MotoE: Enel X with JuiceRoll Race Edition revolutionizes Motorcycle charging

Enel X revolutionizes charging in MotoE with the JuiceRoll Race Edition, an innovative charging infrastructure specially designed to meet the needs of the series.

Enel X plays a significant role in the MotoE championship. Not only is it the Official Smart Charging Partner of the electric Motorsport Grand Prix, but also contributes heavily to making motorsport more sustainable, while promoting high levels of competitiveness and safety standards.

Enel X’s commitment to electric motorsports is not only limited to two wheels, as it has also taken on the responsibility of supplying all the rechargeable technology for ETCR, a new touring car championship that will begin this June at Vallelunga.

The company has already announced JuiceRoll Race Edition, the innovative recharging infrastructure made up of two units with integrated batteries, specifically designed to meet the needs of MotoE.

The new charger involves a semi-mobile unit (SMU) with a DC output of 50kW, a main AC input of up to 22kW, and an integrated accumulator of 51kWh. In addition, there is a mobile 10kW DC charger (MU), powered by the SMU and equipped with integrated storage of 6kWh that allows the unit to recharge the motorcycle whilst it is in the pit lane or the starting grid.

What is so innovative about this? Enel X introduced an innovative and intelligent recharging system that does not stress the racetrack’s circuitry with spikes of incoming energy thanks to the batteries, ‘balancing’ the demand of multiple vehicles during recharging.

With the JuiceRoll Race Edition system, it is possible to recharge the batteries included in the charging infrastructure with low power from the grid. The motorcycle can then be recharged afterward in fast mode (up to 50kw in DC) thanks to the energy stored in the internal batteries.

The charging infrastructure allows for a direct connection from the grid to the hosting circuit as it requires low power to recharge the batteries.

The idea was conceived to offer a complete and flexible service: thanks to the MU, for example, it is possible to ‘top up’ the motorcycle on the starting grid after the warm-up lap, ensuring that MotoE has the mileage of an extra lap compared to the first two seasons of the championship.

One of the many roles of the MU is that it even provides a power supply to the tire warmers either in the garage or the starting grid, ensuring that riders have tires at just the right temperature for the start of the race.

Enel X’s laboratory is a testing ground for development and research in innovative recharging technology, which can be assessed in an extreme environment like that of a racetrack so that its work and technology can be applied to everyday life.

MotoE
Author Motorsport.com

