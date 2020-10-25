Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
03 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Race in
02 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Aragon II / Race report

Teruel Moto2: Lowes takes point lead with third straight win

shares
comments
Teruel Moto2: Lowes takes point lead with third straight win
By:

Ex-Aprilia MotoGP rider Sam Lowes vaulted into the lead of the Moto2 standings after securing a dominant lights-to-flag in the Teruel Grand Prix.

Lowes had capitalised on crashes for rivals to win the previous two races at Le Mans and Aragon, but the Marc VDS rider didn’t require misfortune on others’ part this time as he led every lap of the race to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Lowes got the holeshot from pole position to lead into Turn 1, with Fabio di Giannantonio passing Remy Gardner at the following corner to move up to second.

Petronas Sprinta rider Jake Dixon also dispatched Gardner on the opening lap to grab third after a rapid start from seventh on the grid, only for the SAG rider to repass him on lap 3.

But Gardner was himself demoted from the final podium spot just two laps later by Italtrans’ Enea Bastianini, who had arrived for the second Aragon race as the championship leader.

While Bastianiani had managed to jump up from sixth to third in the opening five laps of the race, the top two were already well up the road by then, with Lowes leading the race by two seconds and di Giannantonio having a 1.3s buffer over third place.

Lowes continued to stretch his lead from there on, doubling his advantage over the next six laps, before pulling another four seconds clear in the final part of the race.

The British rider eventually took the flag by eight seconds to take his sixth career Moto2 win, and move into the lead of the riders' standings for the first time in 2020.

Di Giannantonio enjoyed a clean run to second, with Bastianini finishing another two seconds down in third to remain within seven points of new championship leader Lowes.

Their title rival Luca Marini ran as high as eighth in the early laps of the race, but fell outside the points at one stage, before recovering enough to salvage an eight-place result.

Marini’s VR46 teammate Marco Bezzecchi’s title hopes all but ended when he crashed at Turn 1 on lap 4, having qualified a disastrous 14th. Bezzecchi now sits 48 points adrift of Lowes with just three rounds to run.

Back at the front, Gardner finished two seconds off the podium in fourth, with front row starter Jorge Navarro (Speed Up) taking fifth after recovering from a terrible launch that left him in the lower reaches of the top 10.

Jorge Martin was sixth on the lead Ajo bike, ahead of Dixon and Augusto Fernandez (Marc VDS), with American Racing Team pair Marco Ramirez and Joe Roberts completing the top 10.

Results to follow

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2

Previous article

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Aragon II
Sub-event Race
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Portuguese GP: Hamilton scores record-breaking 92nd win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Portuguese GP: Hamilton scores record-breaking 92nd win

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Nakagami "not interested" in MotoGP title fight
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami "not interested" in MotoGP title fight

Spa 24 Hours delayed after horror crash in support race
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours delayed after horror crash in support race

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Spa 24 Hours: Porsche wins after late charge from Tandy

Latest news

Teruel Moto2: Lowes takes point lead with third straight win
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Teruel Moto2: Lowes takes point lead with third straight win

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2
MOT2 Moto2 / Breaking news

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Lowes wins again as VR46 duo crash out
MOT2 Moto2 / Race report

Aragon Moto2: Lowes wins again as VR46 duo crash out

Moto3 points leader Arenas to make Moto2 step in 2021
MOT2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto3 points leader Arenas to make Moto2 step in 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton scores record-breaking 92nd win

36m
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Latest news

Teruel Moto2: Lowes takes point lead with third straight win
MOT2

Teruel Moto2: Lowes takes point lead with third straight win

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2
MOT2

MotoAmerica champion Beaubier makes step up to Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Lowes wins again as VR46 duo crash out
MOT2

Aragon Moto2: Lowes wins again as VR46 duo crash out

Moto3 points leader Arenas to make Moto2 step in 2021
MOT2

Moto3 points leader Arenas to make Moto2 step in 2021

Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016
MOT2

Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.