided at the last corner between Oncu and Ayumu Sasaki.

Sasaki took the lead early on his Intact GP Husqvarna and at one stage was over 1.5s clear of the field, as poleman Oncu fought with Dani Holgado.

Oncu started to bring Sasaki back to him, but as the Ajo KTM rider closed in he began to struggle with cramping issues – the Turk repeatedly punching his leg.

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It didn’t slow Oncu down, however, as he kept Sasaki in sight.

Sasaki ran defensively for most of the final lap, but Oncu launched a daring raid on the inside of the last corner and got to the chequered flag 0.095 seconds clear for his maiden grand prix victory.

Sasaki settled for second as Holgado extended his championship lead over Jaume Masia to 41 points after completing the podium on his Tech3 KTM.

Ivan Ortola [Angeluss MTA KTM] was fourth, 0.122s adrift, as David Alonso completed the top five for the Aspar GASGAS team.

Masia was sixth on his Leopard Honda from MT Helmets KTM’s Diogo Moreira, Aspar’s Ryusei Yamanaka, Angeluss MTA’s Stefano Nepa and Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato.

Moto3 German GP results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM
2 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 0.095 0.095
3 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 12.074 11.979
4 Ivan Ortola
KTM 12.196 0.122
5 David Alonso
GASGAS 17.158 4.962
6 Spain Jaume Masia
Honda 17.328 0.170
7 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 17.416 0.088
8 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
GASGAS 17.468 0.052
9 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 17.548 0.080
10 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 18.132 0.584
11 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 17.838
12 Spain David Munoz
KTM 20.723 2.885
13 Jose Antonio
KTM 21.034 0.311
14 Japan Kaito Toba
Honda 21.147 0.113
15 Italy Andrea Migno
KTM 21.241 0.094
16 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
Honda 33.445 12.204
17 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 33.536 0.091
18 Italy Romano Fenati
Honda 33.611 0.075
19 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 33.759 0.148
20 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 36.144 2.385
21 Filippo Farioli
KTM 43.725 7.581
22 Australia Joel Kelso
CF MOTO 45.306 1.581
23 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 55.584 10.278
24 David Salvador
KTM 55.605 0.021
25 Tatchakorn Buasri
Honda 55.729 0.124
26 Danial Syahmi
KTM 55.801 0.072
27 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 55.954 0.153
Italy Matteo Bertelle
Honda 2 Laps 2 Laps
Collin Veijer
Husqvarna 22 Laps 20 Laps
View full results

In the 25-lap Moto2 race, Ajo KTM’s Acosta stormed to his fourth win of the 2023 season as he effortlessly pulled away from the field.

Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino got the holeshot off the line, but poleman Acosta came through to reclaim the lead at Turn 12 on the opening lap.

Acosta, just as he did last week in Italy, quickly built up a gap to Arbolino and got the chequered flag 2.7s clear to close in on the championship lead.

Arbolino came under threat from Aspar’s Jake Dixon late on but held firm to keep second ahead of the British rider.

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Acosta is now just 15 points behind Arbolino in the championship now.

Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra took a season-best fourth ahead of Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez and the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team rider Manuel Gonzalez.

The top 10 was completed by Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes, Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer, Albert Arenas (Ajo KTM) and Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti.

Pons rider Aron Canet crashed out of podium contention early on.

Moto2 German GP results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex
2 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 2.730 2.730
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 2.825 0.095
4 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 9.013 6.188
5 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21 12.274 3.261
6 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 13.540 1.266
7 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 14.457 0.917
8 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 15.053 0.596
9 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 15.219 0.166
10 Italy Celestino Vietti
Kalex 15.397 0.178
11 Spain Sergio García
Kalex 22.204 6.807
12 Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 23.478 1.274
13 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 23.586 0.108
14 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 23.879 0.293
15 Italy Dennis Foggia
Kalex 24.947 1.068
16 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 28.448 3.501
17 United States Sean Dylan Kelly
Kalex 32.574 4.126
18 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
Kalex 35.241 2.667
19 Spain Carlos Tatay
Kalex 36.630 1.389
20 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Forward F2 48.790 12.160
21 Taiga Hada
Kalex 1'11.766 22.976
22 Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
Kalex 1'23.431 11.665
United States Joe Roberts
Kalex
Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Forward F2
Spain Izan Guevara
Kalex
Spain Arón Canet
Kalex
Germany Lukas Tulovic
Kalex
Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex
South Africa Darryn Binder
Kalex
View full results
shares
comments

MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin's German GP win "emotional" after 2022 MotoGP struggles

Martin's German GP win "emotional" after 2022 MotoGP struggles

MotoGP
German GP

Martin's German GP win "emotional" after 2022 MotoGP struggles Martin's German GP win "emotional" after 2022 MotoGP struggles

Quartararo: Marquez should be congratulated amid MotoGP crashes

Quartararo: Marquez should be congratulated amid MotoGP crashes

MotoGP
German GP

Quartararo: Marquez should be congratulated amid MotoGP crashes Quartararo: Marquez should be congratulated amid MotoGP crashes

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

SF Super Formula
Sugo

The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo The miscommunication that cost Lawson dearly at Sugo

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

SGT Super GT
Suzuka

SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race SUPER GT promises pitstop rule changes in time for next race

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

SUPC Supercars

Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season Young Kiwi joins Supercars silly season

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

SF Super Formula
Sugo

Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster Floor damage behind Oyu's latest Super Formula disaster

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe