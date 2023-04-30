Subscribe
MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Ivan Ortola scored his second-successive win of the 2023 Moto3 season as Sam Lowes ended his Moto2 drought at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
A thrilling 19-lap Moto3 scrap began the day’s action at Jerez, with Ivan Ortola claiming the 99th victory in the class since its inception in 2012 for Spain.

The Angeluss MTA rider snatched a second victory of the 2023 season after he capitalised on a slow run through Turn 11 on the last lap for Aspar’s David Alonso.

Ortola steamed up the inside of the Colombian and held firm through final corners to take the chequered flag 0.034 seconds ahead.

Alonso celebrated his first grand prix podium and the first for a Colombian rider, while long-time leader Jaume Masia on the Leopard Honda completed the podium.

Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki was fourth ahead of Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda, Tech3 KTM’s Dani Holgado and the Prustel GP machine of Xavier Artigas.

Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki was eighth ahead of poleman Deniz Oncu, the Ajo KTM rider dropping to ninth after failing to serve a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.

Diogo Moreira completed the top 10 on his MT Helmets – MSI KTM.

Holgado continues to lead the championship by four points from Moreira, with Ortola now just nine adrift in third.

Moto3 Spanish GP results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Ivan Ortola
KTM
2 David Alonso
GASGAS 0.034 0.034
3 Spain Jaume Masia
Honda 0.215 0.181
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 0.422 0.207
5 Jose Antonio
KTM 0.549 0.127
6 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 0.640 0.091
7 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 0.738 0.098
8 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 1.991 1.253
9 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 3.862 1.871
10 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 4.397 0.535
11 Italy Romano Fenati
Honda 4.412 0.015
12 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 4.722 0.310
13 Italy Matteo Bertelle
Honda 10.012 5.290
14 Filippo Farioli
KTM 11.335 1.323
15 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 11.613 0.278
16 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 14.667 3.054
17 Italy Andrea Migno
KTM 16.525 1.858
18 Australia Joel Kelso
CF MOTO 26.905 10.380
19 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 30.347 3.442
20 David Almansa
Husqvarna 33.542 3.195
21 Syarifuddin Azman
KTM 33.578 0.036
22 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 33.671 0.093
23 Collin Veijer
Husqvarna 35.488 1.817
24 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 35.734 0.246
25 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
GASGAS 1 Lap 1 Lap
Japan Kaito Toba
Honda
Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda
David Salvador
KTM
Spain David Munoz
KTM
View full results

A sedate 21-lap Moto2 race was dominated by Britain’s Sam Lowes, who converted pole position to his first grand prix victory since 2021.

The Marc VDS rider was jumped off the line by Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta, but quickly rallied to reclaim the lead at the last corner on the opening lap.

Lowes proceeded to dominate by 2.841 seconds at the chequered flag from Acosta, with Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez completing the podium.

Tony Arbolino was fourth on the sister Marc VDS Kalex from Pons’ Aron Canet and Aspar’s Jake Dixon, with Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas, Gresini’s Filip Salac and Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up).

Acosta leads the championship but is equal on 74 points with Arbolino, while Canet sits 22 points adrift in third.

Ai Ogura’s difficult 2023 season continued in Spain as he crashed out late on. The Japanese rider is 20th in the standings with just one point having missed two of the first four rounds with injury.

Moto2 Spanish GP results:

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex
2 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex 2.841 2.841
3 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21 9.618 6.777
4 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 10.163 0.545
5 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 11.056 0.893
6 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 11.923 0.867
7 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 12.586 0.663
8 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 14.948 2.362
9 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 16.470 1.522
10 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 18.550 2.080
11 Spain Sergio García
Kalex 22.134 3.584
12 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 22.817 0.683
13 Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 23.080 0.263
14 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 25.110 2.030
15 Germany Lukas Tulovic
Kalex 26.709 1.599
16 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 26.922 0.213
17 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 28.568 1.646
18 Italy Dennis Foggia
Kalex 30.384 1.816
19 Borja Gomez
Kalex 33.223 2.839
20 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Forward F2 36.775 3.552
21 Senna Agius
Kalex 36.812 0.037
22 Spain Izan Guevara
Kalex 37.151 0.339
23 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
Kalex 39.637 2.486
24 United Kingdom Rory Skinner
Kalex 39.786 0.149
25 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 1'02.572 22.786
26 Soichiro Minamimoto
Kalex 1'03.282 0.710
27 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex
28 Sean Kelly
Kalex
29 Italy Celestino Vietti
Kalex
Álex Escrig
Forward F2
View full results
