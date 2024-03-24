MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Aron Canet finally scored a maiden Moto2 victory at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix as Daniel Holgado took top honours in Moto3.
A classic 19-lap Moto3 contest kicked off Sunday’s race action at the Algarve International Circuit, with Holgado and Jose Antonio Rueda split by 0.044 seconds at the chequered flag.
Ajo KTM’s Rueda got the best launch from pole and controlled the pace at the front for the first nine laps of the grand prix.
But come the start of the 10th tour, Rueda found himself shuffled down to fourth as Aspar CFMoto’s David Alonso took the lead.
A tense battle followed amongst the lead group, but it would be Tech3 GasGas’ Holgado and Rueda who would break away from the chasing pack slightly to fight for the victory in the closing tours.
Rueda almost retook the lead on the exit of Turn 14 on the last lap as he took a tighter line than Holgado through the corner.
But he couldn’t quite draw alongside to force anything into the last corner, with Holgado just fending his position to the chequered flag.
Ivan Ortola of MT Helmets – MSI KTM completed the podium as Alonso ended up fourth, 1.3s from the podium ahead of BOE Motorsports’ Joel Kelso.
Collin Veijer was sixth for Intact GP Husqvarna from MTA KTM’s Stefano Nepa. Joel Esteban on the second Aspar bike, BOE Motorsport’s David Munoz and Leopard Racing Honda’s Adrian Fernandez completed the top 10.
Holgado now leads the championship from Alonso by seven points.
Portuguese GP - Moto3 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|19
|
34'09.038
|153.2
|25
|2
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|19
|
+0.044
34'09.082
|0.044
|153.2
|20
|3
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|19
|
+0.820
34'09.858
|0.776
|153.2
|16
|4
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|19
|
+2.218
34'11.256
|1.398
|153.1
|13
|5
|J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|19
|
+2.246
34'11.284
|0.028
|153.1
|11
|6
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|19
|
+2.263
34'11.301
|0.017
|153.1
|10
|7
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|19
|
+4.499
34'13.537
|2.236
|152.9
|9
|8
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|19
|
+5.430
34'14.468
|0.931
|152.8
|8
|9
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|19
|
+16.018
34'25.056
|10.588
|152.0
|7
|10
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|19
|
+16.143
34'25.181
|0.125
|152.0
|6
|11
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|19
|
+16.213
34'25.251
|0.070
|152.0
|5
|12
|M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|19
|
+16.757
34'25.795
|0.544
|152.0
|4
|13
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|19
|
+20.682
34'29.720
|3.925
|151.7
|3
|14
|V. Pérez Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|21
|KTM
|19
|
+20.776
34'29.814
|0.094
|151.7
|2
|15
|S. Ogden MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|19
|
+21.163
34'30.201
|0.387
|151.7
|1
|16
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|19
|
+21.172
34'30.210
|0.009
|151.7
|17
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|19
|
+23.285
34'32.323
|2.113
|151.5
|18
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|19
|
+32.751
34'41.789
|9.466
|150.8
|19
|J. Whatley MLav Racing
|70
|Honda
|19
|
+38.600
34'47.638
|5.849
|150.4
|20
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|19
|
+42.061
34'51.099
|3.461
|150.2
|21
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|19
|
+53.651
35'02.689
|11.590
|149.3
|22
|
H. Al-Sahouti Rivacold Snipers Team
|71
|Honda
|19
|
+1'10.193
35'19.231
|16.542
|148.2
|23
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|19
|
+1'25.798
35'34.836
|15.605
|147.1
|dnf
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|14
|
+5 Laps
25'18.441
|5 Laps
|152.4
|Accident
|dnf
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|0
|
|Accident
|dnf
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|0
|
|Accident
|View full results
First Moto2 win for Canet
A dramatic 21-lap Moto2 grand prix followed, with Fantic Racing’s Aron Cant finally breaking his duck as a grand prix winner in the intermediate class.
Having scored 15 runner-up spots in the 69 Moto2 races prior to this Sunday, Canet took the chequered flag by 2.059s from American Racing’s Joe Roberts.
Canet was boosted into the lead when early leader Alonso Lopez crashed on lap 11.
Lopez took the lead early in the race from Speed Up team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, who headed the pack into Turn 1 off the line having jumped poleman Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini).
However, Ducati MotoGP-bound Aldeguer also managed to jump the start and had to serve two long lap penalties as a result.
This looked to give Lopez the advantage in the battle for the victory before the Spaniard crashed.
Canet was released into a lead of around six tenths before swelling that to over two seconds to score an emotional first win from Roberts and Gonzalez.
Aldeguer came through to fourth after a late battle with MT Helmets – MSI’s Ai Ogura, with the Japanese rider’s team-mate Sergio Garcia sixth.
Celestino Vietti was seventh on the Ajo KTM from Gresini’s Albert Arenas, American Racing’s Marcos Ramirez and Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra.
Canet now leads the championship by two points from Roberts.
Portuguese GP - Moto2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|21
|
-
|25
|2
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|21
|
+2.059
2.059
|2.059
|20
|3
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|21
|
+2.610
2.610
|0.551
|16
|4
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+3.212
3.212
|0.602
|13
|5
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+3.728
3.728
|0.516
|11
|6
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|21
|
+6.716
6.716
|2.988
|10
|7
|C. Vietti Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|21
|
+7.288
7.288
|0.572
|9
|8
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|21
|
+7.663
7.663
|0.375
|8
|9
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|21
|
+7.758
7.758
|0.095
|7
|10
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|21
|
+8.728
8.728
|0.970
|6
|11
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|21
|
+8.913
8.913
|0.185
|5
|12
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|21
|
+10.072
10.072
|1.159
|4
|13
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|21
|
+10.707
10.707
|0.635
|3
|14
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|21
|
+16.739
16.739
|6.032
|2
|15
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|21
|
+17.945
17.945
|1.206
|1
|16
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|64
|Kalex
|21
|
+18.071
18.071
|0.126
|17
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|21
|
+21.666
21.666
|3.595
|18
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|21
|
+21.891
21.891
|0.225
|19
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|21
|
+23.387
23.387
|1.496
|20
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|21
|
+26.523
26.523
|3.136
|21
|J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|5
|Kalex
|21
|
+33.994
33.994
|7.471
|22
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|21
|
+41.234
41.234
|7.240
|23
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|21
|
+41.336
41.336
|0.102
|24
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|21
|
+55.477
55.477
|14.141
|25
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|20
|
+1 Lap
36.407
|1 Lap
|dnf
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|15
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|9
|
|Retirement
|View full results
