Moto2 Valencia
News

MotoGP Valencia GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Fermin Aldeguer took a fourth Moto2 win of the season as Ayumu Sasaki took a first in Moto3 at the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Updated
Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing

Both the Moto2 and Moto3 championships were already decided coming into the final round of the 2023 season.

In the 20-lap Moto3 grand prix, championship runner-up Ayumu Sasaki finally took his first win of the season in a tense race.

The Intact GP Husqvarna rider narrowly beat Aspar's David Alonso by 0.082 seconds, having taken the lead in the latter stages of the race when team-mate Collin Veijer ran wide at Turn 11.

Sasaki held firm over the final laps to get to the chequered flag first, with Alonso and Angeluss MTA rider Ivan Ortola completing the podium.

Poleman Veijer was fourth in the end, but was lucky to even start the grand prix after crashing on the sighting lap to the grid.

Ajo KTM duo Deniz Oncu and Jose Antonio Rueda completed the top six, while Joel Kelso was seventh for the PrustelGP team on its Moto3 farewell.

Daniel Holgado was eighth for Tech3 KTM ahead of BOE Motorsports' David Munoz and Aspar's Ryusei Yamanaka.

Victory for Sasaki secured Intact GP the teams' championship for 2023 in the Moto3 class.

Reigning Moto3 champion Jaume Masia was 13th.

Moto3 results

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Japan A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 71 Husqvarna 20

33'03.409

145.3 25
2
D. Alonso Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team
80 GASGAS 20

+0.082

33'03.491

0.082 145.3 20
3
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
48 KTM 20

+0.128

33'03.537

0.046 145.3 16
4
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 20

+0.266

33'03.675

0.138 145.3 13
5 Turkey D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 KTM 20

+0.384

33'03.793

0.118 145.3 11
6
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 20

+3.589

33'06.998

3.205 145.1 10
7 Australia J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 66 CF MOTO 20

+4.623

33'08.032

1.034 145.0 9
8 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3 96 KTM 20

+6.105

33'09.514

1.482 144.9 8
9 Spain D. Munoz BOE Motorsports 44 KTM 20

+6.305

33'09.714

0.200 144.9 7
10 Japan R. Yamanaka Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 6 GASGAS 20

+6.907

33'10.316

0.602 144.8 6
11 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20

+9.166

33'12.575

2.259 144.7 5
12
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
7 KTM 20

+9.663

33'13.072

0.497 144.6 4
13 Spain J. Masia Leopard Racing 5 Honda 20

+10.446

33'13.855

0.783 144.6 3
14 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 20

+10.556

33'13.965

0.110 144.6 2
15 Italy S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team 82 KTM 20

+11.462

33'14.871

0.906 144.5 1
16 Italy R. Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team 55 Honda 20

+13.966

33'17.375

2.504 144.3
17 Italy R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse 54 Honda 20

+14.000

33'17.409

0.034 144.3
18 Italy M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team 18 Honda 20

+25.472

33'28.881

11.472 143.5
19 Spain X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 43 CF MOTO 20

+28.354

33'31.763

2.882 143.3
20 Japan K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse 27 Honda 20

+28.420

33'31.829

0.066 143.3
21
D. Salvador CIP
38 KTM 20

+33.908

33'37.317

5.488 142.9
22
M. Ruda Finetwork Intact GP
69 Husqvarna 20

+36.632

33'40.041

2.724 142.7
23 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 64 Honda 20

+36.785

33'40.194

0.153 142.7
dnf France L. Fellon CIP 20 KTM 2

+18 Laps

3'28.613

18 Laps 138.2 Accident
dnf Spain V. Pérez BOE Motorsports 21 KTM 0

Accident
dnf Brazil D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI 10 KTM 0

Accident
View full results

The 22-lap Moto2 grand prix saw Speed Up's Aldeguer lead from start to finish from pole to collect another victory in a stellar season in which he finished third overall.

Aldeguer quickly pulled clear of Aron Canet, who took second 3.986s back from the Speed Up rider on Pons' last grand prix.

Alonso Lopez completed the top three for the Speed Up squad, snatching third by 0.021s from American Racing's Marcos Ramirez.

Somkiat Chantra was fifth for Honda Team Asia, while Jack Dixon rounded out the top six for Aspar.

Sam Lowes was seventh on his final Moto2 appearance ahead of his switch to World Superbikes with Marc VDS next year. Italtrans duo Joe Roberts and Dennis Foggia, and Ajo KTM's Albert Arenas rounded out the top 10.

World champion Pedro Acosta was 12th on his Moto2 farewell ahead of his MotoGP step with Tech3.

Moto2 results

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 22

-

25
2 Spain A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40 40 Kalex 22

+3.986

3.986

3.986 20
3 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+6.455

6.455

2.469 16
4 Spain M. Ramirez American Racing 24 Kalex 22

+6.476

6.476

0.021 13
5 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 22

+7.060

7.060

0.584 11
6 United Kingdom J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 96 Kalex 22

+7.864

7.864

0.804 10
7 United Kingdom S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 22 Kalex 22

+8.924

8.924

1.060 9
8 United States J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team 16 Kalex 22

+11.842

11.842

2.918 8
9 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 22

+12.096

12.096

0.254 7
10 Spain A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport 75 Kalex 22

+12.549

12.549

0.453 6
11 Japan A. Ogura Honda Team Asia 79 Kalex 22

+13.527

13.527

0.978 5
12 Spain P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport 37 Kalex 22

+14.044

14.044

0.517 4
13 Spain M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 18 Kalex 22

+15.570

15.570

1.526 3
14 Belgium B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP 7 Kalex 22

+15.861

15.861

0.291 2
15 Spain J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 52 Kalex 22

+18.539

18.539

2.678 1
16 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 22

+18.608

18.608

0.069
17 Czech Republic F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 12 Kalex 22

+25.356

25.356

6.748
18 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 84 Kalex 22

+26.716

26.716

1.360
19 Italy M. Ferrari QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 44 Kalex 22

+31.074

31.074

4.358
20 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 22

+33.307

33.307

2.233
21 United Kingdom R. Skinner American Racing 33 Kalex 22

+35.853

35.853

2.546
22
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
23 Kalex 22

+36.352

36.352

0.499
23
Á. Escrig Forward Team
17 Forward F2 22

+36.955

36.955

0.603
24 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 64 Kalex 22

+41.137

41.137

4.182
25 Italy M. Casadei Fantic Racing 9 Kalex 22

+42.309

42.309

1.172
26
S. Kelly Forward Team
4 Forward F2 22

+55.828

55.828

13.519
dnf Spain H. Garzo Fieten Olie Racing GP 45 NTS 16

Retirement
dnf Italy C. Vietti Fantic Racing 13 Kalex 6

Retirement
dnf Germany L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 3 Kalex 4

Retirement
dnf Spain S. García Pons Wegow Los40 11 Kalex 0

Retirement
dnf Spain I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team 28 Kalex 0

Retirement
dnf Japan K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 5 Kalex 0

Retirement
View full results
shares
comments
Lewis Duncan
