Previous / Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021
Triumph extends Moto2 engine supply deal for three more years

British manufacturer Triumph has announced it will continue to supply engines in the Moto2 class of the MotoGP World Championship for at least three more years.

Triumph has been the official Moto2 engine partner since 2019, when it took over from long-time supplier Honda.

The Moto2 class previously ran Honda’s four-cylinder CBR600 engine from the class’ inception in 2010 through to 2018, before Triumph introduced its three-cylinder 765cc engine. The new engine has proven to be a success, with the unit extremely reliable, while track records have all largely been smashed from the previous Honda era.

Triumph’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2021 season, with the marque announcing a three-year extension to the end of 2024 on Thursday ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“Together [with Dorna Sports] our shared vision was to move the Moto2 class forward and to provide a greater challenge to the riders, the teams and the engineers, and to develop Moto2 to be the breeding ground of future world champions,” said Triumph chief product officer Steve Sargent. “I’m very pleased to announce the signing of a new three-year contract where Triumph will continue to provide the power behind Moto2.

“This has been a success for Triumph in every dimension and you’ll be pleased to hear that we are committed to develop the performance of the 765cc Triple Moto2 engine and we have improvements planned for the engine for 2022 and 2023.

“So, we hope from that you will continue to see the breaking of more lap records, top speeds, and we’re going to see Moto2 as the exciting racing spectacle that it truly is.”

Read Also:

Since its debut in Moto2, 14 different riders have won grands prix in the class on Triumph’s Moto2 engine, while lap records have been set at 34 grands prix.

Triumph confirms there will be no change to its electronics package for the engine for 2022, but it will bring a close ratio gearbox and is looking to extract more power from its motor next year.

The current Moto2 standings are led by Ajo Motorsport’s Remy Gardner by 19 points from team-mate Raul Fernandez, both of whom will step up to MotoGP with Tech3 and KTM in 2022.

