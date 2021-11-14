Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leopard slams Binder for "throwing away our hard work" in Moto3
Moto3 / Valencia Race report

Valencia Moto3: Artigas scores maiden win, Acosta taken out

By:

Xavier Artigas claimed his maiden Moto3 win in a dramatic conclusion to the season at the Valencia Grand Prix, as champion Pedro Acosta was taken out on the last lap.

Valencia Moto3: Artigas scores maiden win, Acosta taken out

Having claimed the first pole of his title-winning season on Saturday, Acosta grabbed the holeshot off the line to lead Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Tatsuki Suzuki on the SIC58 Honda.

MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder’s final Moto3 race ended at Turn 4 when he highsided out of the corner, with Ryusei Yamanaka crashing out in avoidance of the Petronas Sprinta rider, while the sister SIC58 bike of Lorenzo Fellon fell in his own accident.

On the following lap Acosta was lucky to stay mounted when he made an error at the Turn 3 left-hander, ceding the lead to Suzuki and Filip Salac on the remaining Prustel GP KTM.

Guevara would blast past the pair on the run to Turn 1 on the third lap, which would become a common theme over the next few laps – with the Aspar GasGas rider engaging over first place with world champion Acosta.

In typical Moto3 fashion, the lead would change on numerous occasions across the 23 laps, with the likes of Acosta, Guevara, his teammate Sergio Garcia, Jaume Masia on the second Ajo KTM, Leopard’s Artigas and Tech 3’s Deniz Oncu all taking shots leading the field.

Oncu returned from a two-race ban for causing the dramatic Austin incident last month, but would have his podium charge made harder when he was forced to take a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits on lap 16.

He served this expertly though – along with Salac – to remain in the lead group.

The action remained frantic at the front of the pack, with 2021 runner-up Dennis Foggia – as he has done so often this year – making a late charge to the lead on lap 20 of 23.

Acosta quickly retaliated into the Turn 8 left-hander, but would be powerless to stop both Foggia and Leopard Honda teammate Artigas coming through at Turn 1 at the start of the penultimate lap.

Acosta quickly retaliated on Artigas to retake second into Turn 2, and attempted a lunge on Foggia into Turn 8 – though had the door shut in his face.

The Ajo rider made another raid on Foggia into the last corner and would get the move done at Turn 1 on the final lap.

But his final Moto3 race before his Moto2 graduation next year ended at Turn 2 when Foggia made contact with him, taking Acosta out of the grand prix.

Garcia found himself in the lead through this chaos, but Artigas snatched the position away from him at the last corner and held on to take his first win ahead of the Aspar rider.

Masia completed the podium having come from 21st on the grid, with Salac beating Oncu and Foggia.

Stefano Nepa was seventh on his BOE Owlride KTM from Guevara and Avintia duo Carlos Tatay and Niccolo Antonelli. 

Foggia was later handed a three-second penalty for the Acosta clash, dropping him from sixth to 13th and pushing Tech 3's Ayumu Sasaki up to 10th as a result.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 43 Spain Xavier Artigas
Honda
2 11 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 0.043
3 5 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 0.232
4 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač
KTM 0.443
5 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 0.540
6 82 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 1.156
7 28 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 1.209
8 99 Spain Carlos Tatay
KTM 2.109
9 23 Italy Niccolo Antonelli
KTM 2.185
10 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
KTM 2.322
11 17 United Kingdom John McPhee
Honda 2.791
12 55 Italy Romano Fenati
Husqvarna 2.461
13 7 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 3.819
14 31 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
Husqvarna 13.298
15 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Honda 13.348
16 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi
KTM 13.369
17 27 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 17.249
18 16 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 45.581
19 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 5 Laps
37 Spain Pedro Acosta
KTM
67 Italy Alberto Surra
Honda
24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda
92 Japan Yuki Kunii
Honda
66 Joel Kelso
KTM
95 Jose Antonio
Honda
20 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda
40 South Africa Darryn Binder
Honda
View full results
shares
comments
Leopard slams Binder for "throwing away our hard work" in Moto3
Previous article

Leopard slams Binder for "throwing away our hard work" in Moto3
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Latest news

Valencia Moto3: Artigas scores maiden win, Acosta taken out
Moto3 Moto3

Valencia Moto3: Artigas scores maiden win, Acosta taken out

Leopard slams Binder for "throwing away our hard work" in Moto3
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Leopard slams Binder for "throwing away our hard work" in Moto3

Algarve Moto3: Acosta champion as Binder wipes out Foggia
Moto3 Moto3

Algarve Moto3: Acosta champion as Binder wipes out Foggia

Emilia Romagna Moto3: Foggia wins to keep title hopes alive
Moto3 Moto3

Emilia Romagna Moto3: Foggia wins to keep title hopes alive

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.