Australia Moto3: Dalla Porta seals title, Canet crashes out
Lorenzo Dalla Porta capitalised on an early crash for Aron Canet to wrap up the 2019 Moto3 title at Phillip Island on Sunday.
Dalla Porta needed to outscore Canet by four points to seal the crown in Australia, but his coronation appeared in doubt when he slipped from sixth to ninth at the start of the race.
However, Canet, who was battling for the lead after starting on the front row, lost the rear of the bike at Turn 1 on lap 3, marking his fourth DNF in five races and ending his slim chances of snatching the title.
With Canet crashing out of the race, Dalla Porta hit the front a lap later, but was unable to break away from the field at a track where slipstreaming often plays a major role.
Romano Fenati, Tatsuki Suzuki, Darryn Binder and Kaito Toba all enjoyed stints in the lead, but Dalla Porta was always able to return to the lead as the field virtually shuffled every lap.
On the final tour Suzuki seized the lead from Dalla Porta at Turn 3 and managed to hold onto the bike amid a massive moment, only for Dalla Porta to snatch the spot back at Turn 8.
The Leopard Racing rider held onto victory by just 0.077s and with it clinch the title, with his teammate and pole-sitter Marco Ramirez securing second place at the last moment.
Angel Nieto’s Albert Arenas denied SIC58 rider Tatsuki Suzuki a podium spot for the second race running, with Petronas Sprinta Racing’s John McPhee finishing fifth.
Binder was classified sixth astride the CIP bike, ahead of Ayumu Sasaki (Petronas) and the South African's teammate Tom Booth-Amos.
Stefano Nepa was ninth for Avintia, with VR46 rider Dennis Foggia 10th and Fenati slipping to 11th at the flag.
Race results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|48
| Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Honda
|2
|42
| Marcos Ramirez
|Honda
|00.077
|3
|75
| Albert Arenas
|KTM
|00.088
|4
|24
| Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|00.126
|5
|17
| John McPhee
|Honda
|00.330
|6
|40
| Darryn Binder
|KTM
|00.772
|7
|71
| Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|01.029
|8
|69
| Tom Booth-Amos
|KTM
|01.545
|9
|14
| Tony Arbolino
|Honda
|01.635
|10
|82
| Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|02.023
|11
|7
| Dennis Foggia
|KTM
|02.340
|12
|55
| Romano Fenati
|Honda
|03.723
|13
|21
| Alonso López
|Honda
|07.564
|14
|79
| Ai Ogura
|Honda
|07.676
|15
|84
| Jakub Kornfeil
|KTM
|08.109
|16
|61
| Can Öncü
|KTM
|16.735
|17
|22
| Kazuki Masaki
|KTM
|16.744
|18
|76
| Makar Yurchenko
|KTM
|42.326
|19
|15
| Rogan Chandler
|Kalex KTM
|1 Lap
|5
| Jaume Masia
|KTM
|1 Lap
|13
| Celestino Vietti Ramus
|KTM
|1 Lap
|27
| Kaito Toba
|Honda
|3 Laps
|16
| Andrea Migno
|KTM
|3 Laps
|25
| Raúl Fernández
|KTM
|6 Laps
|12
| Filip Salač
|KTM
|8 Laps
|19
| Gabriel Rodrigo
|Honda
|8 Laps
|11
| Sergio García
|Honda
|10 Laps
|9
| Yanni Shaw
|Kalex KTM
|20 Laps
|44
| Arón Canet
|KTM
|21 Laps
|54
| Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|View full results
