Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments
MotoGP / Americas GP News

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Austin this weekend for the Americas Grand prix. Here's the full schedule for the 15th round of the season.

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo continues to lead the championship ahead of MotoGP's return to the Circuit of the Americas, but his Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia has closed the gap to 48 points after winning the last two races at Aragon and Misano.

Marc Marquez is the most successful rider at Austin, having won six races in a row at the track between 2013-18. His run was ended by Suzuki's Alex Rins two years ago.

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

14:55

15:55

16:55

10:55

07:55

00:55¹

23:55

20:25

FP2

19:10

20:10

 21:10

15:10

12:10

05:10¹

04:10¹

00:40¹

FP3

 14:55

15:55

 16:55

10:55

07:55

 00:55¹

23:55

 20:25

FP4

 18:30

19:30

 20:30

14:30

11:30

04:30¹

03:30¹

 00:00¹

Qualifying

19:10

20:10

 21:10

15:10

12:10

05:10¹

04:10¹

00:40¹

Warm up

14:40

 15:40 16:40

10:40

 07:40

00:40¹

23:40

20:10

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

 12:00

05:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:55 - 16:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:10 - 20:55  BST

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:55 - 16:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 19:30 - 20:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 20:10 - 20:50 BST

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Warm up: 15:40 - 16:00  BST
  • Race: 20:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 CEST

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 CEST

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Warm up: 16:40 - 17:00 CEST
  • Race: 21:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  10:55 - 11:40 ET / 07:55 - 08:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  15:10 - 15:55 ET / 12:10 - 12:55 PT

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40  ET / 07:55 - 08:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 ET / 11:30 - 12:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 ET / 12:10 - 12:50 PT

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Warm-up: 10:40 - 11:00 ET / 07:40 - 08:00 PT
  • Race:  15:00 ET / 12:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 00:55 - 01:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 2 - 05:10 - 05:55 AEST

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 00:55 - 01:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 4: 04:30 - 05:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 05:10 - 05:50 AEST

Monday 4th October 2021

  • Warm-up: 00:40 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 05:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 23:55 - 00:40 JST 

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:55 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 23:55 - 00:40 JST 

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 4: 03:30 - 04:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 04:10 - 04:50 JST
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 00:00 JST

Monday 4th October 2021

  • Race: 04:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 1st October 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 20:25 - 21:10 IST 

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Free Practice 2: 00:40 - 01:25 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:25 - 21:10 IST 

Sunday 3rd October 2021

  • Free Practice 4: 00:00 - 00:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 00:40 - 01:20 IST
  • Warm-up: 20:10 - 20:30 IST

Monday 4th October 2021

  • Race: 00:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments
MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

Previous article

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Indy IRP: Matt Crafton race notes

2
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

22 h
3
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

18 h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

Latest news
2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

38m
MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

12 h
Vinales to miss US MotoGP round due to cousin’s death
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round due to cousin’s death

Sep 29, 2021
Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Sep 29, 2021
Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins
MotoGP

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins

Sep 25, 2021
Latest videos
Vinales to miss US MotoGP round 00:42
MotoGP
23 h

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round

MotoGP: Espargaro heads final day of mid-season Misano test 00:57
MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021

MotoGP: Espargaro heads final day of mid-season Misano test

MotoGP: Morbidelli says he didn't think it was possible to make Misano start 00:44
MotoGP
Sep 21, 2021

MotoGP: Morbidelli says he didn't think it was possible to make Misano start

MotoGP: Marquez says he over his limit chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race 00:49
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says he over his limit chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

MotoGP: Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics at Misano 00:47
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics at Misano

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season
Video Inside
DTM

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Hockenheimring
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

Indy IRP: Matt Crafton race notes
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Indy IRP: Matt Crafton race notes

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round due to cousin’s death
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round due to cousin’s death

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.