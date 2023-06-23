Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024
Pirelli is set to become the sole tyre supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes of the MotoGP World Championship from 2024, Motorsport.com has learned.
The Moto2 and Moto3 tyre supply has always differed from the MotoGP class, with Dunlop rubber powering the lower categories for over a decade now.
Dunlop's current contract with Dorna Sports, MotoGP's promoter, comes to a conclusion this year.
Motorsport.com understands Italian tyre brand Pirelli will take over as the sole supplier for Moto2 and Moto3 from the 2024 season, building on its top tier motorcycle racing presence having been the long-time supplier of the World Superbike Championship.
Pirelli is also Formula 1's official tyre supplier, having taken over from Bridgestone in 2011, and is also the sole supplier for the World Rally Championship.
In addition to monopolising these disciplines and another 30 smaller ones in more than 40 countries, the Lombardy-based company supplies big teams in the Motocross World Championship in the MXGP and MX2 categories.
Pirelli's involvement in the MotoGP World Championship will be limited to just the Moto2 and Moto3 classes for now, as Michelin - which took over from Bridgestone in 2016 - has an exclusivity deal with MotoGP that expires in 2026 prior to a shake-up in the technical regulations from 2027.
Motorsport.com understands MotoGP currently has no plans to bring back a tyre war, as was the case prior to the 2009 season.
Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Pirelli would also be the supplier of other minor championships such as the Junior GP World Championship, the Asian Talent Cup and the recently-created Latin America Talent Cup through which young riders will develop using the same tyres through to the second and third tier of the MotoGP World Championship.
The arrival of Pirelli as sole tyre supplier marks one of the biggest technical changes to the Moto3 class since its inception in 2012, and will be Moto2's first major shake-up since Triumph took over as engine supplier in 2019.
This move comes as Pirelli's tenure as F1's sole tyre supplier could be under threat, after the series opened up the tender process for the 2025 season onwards.
This process has moved to its next phase, with Bridgestone set to challenge for the contract.
