Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Results

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

By:
Jul 26, 2020, 12:51 PM

Fabio Quartararo won the Andalusia Grand Prix for Petronas SRT Yamaha, the second round of the 2020 MotoGP Championship season at Jerez in Spain.

There was no Marc Marquez on the grid, who pulled out of qualifying due to a lack of strength in his broken right arm. It means Quartararo effectively has a 50-point head start over six-time champion Marquez in the championship.

In extremely hot conditions, last weekend’s winner Quartararo led from pole position, ahead of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi. Jack Miller was the first non-Yamaha in fourth.

Vinales lunged past Quartararo at the final corner on the opening lap, but outbraked himself and fell to third behind Rossi.

As Quartararo pulled clear, Vinales got stuck behind his factory Yamaha teammate. Vinales failed to find a way past, and then became mired into battling the Pramac Ducatis of Miller and a charging Francesco Bagnaia.

Miller crashed out at Turn 9, as teammate Bagiaia caught and passed Rossi for second at Turn 6. Vinales fell to fifth, behind Franco Morbidelli on the second SRT Yamaha – until Morbidelli was forced out with a suspected engine problem.

Bagiaia’s bike started smoking profusely, so he was forced out of second place with six laps remaining, promoting the fierce Rossi/Vinales battle. Vinales pounced for second place on the penultimate lap when Rossi ran wide.

Takaaki Nakagami’s LCR Honda finished fourth, ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir and Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

Fifth-placed qualifier Miguel Oliviera fell hard at the first corner after a clash with Brad Binder, which caused Bradley Smith to come to a halt in avoidance.

MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Points
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 25 25
2 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 25 4.495 20
3 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 25 5.546 16
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 25 6.113 13
5 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 25 7.693 11
6 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 25 12.554 10
7 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 25 17.488 9
8 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 25 19.357 8
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 25 23.523 7
10 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 25 27.091 6
11 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 25 33.628 5
12 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 25 36.306 4
13 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 24 45.683 3
14 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 19
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 16
16 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 12
17 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 11
18 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 10
19 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 8
20 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 5
21 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 0
View full results

MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Rider Bike Lap Time Gap km/h
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 3 1'38.119 162.280
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 4 1'38.499 0.380 161.654
3 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 2 1'38.594 0.475 161.498
4 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 3 1'38.607 0.488 161.477
5 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 5 1'38.723 0.604 161.287
6 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 2 1'38.752 0.633 161.240
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 5 1'38.778 0.659 161.197
8 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 2 1'38.812 0.693 161.142
9 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 7 1'38.824 0.705 161.122
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 4 1'38.835 0.716 161.104
11 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 7 1'38.940 0.821 160.933
12 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 6 1'38.972 0.853 160.881
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 3 1'39.267 1.148 160.403
14 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 5 1'39.361 1.242 160.252
15 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 9 1'39.368 1.249 160.240
16 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 5 1'39.404 1.285 160.182
17 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 14 1'39.405 1.286 160.181
18 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 4 1'39.595 1.476 159.875
19 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 7 1'39.603 1.484 159.862
20 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 5 1'39.887 1.768 159.408
View full results
