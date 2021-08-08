Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Assen Moto3: Foggia beats Garcia to win by 0.078s
Moto3 / Spielberg Race report

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash

By:

Ajo KTM’s Pedro Acosta won a wet Moto3 Styrian Grand Prix in dramatic fashion after Aspar rider Sergio Garcia crashed at the penultimate corner.

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash

Acosta and Garcia were the class of the field in the tricky conditions and battled hard on the last lap, with Acosta prevailing to extend his championship lead to 53 points.

There was drama before race even begun, with poleman Deniz Oncu wheeled into pitlane as his Tech 3 team elected to switch him to slick tyres just as the three-minute board was shown.

He was forced to start from the back and was one of seven riders to go for slicks on the wet-but-slowly-drying Red Bull Ring along with Petronas Sprinta duo Darryn Binder and John McPhee, Snipers Honda rider Andrea Migno and his stand-in teammate David Salvador, and Honda Team Asia’s Andi Farrid Izdihar.

Oncu’s penalty essentially gifted Garcia pole position, though it was Romano Fenati on the Max Racing Husqvarna who grabbed the holeshot from Garcia and championship leader Acosta.

Garcia guided his Aspar GasGas into the lead at Turn 9 at the end of the opening lap as the top three had already moved two seconds clear of the field.

Acosta followed Garcia through on Fenati at Turn 3 on the second tour before taking the lead at the same corner a lap later.

Garcia retaliated on the Ajo KTM rider at Turn 3 next time around, while Fenati quickly dropped off the lead battle – the top two over eight seconds clear by lap 12 of 23.

As the track continued to dry out, Acosta appeared to be biding his time behind Garcia, keeping his tyres cool on the damp patches.

On lap 13 the 17-year-old made another moved for the lead at Turn 3 and immediately put three tenths between himself and Garcia.

But the Aspar rider nailed his run through the third sector and reclaimed the lead at Turn 9, once again countering an Acosta overtake at Turns 3 and 4 on lap 18.

Acosta once again tried to take the lead from Garcia at Turn 3 on the penultimate lap, but the latter got a better drive out of the corner and was back in the lead at the bottom of the hill at Turn 3.

Acosta made a daring lunge on the inside of Garcia into the Turn 6 left-hander but found no way through.

He made a move stick into Turn 1 on the final lap, but Garcia able to get into his slipstream up the hill to Turn 3 and launching an attack.

The pair collided, Garcia coming through as Acosta was forced to run off track at Turn 3.

Acosta lined up Garcia again for a move into Turn 9 and came up the inside, with Garcia crashing as the Ajo rider came through.

The latter had his own moment exiting Turn 9 and ran off track again, but took the chequered flag in first place for his fifth win of the season.

Such was Garcia’s advantage over the pack behind that he rejoined and still finished second, while Fenati snatched third from Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia at the final corner.

Ayumu Sasaki completed the top five for Tech 3 KTM ahead of Binder, who was the leading slick runner on his Honda – though he ended up 20.534s off the victory.

Ryusei Yamanaka was seventh on the Prustel GP KTM ahead of Honda Team Asia’s Yuki Kuni, the returning Max Koffler (CIP KTM) and Max Racing Team rookie Adrian Fernandez.

Oncu made little progress on slick tyres after being demoted to the back of the grid, the Turkish rider 1m12s off the win down in 21st. 

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 37 Spain Pedro Acosta
KTM
2 11 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 14.431
3 55 Italy Romano Fenati
Husqvarna 15.410
4 5 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 15.510
5 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
KTM 18.847
6 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
Honda 20.534
7 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 30.080
8 92 Japan Yuki Kunii
Honda 30.174
9 73 Austria Maximilian Kofler
KTM 30.245
10 31 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
Husqvarna 36.355
11 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač
KTM 36.437
12 27 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 36.659
13 17 United Kingdom John McPhee
Honda 36.665
14 28 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 37.514
15 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 37.918
16 20 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 47.645
17 16 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 52.877
18 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Honda 53.006
19 82 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 55.944
20 2 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo
Honda 1'06.540
21 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 1'12.291
22 7 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 1'22.638
23 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi
KTM 1'31.488
38 David Salvador
Honda
19 Indonesia Andi Gilang
Honda
99 Spain Carlos Tatay
KTM
View full results
shares
comments
Assen Moto3: Foggia beats Garcia to win by 0.078s

Previous article

Assen Moto3: Foggia beats Garcia to win by 0.078s
Load comments

Trending

1
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

21 h
2
Stock car

Mission Valley season opener preview

3
Other rally

Results of Targa New Zealand Rally

4
Le Mans

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash
MOT3

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash

21m
Assen Moto3: Foggia beats Garcia to win by 0.078s
MOT3

Assen Moto3: Foggia beats Garcia to win by 0.078s

Jun 27, 2021
Sachsenring Moto3: KTM rookie Acosta scores fourth win of 2021
MOT3

Sachsenring Moto3: KTM rookie Acosta scores fourth win of 2021

Jun 20, 2021
Barcelona Moto3: Garcia wins amid last-lap red flag
MOT3

Barcelona Moto3: Garcia wins amid last-lap red flag

Jun 6, 2021
Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour
MOT3

Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour

May 31, 2021
More from
Lewis Duncan
Crutchlow hopes MotoGP riders pressure organisers if race is too wet Styrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow hopes MotoGP riders pressure organisers if race is too wet

Espargaro needs “a hurricane” to get strong Styrian MotoGP result Styrian GP
MotoGP

Espargaro needs “a hurricane” to get strong Styrian MotoGP result

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Trending Today

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

Mission Valley season opener preview
Stock car Stock car

Mission Valley season opener preview

Results of Targa New Zealand Rally
Other rally Other rally

Results of Targa New Zealand Rally

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale
Le Mans Le Mans

Tickets for fans to attend Le Mans 24 Hours in 2021 now on sale

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Traffic chaos mars first day at 'Red Bull Ring'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Traffic chaos mars first day at 'Red Bull Ring'

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

Latest news

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash
Moto3 Moto3

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins after last-lap Garcia crash

Assen Moto3: Foggia beats Garcia to win by 0.078s
Moto3 Moto3

Assen Moto3: Foggia beats Garcia to win by 0.078s

Sachsenring Moto3: KTM rookie Acosta scores fourth win of 2021
Moto3 Moto3

Sachsenring Moto3: KTM rookie Acosta scores fourth win of 2021

Barcelona Moto3: Garcia wins amid last-lap red flag
Moto3 Moto3

Barcelona Moto3: Garcia wins amid last-lap red flag

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.