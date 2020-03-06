Top events
Moto2 / Losail / Practice report

Qatar Moto2: Roberts breaks lap record in practice

Qatar Moto2: Roberts breaks lap record in practice
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 4:13 PM

American Racing Team rider Joe Roberts usurped the Losail lap record to end Moto2 Friday practice for the Qatar Grand Prix fastest.

As with Moto3, because the Moto2 class was already present in Qatar for a pre-season test it will race on this weekend, while the MotoGP grand prix is cancelled as a result of quarantine restrictions on Italian travellers.

The opening session was topped by ex-Marc VDS MotoGP rider Tom Luthi aboard the Intact GP Kalex.

The Swiss rider edged 2018 Moto3 champion Jorge Martin, whose team Ajo Motorsport has switched chassis manufacturer to Kalex this season after KTM ended its intermediate class programme to focus on MotoGP and Moto3.

Moto2 rookie Aron Canet completed the top three at the end of an impressive session on the Aspar Speed Up, with Augusto Fernandez (Pons Kalex) and Roberts rounding out the top five.

Xavi Vierge (Petronas Kalex), Speed Up’s Jorge Navarro and last year’s Qatar winner Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons) all suffered crashes in FP1.

The second session, run under floodlights, was littered with crashes, with FP1 pacesetter Luthi getting flicked from his bike at Turn 12 early on. 

His Intact GP team got his bike repaired and the Swiss rider back on track late on, for him to go down again at Turn 2 and end the day clinging onto a direct Q2 qualifying place in 11th on the combined times by virtue of his FP1 lap. 

Fernandez held top spot for a while in the second session, though he too took a trip into the gravel trap when he tucked the front of his bike at Turn 5.

Moments later, Remy Gardner was launched from his SAG Kalex and hit the deck heavily. Mercifully, he was able to walk away unscathed. 

Valentino Rossi protege Luca Marini took over top spot in the dying stages with a 1m58.759s on his VR46 Kalex.

But his time at the head of the pack was short lived, as Roberts dipped underneath the outright lap record with a 1m58.421s to end the first Moto2 running of the decade 0.248s clear of the second VR46 machine of Marco Bezzecchi. 

Marini held onto third ahead of Ajo's Tetsuta Nagashima, Vierge, Fernandez, RW Racing’s Bo Bendsneyder, Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Kalex), Nicolo Bulega (Gresini Kalex) and Martin.

Marc VDS rider Sam Lowes missed the test at Qatar last week owing to an injury he picked up at Jerez last month, but was declared fit to ride on Friday and managed 20th on the combined times with a 1m59.641s.

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 1'58.421
2 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Kalex 1'58.669 0.248
3 10 Italy Luca Marini
Kalex 1'58.759 0.338
4 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Kalex 1'58.921 0.500
5 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Kalex 1'59.059 0.638
6 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 1'59.074 0.653
7 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
NTS 1'59.089 0.668
8 33 Italy Enea Bastianini
Kalex 1'59.114 0.693
9 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega
Kalex 1'59.136 0.715
10 88 Spain Jorge Martin
Kalex 1'59.148 0.727
11 9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Speed Up 1'59.189 0.768
12 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 1'59.198 0.777
13 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Kalex 1'59.237 0.816
14 44 Spain Arón Canet
Speed Up 1'59.278 0.857
15 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Speed Up 1'59.284 0.863
16 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 1'59.290 0.869
17 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Kalex 1'59.434 1.013
18 57 Spain Edgar Pons
Kalex 1'59.486 1.065
19 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 1'59.561 1.140
20 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 1'59.641 1.220
21 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Kalex 1'59.709 1.288
22 24 Italy Simone Corsi
MV 1'59.839 1.418
23 40 Spain Hector Garzo
Kalex 2'00.020 1.599
24 62 Italy Stefano Manzi
MV 2'00.160 1.739
25 2 Switzerland Jesko Raffin
NTS 2'00.183 1.762
26 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi
Kalex 2'00.262 1.841
27 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Speed Up 2'00.396 1.975
28 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 2'00.804 2.383
29 27 Andi Izdihar
Kalex 2'01.265 2.844
30 99 Kasma Daniel
Kalex 2'02.886 4.465
View full results
About this article

Series Moto2
Event Losail
Author Lewis Duncan

