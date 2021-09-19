Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Aragon Moto3: Foggia wins as title rivals Acosta, Garcia crash
Moto3 / Misano Race report

Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati's crash

Leopard’s Dennis Foggia claimed back-to-back Moto3 victories after benefitting from a late crash for long-time leader Romano Fenati in the San Marino Grand Prix, as Pedro Acosta struggled to seventh.

His fourth win of the season has put Foggia into championship contention as he moves up to second in the standings after points leader Acosta could do no more than seventh on his Ajo KTM at Misano.

Poleman Fenati grabbed the holeshot and resisted an attack from Avintia’s Niccolo Antonelli through the first sequence of corners to keep the lead on the opening lap.

Fenati quickly put a few tenths between himself and the chasing Antonelli, who immediately retaliated on Foggia’s attempts to take second from him on the second tour.

By lap five Fenati’s lead was up to over six tenths, with Antonelli looking like the only rider able to halt the Max Racing Husqvarna rider’s victory aspirations.

But on lap 10 Antonelli made a mistake into the Rio right-hander at Turn 4 and dropped back to seventh, gifting Fenati an advantage of 1.5s.

As the group behind engaged over the final two podium spots, Fenati was left to cruise away to a lead of close to three seconds as victory looked more assured with each passing lap.

However, disaster struck on lap 14 of 23 when Fenati crashed at the penultimate corner while comfortably leading.

Foggia inherited the lead of the race as a result, the Leopard rider opening out a gap of over five tenths, with Andrea Migno on the Snipers Honda pulling away slightly from the battle for third in second in the closing laps.

But Migno could do nothing to close down Foggia, whose lead swelled to over seven tenths by the penultimate lap, while Migno came under attack from Antonelli into the first corner.

Antonelli made the move stick and set about trying to close down the now eight-tenth lead Foggia held.

By the end of the penultimate tour, Antonelli was able to wipe a couple of tenths out of Foggia’s lead.

But the Leopard rider responded emphatically through the first sector to get his lead back up to eight tenths and came under no threat to take his fourth victory of 2021.

Antonelli held onto second ahead of Migno, while Sergio Garcia took fourth on his Aspar GasGas machine on a day where he could have punished main title rival Acosta.

Jaume Masia completed the top five on his Ajo KTM ahead of Petronas Sprinta’s Darryn Binder, while Acosta salvaged seventh from a tough race to keep his championship lead at a still-healthy 42 points over Foggia and Garcia.

Carlos Tatay on the second Avintia KTM, BOE Owlride’s Stefano Nepa and Tech3 KTM’s Ayumu Sasaki rounded out the top 10.

Honda Team Asia rider Yuki Kunii was disqualified from the grand prix for irresponsible riding in FP3 after he caused a collision, with the FIM stewards upholding an appeal from the team on Saturday evening.

Misano Moto3 race results - 23 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time
1 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 39'17.002
2 Italy Niccolo Antonelli
KTM 39'17.567
3 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 39'17.819
4 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 39'19.142
5 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 39'20.100
6 South Africa Darryn Binder
Honda 39'24.635
7 Spain Pedro Acosta
KTM 39'26.993
8 Spain Carlos Tatay
KTM 39'27.186
9 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 39'27.343
10 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
KTM 39'27.346
11 Italy Riccardo Rossi
KTM 39'27.362
12 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 39'31.628
13 United Kingdom John McPhee
Honda 39'31.900
14 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 39'32.021
15 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 39'32.074
16 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Honda 39'35.861
17 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 39'35.876
18 Matteo Bertelle
KTM 39'35.923
19 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 39'36.305
20 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
Husqvarna 39'38.365
21 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 39'43.964
22 Austria Maximilian Kofler
KTM 39'47.468
23 Italy Alberto Surra
Honda 40'03.658
24 Indonesia Andi Gilang
Honda 40'10.472
Czech Republic Filip Salač
KTM 29'13.737
Spain Xavier Artigas
Honda 24'07.877
Italy Romano Fenati
Husqvarna 22'11.362
Elia Bartolini
KTM 1'50.443
View full results
