MTA Racing to field all-female Moto3 team wildcard entry at Aragon
Moto3 / Sachsenring Race report

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez put on dominant displays at the MotoGP German Grand Prix in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The 27-lap Moto3 race opened up Sunday’s proceedings, with poleman Izan Guevara storming to a fourth career victory in an imperious display.

The Aspar GasGas rider grabbed the holeshot at the start and quickly put half a second between himself and the chasing pack behind.

Guevara’s march continued to the point where he was a second out of reach in the early stages, with the Spaniard going on to open up a massive advantage of 5.2s come the final lap of the grand prix.

As the Leopard Honda of Dennis Foggia and Guevara’s Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia – who came from eighth on the grid – battled over second, Guevara eased to the chequered flag to score his third win of the 2022 campaign.

Foggia made a mistake through the Turn 9 left-hander, which allowed Garcia to get a run on him into the big braking zone at Turn 12.

The Leopard rider held firm, but Garcia launched a daring raid up the inside of Foggia at the final corner.

However, Garcia ran slightly wide and then had a moment applying the throttle, killing his momentum and allowing Foggia to snatch second by 0.111 seconds.

Ayumu Sasaki was the sole Max Racing Husqvarna rider across the line in fourth after teammate John McPhee was involved in an incident at Turn 1 on the opening lap.

Tatsuki Suzuki completed the top five on the sister Leopard Honda, with Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado sixth ahead of Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu – who had to serve a double long lap penalty for jumping the start – Ajo KTM team-mate Adrian Fernandez, BOE KTM’s David Munoz and MTA Team KTM rider Izan Ortola.

Garcia’s championship lead has been hacked down from 16 points to seven by Guevara, with Foggia 51 adrift in third.

2022 Moto3 German GP: Full race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 27
2 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 27 4.853 4.853
3 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 27 4.964 0.111
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 27 5.941 0.977
5 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 27 9.081 3.140
6 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 27 12.826 3.745
7 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 27 13.426 0.600
8 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
KTM 27 14.664 1.238
9 Spain David Munoz
KTM 27 21.055 6.391
10 Ivan Ortola
KTM 27 21.272 0.217
11 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 27 21.452 0.180
12 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 27 21.529 0.077
13 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 27 31.870 10.341
14 Italy Elia Bartolini
KTM 27 31.792
15 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 27 31.949 0.157
16 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 27 32.120 0.171
17 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 27 32.228 0.108
18 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 27 32.321 0.093
19 United Kingdom John McPhee
Husqvarna 27 45.223 12.902
20 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 27 51.842 6.619
21 Italy Alberto Surra
Honda 27 55.564 3.722
22 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 27 1'17.865 22.301
23 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 22 5 Laps 5 Laps
Spain Carlos Tatay
CF MOTO 17 10 Laps 5 Laps
United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 14 13 Laps 3 Laps
Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 14 13 Laps 44.284
Australia Joel Kelso
KTM 9 18 Laps 5 Laps
United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 4 23 Laps 5 Laps
Italy Matteo Bertelle
KTM 4 23 Laps 0.013
Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 0
View full results
In the 28-lap Moto2 race, Augusto Fernandez dominated on his Ajo KTM to score his second win of the season as championship leader Celestino Vietti endured a nightmare race.

Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes grabbed the holeshot from pole, but Fernandez overhauled him on lap six and quickly pulled away from the chasing pack.

Over the course of the 28-lap race Fernandez moved over eight seconds clear of the field as he eased to the chequered flag to pull himself back into championship contention.

The Ajo rider is now back in the hunt courtesy of a crash with seven laps to go for VR46 rider Vietti.

The Italian was fighting outside of the top 10 for much of a difficult race, before sliding off at Turn 1.

Lowes lost second to Pedro Acosta on the sister Ajo KTM around mid-distance when he made a mistake at the Turn 3 right-hander.

But the Briton got back on terms with the Spanish rookie when he started to struggle with edge grip, with Lowes engaging over second again on lap 26.

Acosta, however, put up a stubborn defence and allowed home hero Marcel Schrotter on the Intact GP Kalex and Speed Up rookie Fermin Aldeguer to get into the battle for second.

As Fernandez eased to the win, Acosta and Lowes touched at the final corner on the last lap – but both stayed on their bikes.

Acosta got to the line in second, with Lowes 0.140s behind to take a podium on his 150th start.

Schrotter was fourth on home soil ahead of Aldeguer, Aspar’s Albert Arenas, Alonso Lopez on the sister Speed Up machine, Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, Aron Canet (Pons) and Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino.

Vietti now leads the championship by just eight points from Ogura, with Fernandez 12 points behind in third and Canet 17 points back in fourth.

2022 Moto2 German GP: Full race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 28
2 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex 28 7.704 7.704
3 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 28 7.844 0.140
4 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 28 7.959 0.115
5 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 28 11.169 3.210
6 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 28 11.635 0.466
7 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21 28 12.805 1.170
8 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 28 13.639 0.834
9 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 28 13.764 0.125
10 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 28 13.800 0.036
11 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 28 18.553 4.753
12 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 28 18.661 0.108
13 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 28 21.789 3.128
14 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex 28 23.127 1.338
15 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 28 26.420 3.293
16 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 28 28.606 2.186
17 Sean Dylan
Kalex 28 39.217 10.611
18 Zonta Van
Kalex 28 46.429 7.212
19 Italy Alessandro Zaccone
Kalex 28 46.785 0.356
20 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 28 47.302 0.517
21 Alex Toledo
Kalex 28 56.066 8.764
Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 21 7 Laps 7 Laps
Thailand Keminth Kubo
Kalex 20 8 Laps 1 Lap
Spain Marcos Ramirez
MV Agusta 19 9 Laps 1 Lap
Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 18 10 Laps 1 Lap
Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 17 11 Laps 1 Lap
Italy Niccolo Antonelli
Kalex 10 18 Laps 7 Laps
Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 10 18 Laps 4.776
Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta 7 21 Laps 3 Laps
Spain Jorge Navarro
Kalex 3 25 Laps 4 Laps
View full results
