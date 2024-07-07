MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

David Alonso scored yet another victory in Moto3, while Fermin Aldeguer took the spoils in Moto2 on the support bill for the MotoGP German Grand Prix.



A 23-lap Moto3 grand prix opened up Sunday’s race programme at the Sachsenring, as David Alonso claimed his sixth win of the year to pull away further from the competition in the championship standings.

Intact GP’s Collin Veijer led the field at the start from pole position, with Boe Motorsports’ David Munoz climbing up from sixth on the grid to slot himself into second.

But Veijer’s lead lasted for less than two laps as he crashed his Husqvarna at Turn 11, putting Munoz at the front from Aspar rider Alonso and Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato.

On lap 4, Alonso managed to pass Munoz into Turn 1 in what would turn out to be the decisive pass for victory.

During the remainder of the contest, there were only two occasions where Alonso would briefly lose the lead to Furusato, on lap 14 at Turn 12 and again on lap 18 going into Turn 7.

But on each occasion the Spaniard was able to fight back and retake the position on the same lap, ensuring he always remained on the front foot in the fight for victory.

A mistake from the Japanese rider at Turn 10 on the final lap left the way clear for Alonso to take the victory from 0.187s for CFMoto Aspar, as MT Helmets - MSI’s Ivan Ortola bounced back from a long lap penalty to complete the podium spots.

Ortola benefited from a penultimate lap crash for Jose Rueda, who lost control of his KTM at Turn 1 and ended up in the gravel.

Leopard Racing’s Adrian Fernandez and Angel Piqueras took fourth and fifth places, while Munoz could only take eighth and Veijer could only recover to 18th after remounting on his Husqvarna.

Moto3 German GP race results

In the intermediate class, MotoGP-bound Fermin Aldeguer claimed his second win of the season with a comfortable margin of 2.159s over Jake Dixon.

The 25-lap contest came down to a straight fight between Speed Up rider Aldeguer and Marc VDS’s Tony Arbolino after both demoted polesitter KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti in quick succession at the end of the fourth tour.

Arbolino then sent his Kalex up the inside of Aldeguer at Turn 12 on lap 7 to snatch the lead, before the Spaniard shot back on lap 10 to reclaim the position.

A mistake for Aldeguer at the tricky Turn 11 on lap 12 dropped him back down to fourth place but he slowly began to recover positions, repassing Arbolino into Turn 12 on lap 15 to hit the front again.

Aldeguer had already begun to drop Arbolino back when the Italian had a big moment on lap 18, sending him tumbling down the order.

Dixon inherited second place as a result but he had no answer to Aldeguer, who cruised to the finish to add to his previous victory in Jerez.

The fight for the final spot on the podium went down the wire, with HT Helmets - MSI rider Ai Ogura snatching the third place from Vietti at the final corner, with Vietti then dropping to fifth behind Italtrans’ Diogo Moreira on the dash to the finish line.

Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra snatched sixth late on from MT Helmets - MSI’s Sergio Garcia, relegating the championship leader to his worst race finish of the season.

As a result, Garcia, who started the race from 12th place, has his championship lead slashed to just seven points to Ogura going into the summer break.

American Racing Team’s Joe Roberts finished just one place behind title rival Garcia in eighth, while Arbolino eventually crossed the finish line in a disappointing ninth after contending for victory for the majority of the race.

Moto2 German GP race results