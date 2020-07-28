Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Jerez II / Breaking news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

shares
comments
Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
By:
Jul 28, 2020, 12:04 PM

Valentino Rossi has reacted to the “disaster” post-race for his VR46 Moto2 and Moto3 riders in the Andalusian Grand Prix, which included an embarrassing collision and a podium injury. 

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Rossi’s VR46 Academy enjoyed a strong Andalusian GP weekend, with Rossi’s half-brother Luca Marini and teammate Marco Bezzecchi finishing second and third in the Moto2 race behind Enea Bastianini.

In Moto3, Celestino Vietti carved his way to third to secure his first podium of the campaign.

However, the post-race celebrations for all three proved eventful with Vietti requiring stitches in his hand when he broke the bottle of Prosecco he was handed on the podium. 

Read Also:

Then, on the cooldown lap after the Moto2 race, Marini and Bezzecchi collided between Turns 1 and 2 as they attempted to shake each other’s hand – though both were uninjured.

When asked about the incident in Moto2, Rossi said: “When I see my two bikes, the two bikes of my team, in the gravel after the [chequered] flag, I say, ‘this cannot be true’. 

“I directly understood that to [shake] hands, they touched the handlebars together and they both crashed. And we were so worried because also Celestino had an injury on the podium because he broke the bottle and he had stitches in his hand.

“He make like this [gestures hitting bottle off the ground] the champagne for it to explode and broke the bottle, and he had a cut in the hand. [It needed] I don’t know, five or six stitches.

“It’s a disaster. After in parc ferme I say to my brother [Marini] and to Bez, ‘Keep attention on the podium now, don’t make another disaster, it’s enough’.” 

Luca Marini, Sky Racing Team VR46

Luca Marini, Sky Racing Team VR46

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rossi "proud" of VR46 Academy riders

Pramac Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and Petronas Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli almost ensured VR46 Academy riders would make the podium in all three races, before technical issues late on in the MotoGP contest took both of them out.

Rossi says he was “proud” of the VR46 Academy’s efforts over the Andalusia GP weekend, while also noting they helped up through his own “frustrating” times in MotoGP of late. 

“I am very proud of my guys, of our riders from the Academy because we are very close, we have a great relationship,” he added. 

“Together we did a very good job, we arrived at the beginning of the season ready and they help me a lot when I was frustrated from the bad results. They never gave up, they always pushed me, and [being around] young guys make me [feel] more young.

“These two races, especially today, is a great moment for the Sky [VR46] team, because Marini, Bez, Vietti are on the podium, but also Franco and Pecco could have been on the podium without the problems.”

Read Also:

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Pramac Racing

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win

Previous article

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2 , Moto3
Event Jerez II
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Luca Marini , Marco Bezzecchi , Celestino Vietti Ramus
Teams Team VR46
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

WWS: SWS: Steve Portenga returns to racing roots
NASCAR NASCAR / News

WWS: SWS: Steve Portenga returns to racing roots

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news
19m

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Gallery: When Carlos Sainz Sr tested a Renault F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: When Carlos Sainz Sr tested a Renault F1 car

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Silverstone business set back five years by pandemic
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Silverstone business set back five years by pandemic

Gallery: All British GP winners since 2000
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All British GP winners since 2000

JGR hires veteran crew chief Bootie Barker to oversee ARCA program
ARCA ARCA / Breaking news

JGR hires veteran crew chief Bootie Barker to oversee ARCA program

Latest news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
MOT2 Moto2 / Breaking news
19m

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished
MOT2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

3h
2
NASCAR

WWS: SWS: Steve Portenga returns to racing roots

3
Moto2

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

19m
4
Formula 1

Gallery: When Carlos Sainz Sr tested a Renault F1 car

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
MOT2

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win
MOT2

Andalusia Moto2: Bastianini beats Marini for first win

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory
MOT2

Jerez Moto2: Rossi protege Marini eases to victory

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished
MOT2

Marini: Chances of early MotoGP graduation diminished

Moto2 star Roberts would "fare well" in MotoGP
MGP

Moto2 star Roberts would "fare well" in MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.