Moto2 / Losail / Qualifying report

Qatar Moto2: Roberts ends pole drought for American riders

shares
comments
Qatar Moto2: Roberts ends pole drought for American riders
By:
Mar 7, 2020, 4:00 PM

Joe Roberts became the first American to qualify on pole in Moto2 since 2010, after beating Luca Marini in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix – with both setting identical laptimes.

Roberts topped practice overall with a record lap of 1m58.421s in FP2 on Friday, and came into Saturday’s running as the favourite to end the USA’s Moto2 decade-long pole drought.

A fast and furious opening to Q2 led to top spot changing hands in quick succession between Sky VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini on the Italtrans Kalex and Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro – both of whom progressing from Q1.

Navarro’s 1m58.396s bettered Roberts’ lap from Friday, with the Spaniard holding provisional pole by just 0.051s after RW Racing’s Bo Bendsneyder and Roberts set their first laps. 

Moments later, Marini guided his VR46 Kalex to a 1m58.136s to steal provisional pole away from Navarro, though came under immediate threat from Roberts.

The American Racing Team rider fired in an identical lap to Marini’s, but was given top spot due to his follow-up tour being slightly quicker than the Italian’s.

Though Petronas Sprinta’s Xavi Vierge threatened to dislodge him at the start of his final lap, Roberts’ time remained intact for him to secure his debut pole and the first for an American rider in Moto2 since Kenny Noyes at Le Mans in 2010.

Bastianini leaped up to third late on to join Roberts and Marini on the front row, while Navarro headed Bendsneyder – who secured the best qualifying result for chassis manufacturer NTS in fifth – and SAG’s Remy Gardner.

Bezzecchi was shuffled down to seventh in the end ahead of Ajo’s Jorge Martin, last year’s Qatar race winner Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons) and Vierge.

After topping FP3 earlier on Saturday, Aspar rookie Aron Canet looked set to cause an upset in his first Moto2 qualifying session.

But last year’s Moto3 runner-up could only muster 16th in the end, with the Spaniard reportedly suffering from an arm-pump issue.

Last of the 18 runners in Q2 was Tom Luthi, who failed to find any form on his Dynavolt Intact GP machine. 

Somkiat Chantra was just 0.107s outside of progressing through to the pole shootout phase on the Honda Team Asia Kalex, with Petronas Sprinta’s new signing Jake Dixon slotting in alongside in 20th.

Ex-Tech 3 MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin’s return to the Moto2 class on the Aspar Team-run Speed Up chassis has proven tricky so far.

He will start from a lowly 25th, while reigning Moto3 world champion Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans) is two spots further back as he too struggles to adapt to the intermediate class. 

Sam Lowes (Marc VDS) will not take part in the opener following medical advice, following the shoulder injury he sustained in pre-season testing.

Q2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 1'58.136
2 10 Italy Luca Marini
Kalex 1'58.136 0.000
3 33 Italy Enea Bastianini
Kalex 1'58.243 0.107
4 9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Speed Up 1'58.316 0.180
5 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
NTS 1'58.410 0.274
6 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Kalex 1'58.457 0.321
7 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Kalex 1'58.513 0.377
8 88 Spain Jorge Martin
Kalex 1'58.532 0.396
9 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Kalex 1'58.582 0.446
10 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Kalex 1'58.626 0.490
11 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Speed Up 1'58.640 0.504
12 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 1'58.683 0.547
13 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 1'58.706 0.570
14 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Kalex 1'58.738 0.602
15 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega
Kalex 1'58.785 0.649
16 44 Spain Arón Canet
Speed Up 1'58.795 0.659
17 57 Spain Edgar Pons
Kalex 1'59.136 1.000
18 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi
Kalex 1'59.284 1.148
View full results
Next article
Qatar Moto2: Roberts breaks lap record in practice

Previous article

Qatar Moto2: Roberts breaks lap record in practice

Next article

Qatar Moto2: Nagashima takes surprise maiden win

Qatar Moto2: Nagashima takes surprise maiden win
About this article

Series Moto2
Event Losail
Drivers Joe Roberts
Author Lewis Duncan

Moto2 Next session

Jerez

Jerez

1 May - 3 May

