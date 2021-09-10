2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Aragon will mark Maverick Vinales' first race appearance with Aprilia, having been dropped by Yamaha midway through the season for deliberately trying to damage the engine on his bike in the Styrian Grand Prix.

Vinales will team up with Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia, but Lorenzo Savadori will remain with the team till the end of the season and compete in each race as a wildcard.

The circuit features an anti-clockwise layout, which could favour Honda rider Marc Marquez.

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 10th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 BST

Saturday 11th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 12th September 2021

Warm up: 08:40 - 9:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 10th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 11th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 12th September 2021

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 10th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 10:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 11th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 12th September 2021

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 10th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST

Saturday 11th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 12th September 2021

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 10th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 11th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 12th September 2021

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 10th September 2021

Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 11th September 2021

Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 12th September 2021

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.